Pioneers top UM-Morris in baseball

Lucas Luedtke got the start on the mound for the Cougars and struck out six Pioneers in six innings while holding them to four runs. UW-Platteville scored three times in the seventh to take a 7-0 lead. Nick Peterson and Kyle Hastings each came on to pitch one inning of hitless ball each.

The Cougars were kept off the scoreboard until the ninth. Donnie Mavencamp led off with a double and would later score on an RBI single from Connor Spindler. Chandler Erickson later delivered an RBI single.

UMM closes out its spring trip this weekend with doubleheaders against Lawrence on Saturday, March 18 and Lesley on Sunday, March 19.