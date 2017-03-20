UM-Morris softball wraps up spring trip

RELATED: Cougars drop two on third day of spring trip, college softball, UM-Morris athletics

On their fifth day of games in Florida, Saturday, March 18, the Cougars dropped games to both St. Lawrence and Union College. On Sunday, March 19, UMM fell to St. Lawrence again and Oberlin College.

UM-Morris 15, Gordon 13

The Minnesota Morris softball team picked up its second win in Florida with a high-scoring 15-13 win over Gordon College Friday, March 17.

The Cougars trailed 4-3 after the first inning, but tallied five runs in the second and would trail the rest of the way. Autumn Mahoney started the scoring in the frame with an RBI single to plate Michelle O'Rourke. Two batters later, Bret Hulett brought home two runs with a single to left. Megan Knickerbocker followed with an RBI single to plate Lacey Sullivan. A Meghan Pomeroy single brought home the Cougars' fifth run in the inning.

Gordon came back to score three in its half of the second, but the Cougars still led 8-7 going into the third. UMM put up another crooked number in the fourth with four runs. The frame started with back-to-back doubles from Sullivan and Hulett. Pomeroy and Kallie Wycoff later added RBI hits and Pomeroy scored on a double steal to make it 12-7 Cougars.

Gordon, again, scored three times to pull within 12-10 after four.

The Cougars added insurance runs, one in the fifth and two in the sixth, to take a 15-10 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Gordon scored three times to cut it to 15-13. With two outs, Elli Stevenson came on in relief to retire the potential tying run on a pop up to get the save.

Mahoney and Knickerbocker each collected four hits as the Cougars belted out 19 for the game. Gina Downie went 3-for-5 and Hulett, Pomeroy, and Wycoff each had two hits.

UW-Stevens Point 11, UM-Morris 1

UW-Stevens Point routed UM-Morris 11-1 in the second game on Friday. Megan Knickerbocker singled to right field to score Autumn Mahoney in the top of the first inning for UMM’s lone run.

The Cougars had four hits in the game. Along with Knickerbocker, Mahoney, Gina Downie, and Emily Nordquist had the other hits for UMM.

St. Lawrence 10, UM-Morris 4

The Cougars fell to St. Lawrence 10-4 in the first game of the day on Saturday, March 18. UMM scored all of its runs in the fifth with three of the runs coming off the bat of Elli Stevenson as she delivered a bases-loaded triple.

Union 4, UM-Morris 2

In the 4-2 loss to Union in the second game, the Cougars cracked nine hits with Autumn Mahoney and Emily Nordquist each getting a pair a piece. Nordquist homered in the second to tie the game at 1-1. Becca Holland had a run-producing single in the fifth.

St. Lawrence 17, UM-Morris 8

Sunday, March 19 started with a rematch against St. Lawrence University. On Saturday, the Saints topped the Cougars and the result was the same Sunday as UMM fell 17-8.

The Cougars fell behind 4-2, but scored three times in the third to take a 5-4 advantage. Meghan Pomeroy brought home two with a triple to right and that was followed by an RBI single from Michelle O'Rourke.

St. Lawrence scored eight times in the fourth and five more times in the fifth to put an early end to the contest.

Oberlin 4, UM-Morris 0

UMM was shutout by Oberlin College in the second game Sunday morning, 4-0. Elli Stevenson went the distance on the mound by allowing nine hits and three earned runs.

Minnesota Morris (2-14) returns to Minnesota to face Martin Luther for a doubleheader at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. The Cougars then hit the road to Duluth to take on St. Scholastica on Saturday, April 1 before coming back to Morris to host Buena Vista for a doubleheader on Sunday, April 2.