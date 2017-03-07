UM-Morris opens season 0-4

RELATED: Cougars to finish fifth in UMAC, college softball, UM-Morris athletics

On the second day of the Augsburg Tournament, the Minnesota Morris softball team had chances to win late in both games against Loras College, but the Cougars dropped both ends of the doubleheader, 10-9 and 10-5.

Augsburg 10, UM-Morris 2

In the opener, Augsburg jumped on Minnesota Morris with five first inning runs. The Auggies added two more in the third to go up 7-0.

The Cougars got on the scoreboard in the fourth. Autumn Mahoney singled to lead off the frame. Two batters later, Megan Knickerbocker moved her over to third with single to left. After Bret Hulett walked to load the bases, Meghan Pomeroy singled to left to plate both Mahoney and Knickerbocker. Augsburg would get out of the jam allowing only two runs.

The Auggies added three in the fourth and held the Cougars scoreless in the fifth to end the game with a 10-2 final.

Augsburg 14, UM-Morris 1

Augsburg started the second game with another big inning to take control. En route to the 14-1, five-inning win, the Auggies sent 11 batters to the plate in the second and scored seven times. The Augsburg added three more in the fourth to go up 10-0. The Cougars got their run on a Michelle O'Rourke RBI single that scored Mahoney.

Loras 10, UM-Morris 9

In the opener, the Cougars trailed 8-2 after four innings before staging a comeback. They scored three in the fifth to make it 8-5. Meghan Pomeroy and Bret Hulett drove in runs in the frame.

Loras scored once in their half of the fifth to make it 9-5. Minnesota Morris followed with a 4-spot in the sixth to even the contest at 9. The Cougars' first three batters all drew walks to start the inning. Autumn Mahoney cleared the bases with a double to left that trimmed the deficit to one at 9-8. Mahoney tied the game on Lacey Sullivan's RBI bunt.

Loras retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly. In the seventh, Gina Downie and Mahoney each singled, but neither could score as the Cougars lost by a run.

Mahoney went 4-for-5 in the opener with three runs scored and three runs batted in.

Loras 10, UM-Morris 5

Minnesota Morris was the home team in the second game and were first to cross the plate. In the bottom of the first, Lacey Sullivan singled with two outs. She came around to score on a Megan Knickerbocker double to center.

Loras scored four times in the third, but the Cougars countered with a pair in their half of the frame. With one out, Mahoney smacked a triple to right and would score a batter later on a double from Sullivan who would later score to cut the deficit to one at 4-3.

The Cougars scored twice more in the fifth to take a 5-4 edge. With two outs, Sullivan doubled and then scored on another Knickerbocker double. Pomeroy then gave the Cougars the lead with a single that plated Knickerbocker.

Loras would score three times in the sixth and three more times in the seventh to go away with the 5-run victory.

Sullivan went a perfect 4-for-4 in the second game with three runs scored.

Minnesota Morris (0-4) travels to Clermont, Fla. for the PFX Games starting Monday, March 13.