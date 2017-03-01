Relay among six UM-Morris women to earn all-conference

RELATED: Cougars fourth at UMAC Championships, college track and field, UM-Morris athletics

The DMR squad of Katherine Novak, Brooke Hogan, Tanna Boyle, and Hannah Goemann smashed the old UMAC record by nearly ten seconds in amassing a time of 13:07.99.

To earn UMAC All-Conference recognition, an athlete must win an individual event or be part of a winning relay or finish first or second in more than one event.

Novak earned All-Conference in two individual events in addition to the relay. She took first place in the mile run (5:23.92) and placed second in the 3000 meters (11:27.79). Goemann bested Novak in the 3000 meters to claim the title in a time of 11:03.25.

The other Cougar claiming a championship was Sami Brinkmann in the weight throw who tossed a distance of 14.73m (48-04.00) to repeat as the conference champion in the event.

Not winning a title last weekend, but taking two second place finishes was Carly Denler who claimed runner-up performances in the high jump (1.45m, 4-09.00) and pole vault (3.12m, 10-02.75).