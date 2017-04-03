Cougar mens tennis opens season at home
The Minnesota Morris mens tennis team dropped four matches in eight days. The Cougars won one match against Martin Luther on Saturday, April 1, and were swept 9-0 by Bethany Lutheran and Loras College on Saturday, March 25 and St. Scholastica on Sunday, April 2.
Paul Leslie came the closest to giving the Cougars a victory at No. 1 singles against BLC's Andrew Jelken. After splitting the first two sets, Leslie fell in the tiebreaker 10-7. Franklin Real put up a good performance in his match at No. 5 singles before falling to Jacob Kubler, 6-3, 6-4.
Against Martin Luther on Saturday, Paul Leslie had a great performance at No. 1 singles as he came away with a nice 6-2, 6-3 win. He teamed with Matthew Fischbach to nearly pull off a win at No. 1 doubles before falling 8-6. Franklin Real took his opponent to the distance before losing 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 singles.
Against St. Scholastica, Cody Christ, at No. 6 singles, had the team's best showing as he dropped his match 6-3, 6-4.
The Cougars are back in action on Tuesday, April 4 against Northwestern in Morris.