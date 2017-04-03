UM-Morris women winless after seven

On Friday, March 24, the women were swept in Fargo against Minnesota State Moorhead, 9-0.

The Cougars competed Saturday, March 25 against Loras College and Bethany Lutheran College at the Swanson Tennis Center in St. Peter. The Cougars fell 9-0 to Loras and 7-2 to Bethany Lutheran.

Two players were able to pick up the team's first victories of the season against Bethany Lutheran. At No. 1 singles, Emily Johnson defeated Alicia Kranz in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3 and Brittney Ferrian was a winner at No. 3 singles over Ryana Sadaka, 7-5, 6-2.

Although Loras swept the Cougars 9-0, Johnson gave her opponent, Kylie DeWees, all she could handle at No. 1 singles, 6-4, 7-5.

The Cougars were then swept by UMAC competitors Martin Luther and St. Scholastica on Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2.

Against Martin Luther Suzanne Coleman and Brittney Ferrian were closest to pulling off a win at No. 1 doubles, falling 8-6. Kelsey Fisher fell to Ella Loersch at No. 3 singles 6-3, 7-5.

Against the Saints, Emily Johnson came the closest to gaining a win. After splitting the first two sets, she lost her match at No. 1 singles in a 7-3 tiebreak. At No. 6 singles, Emily Leeb was able to win five games in her match.

UMM takes on Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, in Morris.