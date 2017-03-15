Cougars winless to start spring trip

RELATED: UMM baseball set for spring trip, college baseball, UM-Morris

On Tuesday, March 14, the Cougars continued with a doubleheader against Framingham State.

Trine 8, UM-Morris 5

In the opener, the Cougars jumped out to a 4-1 lead before Trine came back to claim an 8-5 win. The Cougars scored their four runs in the second. Lucas Luedtke began a stretch of four consecutive singles that included a run-producing single from Blaise Fairbanks and a 2-RBI base hit from Chandler Erickson.

Trine scored five times in the third to take a 6-4 lead. They added single runs in the fourth and sixth. UMM produced a run in the fifth to give the game its three-run difference.

Minnesota Morris had 11 hits in the opener with Erickson, Evan Ellingworth, and Connor Spindler each delivering a pair of hits each.

Trine 10, UM-Morris 2

In the nightcap, Trine used a seven-run fourth en route to a 10-2 win.

The Cougars got on the board first. With one out in the second, Donnie Mavencamp singled and then Luedtke followed with a double to score Mavencamp.

Mavencamp scored again in fourth. He singled to lead off the frame and touched the plate two batters later on a Trent Johnson sacrifice fly.

Erickson had two more hits in the second game.

Framingham 3, UM-Morris 2

The Minnesota Morris baseball team returned to the diamond for the second day of games in central Florida Tuesday. Joey Hyde had a great pitching performance, but the Cougars dropped both games to Framingham State, 3-2 and 11-5.

In the opener, Hyde gave up a home run on the first batter he faced, but quickly settled down and was dominant over the next few innings. He retired the next three batters in the first, including strikeouts on the final two Framingham batters. In the second inning, he produced a rare four-strikeout frame. The third strikeout victim of the inning reached on a passed ball, but the senior came back to retire his fourth batter of the inning via the strikeout.

Hyde threw all seven innings collecting 10 strikeouts while allowing three runs (two earned) on just five hits.

Chandler Erickson's speed helped tie the game for the Cougars in the third. He singled with one out then stole both second and third to get into scoring position and later scored on an RBI groundout.

Framingham State scored twice in the fourth to take a 3-1 lead and that score held until the seventh. The Cougars scored once in the frame, but were not able to extend the game and fell by a run.

There was much more offense in the second game as the teams combined to score 16 runs and belt out 26 hits.

Framingham 11, UM-Morris 5

The Rams jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings in game two, but the Cougars would storm back to tie it at 5 in the fifth. Thomas Eckstein, Connor Spindler, and Jackson Gessell each delivered run-producing hits as part of a 4-run fourth and Eckstein had another RBI single in the fifth to even the game.

Framingham State broke the tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth then scored five times in the sixth to take the nightcap.

Eckstein and Gessell each had three hits as the Cougars totaled 10 base hits.

Minnesota Morris (0-6) plays Becker College Wednesday, March 15 for a single contest, then UW-Platteville Thursday, March 16.