Douglas earns D3hoops honor

In conference play, Douglas led the league in scoring (19.9/game), assists (3.6/game), field goal percentage (.620), and steals (1.8/game). He also ranked in the top 10 in rebounds (6.2/game).

Douglas helped lead the Cougars to a 15-12 record in 2016-17 with a 9-7 finish in UMAC play. After defeating Northland in the UMAC quarterfinals, Minnesota Morris fell to regular season/tournament champion Northwestern in the semifinals.

UMAC Player of the Year, Bethany Lutheran's Brandyn Frelix, earned D3hoops All-West Region Third Team honors.