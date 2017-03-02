Four starters and coach Grove earn UMAC honors

RELATED: UWS tops UMM in UMAC Championship, college women's basketball, UM-Morris athletics

Earning a spot on the All-UMAC First Team was guard Elli Stevenson. The sophomore, who was an All-UMAC Second Team performer as a freshman, led the team in scoring (14.0/game) and was in the top 10 in the conference in four different categories: assists (2nd, 3.8/game), three-point field goals made/game (6th, 1.9/game), free throw percentage (8th, .713), and scoring (10th). She scored at least 20 points in five games this season and scored a season- and career-high 26 points in the Cougars UMAC semifinal win over Northwestern.

Backcourt mate Mauren Thiesen claimed an All-UMAC Second Team spot. The sophomore guard was third on the team scoring (11.4/game) and led the team with 61 made three-point shots. She finished third in the conference in three-point field goals made per game (2.3/game).

Another sophomore earned an All-UMAC spot in forward Kendra Raths who earned an Honorable Mention nod. Raths was second on the Cougars in both scoring (11.8/game) and rebounding (7.4/game). She placed second in the conference (behind teammate Abby Van Kempen) in blocked shots per game (1.7) and her rebounding totals put her fifth in the UMAC. Raths collected nine double-doubles this season.

A regular on the All-Conference team throughout her career is senior Tori Holt. She adds a trip to the 2017 UMAC All-Defensive Team to her resume which includes: 2014 All-UMAC Honorable Mention and Freshman of the Year, 2015 All-UMAC Second Team, and 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention.

Rounding out the UMAC All-Conference accolades for Minnesota Morris is Head Coach Tim Grove who claims his fifth UMAC Coach of the Year award (2010-13). The Cougars were picked to finish fourth in the UMAC Preseason Coaches' Poll, but Grove climbed his team to a second place conference finish with a 14-2 record and a trip to the UMAC championship game. He guided the Cougars to 20 wins, which is the fourth time the program has reached that win total.