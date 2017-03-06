UM-Morris softball selected to finish fifth

RELATED: college softball, UM-Morris athletics

Despite a surprising loss in game seven of the UMAC tournament last spring, the Saints are poised to maintain their regular-season consistency and capture their ninth conference crown in a row and could make a push for their sixth NCAA Championships appearance. St. Scholastica was chosen as a unanimous first-place choice in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll announced Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The University of Minnesota, Morris was picked to finish fifth, one point behind fourth place Crown.

2017 UMAC Softball Preseason Coaches' Poll

St. Scholastica - 64 points (8 First Place Votes) Wisconsin-Superior - 56 points (1 First Place Vote) Northwestern - 51 points Crown - 38 points Minnesota Morris - 37 points Bethany Lutheran- 29 points Martin Luther - 21 points Northland - 20 points North Central - 8 points.

Team Previews

1. College of St. Scholastica

Rilee Dawson | 2nd Season |

2016 Season

15-1 UMAC, 26-15 Overall | 1st |

Postseason: Lost in UMAC Tournament Championship to UWS

Starters returning: 5

Starters lost: 5

Top Returners

- Chrisi Mizera, Sr. | 2015 UMAC Player of the Year; 2014 UMAC Rookie of the Year; 2014, 2015, 2016 First Team All-UMAC; 2016 UMAC All-Defensive Team | 2015, 2016 NFCA Third Team All-Midwest Region | 119 Ks, 12 Wins, Hit 5 HRs|

- Maggie Schley, So. | 2016 UMAC Rookie of the Year; 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 2016 NFCA Second Team All-Midwest Region| .446 BA, 18 2Bs, 38 RBIs |

- Alexa Bremer, Jr. | 2015, 2016 Honorable Mention All-UMAC | 57 Runs, .432 on-base pct., 18 multi-hit games|

Top Losses

- Kara Warren | 2016 UMAC Player of the Year; 2015, 2016 First Team All-UMAC; 2014 Honorable Mention All-UMAC | 2016 NFCA Second Team All-Midwest Region; 2015 NFCA Third Team All-Midwest Region | .400 career batting average, 133 career RBIs, .981 career fielding pct.|

- Nikki Logergren | 2014, 2015, 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 2015 NFCA Second Team All-Midwest Region | 24 career HRs, .404 career batting average, .740 career slugging pct. |

- Micah McGuiness | 2015 First Team All-UMAC; 2016 Honorable Mention All-UMAC | Other Honors | 39 Runs, 14 2Bs, .193 Opp. BA |

Need to Know

- Schley became the program's third UMAC Rookie of the Year since 2013.

- The last three UMAC Player of the Year awards have been handed to St. Scholastica players.

- CSS has won eight straight UMAC regular season titles.

2. University of Wisconsin-Superior

Roger Plachta | 17th Season |

2016 Season

13-3 UMAC, 27-15 overall | 3rd |

Postseason: UMAC Tournament Champions, Lost in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Starters returning: 5

Starters lost: 6

Top Returners

- Sarah Hendrickson, Sr. RHP | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | 2.38 ERA, 167.1 innings, 20-9 record |

- Ciarra Taipale, Jr. OF | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | .361/.419/.664, 8 HR, 45 RBIs|

- Katie White, Jr. IF | 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention | .326/.374/.481, 11 doubles, 25 runs |

Top Losses

- Katie Wilke | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | .295/.352/.357, 7-9 SB, 26 runs |

- Shelly Misco | 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention | .298/.328/.405, 23 RBIs, 22 runs |

- Brittany Thomfordha | 2016 UMAC All-Defensive Team | .307/.336/.407, 9-13 SB, 26 runs |

Need to Know

- UW-Superior finished fourth in the conference batting .285 as a team last season. The Yellowjackets bid farewell to 190 of their 321 hits from season ago. Of those returning, outfielder Ciarra Taipale and infielder Katie White account for 86 of those hits.

- UWS does return the majority of its innings pitched after finishing second in the UMAC with a 2.72 ERA last season. Senior Sarah Hendrickson accounts for much of the returning workload having tossed 167.1 of the Yellowjackets' 280.1 innings a year ago to the tune of a 2.38 ERA.

- Nine first-year players will join UW-Superior on the diamond this season in an effort to make up for 10 players that left the Yellowjackets after last season.

3. University of Northwestern

Alicia du'Monceaux | 9th |

2016 Season

20-22 Overall, 13-3 UMAC | 2nd |

Postseason: Lost to UWS and UMM in UMAC Tournament

Starters returning: 7

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Lauren Silbernick, Sr. | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 153.2 IP, 46 K, 15 CG |

- Megan Threlkeld, Sr. | 2016 Honorable Mention All-UMAC, All-Defensive team | .318 BA, .929 Fielding %, 11 2B|

- Colleen Feldheim, Sr. | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | .306 BA, 20 RBI, 33 hits |

Top Losses

- Morgan Pfaff | started 36 games, .926 fielding percentage, 7 BB|

Need to Know

- Largest incoming class of freshman under Coach du'Monceaux – will start JV schedule this spring.

- Eagles roster boasts eight seniors.

- UNW commits to doing one service project per month.

4. Crown College

Jamie Ross | 6th Seasons |

2016 Season

UMAC Record: 15-22, Overall record: 11-5 | 4th |

Postseason: Lost in home playoff game to Minnesota-Morris in first round.

