Cougars record first wins of season

The Minnesota Morris concluded a busy stretch of games Sunday, March 19 at the RussMatt Invitational in central Florida with a pair of close losses to Lesley University.

UM-Morris 10, Lawrence 4

The Cougars put up crooked numbers in both the third and fourth innings and it would be prove to be all they would need in a 10-4 game one victory over Lawrence Saturday.

UMM scored four times in the third to overcome a 2-0 deficit. Trent Johnson singled to lead off the frame and he quickly made it home on a Chandler Erickson triple. Lucas Luedtke followed with an RBI single to tie it at 2-2. Later, Zach Kuefler brought in a pair with a single to give the Cougars a 4-2 edge.

UMM added three more in the fourth. The rally started again with a Johnson base hit, this time a double. He would later score on an error. Luedtke and Jackson Gessell would also come across for runs that would give the Cougars a 7-2 lead.

The Cougars would add single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.

Kuefler went 4-for-4 in the opener with three RBIs. Johnson added three base hits as the Cougars belted out 15.

UM-Morris 5, Lawrence 4

In the second game, Minnesota Morris again spotted Lawrence two runs before taking the lead for the first time in the fifth inning. Lawrence tied it at 4-4 in the sixth, before the Cougars got the go-ahead run in the bottom half as Bryce Jergenson scored the eventual-winning run on an error.

Mitch Reller pitched six solid innings to get the win. He struck out six while allowing five hits. Tyler Hannan pitched a perfect seventh to record the save.

Lesley 8, UM-Morris 6

In the opener against Lesley on Sunday, the Cougars fell behind 6-0 after one inning, but worked to claw their way back until the end. Joey Hyde settled down after the rough first and allowed only two runs the rest of the way to get the seven-inning complete game.

The Cougars scored single runs in the second and third and then two more in the fourth to trim the deficit to 6-4. In the fourth, Chandler Erickson had a key double to put two runners in scoring position. Lucas Luedtke drove in a run on a groundout and Jackson Gessell had a run-producing single.

Lesley scored twice in the sixth to make it 8-4, but the Cougars countered with two in their half of the frame. Evan Ellingworth delivered a two-RBI single.

Lesley 4, UM-Morris 3

Minnesota Morris dropped the second game against Lesley in extra innings, 4-3.

The Cougars used four hits to plate two runs in the fifth that gave UMM a 3-2 edge. The first of the runs scored on a sacrifice fly from Luedtke. Donnie Mavencamp drove in Erickson with a single that gave the Cougars the lead.

Lesley scored in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 3-3 and it would remain that way until the eighth inning. Lesley loaded the bases with no outs and won the game with a walk-off sacrifice fly.

The Cougars, now 2-10, host Maranatha Baptist for a three-game series beginning on Friday, March 31 at 4 p.m. and ending with a doubleheader at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.