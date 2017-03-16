Homers not enough for UM-Morris

RELATED: UMM opens spring trip 0-4, college baseball, UM-Morris athletics

The Cougars fell behind early 5-0, but used the long ball to get back in the contest. Jackson Gessell laced a triple to center to get Minnesota Morris on the board in the third. In the fifth, he drilled the Cougars' first home run of the season with a 3-run shot over the right field wall to cut Becker's lead to 6-5.

Becker added three runs in the sixth to extend their advantage to 9-5. Donnie Mavencamp made it closer with a solo home run to left in the seventh.

Becker scored solo runs in the eighth and ninth to give them the 5-run win.

Lucas Luedtke led the Cougars with three base hits. Gessell, Chandler Erickson, Mavencamp, and Connor Spindler each had two hits with Gessell driving in four runs.

The Cougars take on UW-Platteville Thursday, March 16, then have Friday off. UMM will be back in action with doubleheaders against Lawrence on Saturday, March 18 and Lesley on Sunday, March 19 to close out the trip.