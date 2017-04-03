Weather Forecast

    Cougar mens tennis opens season at home

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 2:01 p.m.
    Cody Christ connects for a high volley during the No. 3 doubles match against St. Scholastica on Sunday, April 2 in Morris. Christ and Lucas Bonkrude fell to the Saints in doubles, but Christ had the best showing of the Cougars by winning seven games off his opponent at the No. 6 singles spot. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)

    The Minnesota Morris mens tennis team dropped four matches in eight days. The Cougars won one match against Martin Luther on Saturday, April 1, and were swept 9-0 by Bethany Lutheran and Loras College on Saturday, March 25 and St. Scholastica on Sunday, April 2.

    Paul Leslie came the closest to giving the Cougars a victory at No. 1 singles against BLC's Andrew Jelken. After splitting the first two sets, Leslie fell in the tiebreaker 10-7. Franklin Real put up a good performance in his match at No. 5 singles before falling to Jacob Kubler, 6-3, 6-4.

    Against Martin Luther on Saturday, Paul Leslie had a great performance at No. 1 singles as he came away with a nice 6-2, 6-3 win. He teamed with Matthew Fischbach to nearly pull off a win at No. 1 doubles before falling 8-6. Franklin Real took his opponent to the distance before losing 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.

    Against St. Scholastica, Cody Christ, at No. 6 singles, had the team's best showing as he dropped his match 6-3, 6-4.

    The Cougars are back in action on Tuesday, April 4 against Northwestern in Morris.

