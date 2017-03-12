UMM baseball set for spring trip

RELATED: UMM falls in historic season opener, college baseball, UM-Morris athletics

“We’re going to use a lot of arms down there and that’s what usually happens when you get a lot of games bunched up,” Harding said during a video interview with UMM Sports Information Joseph Tischler. “It’s a great time for our guys to get out and compete. They get a feel of what a minor league player goes through, playing every day, going to the ballpark, batting practice, playing a doubleheader, then coming back to the hotel room, resting and rinse and repeat so to speak.”

The Cougars have a handful of starting pitchers they will rely upon early, but Harding plans to use a lot of differents arms next week.

“We’re going to give a lot of guys some looks on the hill. We want to be competitive in every game we’re in,” Harding said in the video interview.

One of the top pitchers coming back is senior Joey Hyde, who is a three-year starter for UMM. He was all-conference in 2016.

“Joey has been a consistent competitor for us. He’s one of our go-to guys on the mound,” Harding said in the video interview.

Another returning pitcher is Mike Dockendorf, also a senior. He was all-conference honorable mention in 2015.

“Mike has a lot of starts in the Cougar uniform. He started against Carleton and had a really good outing,” Harding said in the video interview. “Mike has been a mainstay on the mound here in the last two years.”

Mitch Reller has also logged many innings on the hill for UMM, and the Cougars also have junior Tyler Hannan, who was all-conference honorable mention last season, that round out their top four in the pitching rotation.

“Tyler is our mainstay in the bullpen. He got to pitch a little bit against Carleton, too, really effective, so hopefully he can keep it rolling into Florida,” Harding said in the video interview. “[Our top pitchers] are upperclassmen, they know how to pitch, and we’re excited to see what they can do this year.”

Offensively, the Cougars return several big hitters.

Leadoff hitter Chandler Erickson is a four-year starter for UMM behind the plate. He was first team all-conference in 2016 and closed out the season with a .370 average at the plate, second highest on the team.

“Chandler is our leadoff guy, so [the offense] kind of revolves around him if he can get on base and get things going for us to start the offense,” Harding said in the video interview.

Jackson Gessell, Donnie Mavencamp, and Evan Ellingworth also provide consistency early in the line up. Gessel was first team all-conference in 2016. He finished the year with a .355 batting average and a team best .511 slugging percentage.

Mavencamp is a four-year starter. He was second on the team in RBI with 24 last season. Ellingworth is a three-year starter and hit .282 last season.

“Those guys have seen a lot of pitches in their career and know what to do with them. We’re relying on those guys to drive in runs,” Harding said in the video interview.

The Cougars open up their spring trip with a doubleheader against Trine University on Monday, March 13, at Lake Myrtle Park in Winter Haven, Florida. See full schedule for the week on our website.