Starters returning: 7

Starters lost: 3

Top Returners

- Cassidy Valenzuela, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC First Team| .388 average, 26 rbis, .552 slugging % |

- Janelle Williams, Sr. | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | .367 average, 47 hits, 63 total bases |

- Marissa Becerra, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention | 26 runs, .314 average, .402 slugging % |

Top Losses

- Cearra Dulaney |All-UMAC Defensive Team | 4.57 era, 43 strikeouts, 14 complete games |

- Sara Petkau | .342 slugging %, .228 aveage, 3 complete games |

Need to Know

- Crown hosted it's first playoff game last year and hopes to continue on that success with another playoff trip this year.

- Crown will rely on two first team All-UMAC performers returning to continue the strength of one of Crown's strongest programs.

5. University of Minnesota Morris

Heather Pennie-Roy | 19th season |

2016 Season

8-8 in UMAC, 12-28 Overall | 5th |

Postseason: 2-2 record in UMAC Postseason Tournament

Starters returning:

Starters lost:

Top Returners

- Meghan Pomeroy, Sr. | 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention, 2015 All-UMAC First Team, 2014 All-UMAC Defensive Team | .200 avg, 18 hits, 16 runs, 19 RBIs |

- Autumn Mahoney, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC HM, All-Defensive | .350 avg, team-high 43 hits, .504 slg pct, 11 extra base hits (6 triples) |

- Gina Downie, Sr. | 2016 All-UMAC Defensive Team, 2014 All-UMAC HM | .298 avg, 37 hits, 21 runs, .371 slg pct |

Top Losses

- Alex Anderson | 2016 All-UMAC First Team, 2015 All-UMAC HM | .325 avg, 26 hits, 26 runs, .338 slg pct |

- Kallie Grote | .250 avg, .333 slg pct |

- Maegan Anderson | 63.1 IP, 25 Ks, |

Need to Know

- Pennie-Roy is the longest-tenured head coach, in any sport, at Minnesota Morris.

- Her Cougar teams have eight consecutive double-digit win seasons and have qualified for UMAC postseason play in each season.

- The Cougars were second in the conference last season in team batting average (.300), on-base percentage (.350), and slugging percentage (.392).

6. Bethany Lutheran College

| Dan Nessler | 1st Season |

4-12 UMAC record, 7-23 Overall record | 7th |

Postseason: N/A

Starters returning: 7

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Anna Pipenhagen, Jr. | First-Team All-UMAC | .387 avg., 29 hits, 3-5 pitching record |

- Kendra Porath, So. | .321 avg., 25 hits, 10 RBI's |

- Amber Schulz, Jr. | .321 avg., 25 hits, 8 RBI's |

Top Losses

- Dani Emkes | .243 avg., 17 hits, 7 RBI |

- Angela Timm | .218 avg., 7 RBI |

Need to Know

- First-year Head Coach Dan Nessler welcomes Eric Lewis, Ashley Hanley, and Brent Meshke to his coaching staff

- UMAC Conference Champions and Regional appearance in 2013

- Rachel Kurtenbach received 2016 UMAC Sportsmanship Award

7. Martin Luther College

Matt Pearson | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

5-11 UMAC, 9-20 Overall | 6th |

Starters returning: 8

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Megan Lemke, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | .398 BA,.578 SLG, 11 XBH |

- Jessica Friebe, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention, 2015 All-UMAC First Team | .338 BA, 12 SB, 26 R |

- Kelli Doell, Sr. | 16 RBI, 6 doubles, 6.15 ERA |

Top Losses

- Kathryn Marquardt | 6.80 ERA, 4-10 record, 83.1 IP |

-Janelle Radue | played in all 29 games at 3B, .246 BA, .941 FLD% |

Need to Know

- MLC must replace departed senior pitcher Kathryn Marquardt, who finished her MLC career as the program's leader in career wins (31), strikeouts (148) and innings pitched (427.2).

- Megan Lemke led MLC last season in hits (33), batting average (.398), slugging pct. (.578), on-base pct. (.435), hits (33), doubles (nine), home runs (two) and runs batted in (23).

- Jessica Friebe stole 12 bases last season, and has stolen 27 of 32 attempted bases in her first two seasons.

8. Northland College

Steve Wammer | 16th Season |

2016 Season

3-13 UMAC, 4-30 Overall | 8th|

Starters returning: 5

Starters lost: 5

Top Returners

- Crystal Diaz, Sr | All-UMAC First Team | 1.306 OPS, 5 HR, .492 BA |

- Erin Gilligan, Sr. | All-UMAC Defensive Team | 7 Outfield Assists, .352 BA, >889 OPS |

Top Losses

- Kaitlyn Witthun | .345 BA, .862 OPS, |

- Katie Groeschel | Only 1 error in UMAC play at shortstop |

Need to Know

- Crystal Diaz has the third highest career batting average in LumberJill history.

- Erin Gilligan's seven outfield assists in UMAC play is a single season record for the LumberJills.

- Steve Wammer has been the head coach in more championship games than any other current UMAC coach.

9. North Central University

Allison Meadows | 7th Season|

2016 Season

UMAC record 0-16, Overall record 1-25| Finish: 9th |

Starters returning: 7

Starters lost: 2

Top Returners

- Amanda Roth, Jr. | 2015 First Team All-UMAC | 2016: 10 singles, 5 Doubles, 2 Triples, 1 HR | Roth returns healthy to the Rams after enduring injuries during her sophomore campaign |

- Abbey Erzberger, Jr. | 2016: 16 Hits, 4 Doubles | Starting catcher and team captain Abbey Erzberger looks to help lead her team to an improved finish this year |

- Nora Sullivan, So. | 2016: 17 Hits, 4 Doubles, |

Top Losses

- Holly Pieper | 2016: 16 Hits

Need to Know

- NCU returns five juniors and five sophomores in the lineup. The team still remains young with no seniors.

- Coach Meadows returns to the program after a two year hiatus.