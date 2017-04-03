Cougar mens tennis opens season at home

RELATED: UM-Morris opens up mens tennis season, college tennis, UM-Morris athletics

Paul Leslie came the closest to giving the Cougars a victory at No. 1 singles against BLC's Andrew Jelken. After splitting the first two sets, Leslie fell in the tiebreaker 10-7. Franklin Real put up a good performance in his match at No. 5 singles before falling to Jacob Kubler, 6-3, 6-4.

Against Martin Luther on Saturday, Paul Leslie had a great performance at No. 1 singles as he came away with a nice 6-2, 6-3 win. He teamed with Matthew Fischbach to nearly pull off a win at No. 1 doubles before falling 8-6. Franklin Real took his opponent to the distance before losing 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.

Against St. Scholastica, Cody Christ, at No. 6 singles, had the team's best showing as he dropped his match 6-3, 6-4.

The Cougars are back in action on Tuesday, April 4 against Northwestern in Morris.