UM-Morris tops Cobbers twice

UM-Morris 7, Concordia 6

The Cougars got off to a quick start on their home field giving up one run in the top of the second, and then putting up four runs in the bottom of that inning to jump in front of the Cobbers in game one. The Cougars would add two more in the third and one in the fourth, the Cobbers continued to pick away at the Cougars lead scoring in five of the seven innings, but could not catch the seven runs scored by the Cougars.

The Cougars were lead by Megan Pomeroy who crossed the plate twice, and had one hit, while Gina Downie had one run and two stolen bases, and catcher Michelle O'Rourke had eight putouts on the game.

UM-Morris 8, Concordia 0

After a cool short break, the Cougars continued to stay hot as they opened up the scoring in the first inning to lead the Cobbers 2-0 with Gina Downie and Bret Hulet scoring. The Cougars defense held the Cobbers scoreless in the second game of the day while the offense continued to roll adding a Emily Nordquist run off of a Autumn Mahoney single in the second. They would add two more runs in the fourth inning, and during the fifth inning Emily Nordquist would single to left field driving in Kallie Wycoff who would cross the plate for the Cougar's eighth run ending the game 8-0 in the bottom of the 5th.

The Cougars took on Buena Vista on Sunday, April 2 and now host UW-Superior Saturday, April 8 for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.