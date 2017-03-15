UM-Morris goes 1-3 to open spring trip

RELATED: Cougars open season 0-4, college softball, UM-Morris athletics

Then on Tuesday, March 14, after falling to Webster College, UMM defeated Lasell to claim its first victory of the season.

Framingham 6, UM-Morris 1

The Cougars opened against Framingham State and each team held the other scoreless through the first three innings. Elli Stevenson allowed only two hits through three innings before Framingham State finally broke through in the fourth to break the scoreless tie.

The Rams scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth, and two in the sixth to take a 6-0 lead into the final inning.

In the final frame, Megan Knickerbocker drove in Lacey Sullivan with a single that made the final score 6-1.

Stevenson 15, UM-Morris 5

UMM faced Stevenson University in their second game of the day and lost a 15-5 decision.

Stevenson scored three times in each of the first two innings. The Cougars countered with three of their own in the third to cut the deficit in half. After the first three batters all reached, Autumn Mahoney drove in a pair with a single down the left field line. A Sullivan single reloaded the bases and two batters later Meghan Pomeroy drove in Mahoney with a single to right.

The Cougars added two more in the fifth as Emily Nordquist and Ruth Lee each delivered run-producing doubles.

Minnesota Morris had 11 hits against Stevenson with Mahoney getting three and Sullivan and Lee each recording two.

Webster 10, UM-Morris 3

To open up play Tuesday, March 14, the Cougars dropped a 10-3 contest to Webster College. The Cougars had nine hits in the game, but could only get three across the plate.

Gina Downie went 3-4 at the plate with a RBI. Megan Knickerbocker hit a solo home run and Becca Holland had a double in the loss.

UM-Morris 7, Lasell 5

After losing their first game of the day to Webster College, the Minnesota Morris softball team bounced back to top Lasell College, 7-5, to claim its first victory of the 2017 season.

The Cougars fell behind 3-1 after two and a half innings, but after plating three runs in their half of the third they would not trail the rest of the way. A walk and two singles loaded the bases with one out. After an error scored a run, a Lacey Sullivan single scored both Autumn Mahoney and Gina Downie to give the Cougars a 4-3 lead.

Lasell tied the game at 4 in the fifth, but the Cougars countered with three more to take a 3-run edge. Bret Hulett drove in a pair with a double to center and that was followed by a Megan Knickerbocker 2-bagger to center to plate Hulett.

Lasell added a run in the sixth, but Elli Stevenson closed out the complete game with a perfect seventh to preserve the win.

Stevenson struck out six Lasell batters. At the plate, Downie went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Knickerbocker went 2-for-3 and Sullivan drove in three runs.

Minnesota Morris (1-7) continues play Wednesday in central Florida against Gallaudet University and Ripon College.