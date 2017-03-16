Cougars drop two on day three at PFX Games

RELATED: Cougars 1-3 to open spring trip, college softball, UM-Morris athletics

With Thursday off, UMM is back in action at the PFX Games against Gordon and UW-Stevens Point on Friday, March 17.

Gallaudet 13, UM-Morris 12

The Cougars were back on the diamond for their third straight day at the PFX Games in central Florida. In their first game of the day, they staged a seventh rally, but came up short and lost to Gallaudet University 13-12.

Minnesota Morris trailed Gallaudet 9-3 after three innings. They were able to slice that deficit in half in the fifth. Elli Stevenson had an RBI single in the fourth and Lacey Sullivan delivered the Cougars' first home run of the season in the fifth, a 2-run shot, to make it 9-6.

Gallaudet, though, countered with three in their half of the fifth to make it 12-6. The score remained that way until the seventh.

The Cougars scored six times, all with two outs, in the seventh to tie the contest. The rally started with a pinch-hit triple from Autumn Mahoney that plated a pair. Mahoney would score on a passed ball to make it 12-9. Ruth Lee kept the game alive with an infield single and Stevenson followed with a base-on-balls. Gina Downie brought them both home with a double to center. Emily Nordquist then singled to right to score Downie and tie the game at 12.

Gallaudet started the bottom of the seventh with a double and would score the running win two batters later with an RBI double.

Ripon 12, UM-Morris 0

Ripon College shutout the Cougars in their second game of the day, 12-0. The Cougars had no hits in the game.