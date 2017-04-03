Weather Forecast

Close

    Cougars drop doubleheader to Buena Vista

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 4:13 p.m.
    Gina Downie charges in from center field to make the catch. Autumn Mahoney, in on the play from short stop, avoids the collision. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)1 / 2
    Lacey Sullivan tags out Buena Vista base runner attempting to slide into third during the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday, April 2 in Morris. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)2 / 2

    After having their games postponed Saturday in Duluth, the Minnesota Morris softball team returned home to face Buena Vista in a non-conference doubleheader Sunday at the Cougar Softball Park.

    RELATED: UMM tops Cobbers twice, college softball, UM-Morris athletics

    The Cougars made a late-inning comeback effort, but ultimately fell to the Beavers 12-6 in the opener. Minnesota Morris trailed 7-0 in the fifth, but scored five times in the frame to pull within 2. The inning started with a Megan Knickerbocker double to left. After Meghan Pomeroy singled, Emily Nordquist brought home Knickerbocker with a double to center. A Michelle O'Rourke bunt single loaded the bases. A Gina Downie sac fly plated Pomeroy. That was followed by a 2-RBI double from Autumn Mahoney. Lacey Sullivan followed with an RBI single up the middle to make it 7-5.

    Buena Vista countered with three in the sixth and two more in the seventh to get the six-run win.

    Sullivan led the Cougars with three hits in the team's 12-hit attack. Knickerbocker, O'Rourke, and Nordquist each had two hits.

    Buena Vista topped the Cougars in the second game, 8-1.

    Minnesota Morris (4-16) is scheduled to have their UMAC opener Saturday, April 8 at home versus UW-Superior at 1 p.m.

    UMAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

    Emily NordquistEmily Nordquist, So., Minnesota Morris

    Lino Lakes, Minn./Centennial

    - Went 6-of-11 (.545) with three RBI at the plate in four games last week

    - Recorded two extra-base hits including a triple

    - Finished with a .583 on-base percentage and .818 slugging percentage

    Explore related topics:sportsCougarsCollegeCollege softballUMMUM-MorrisUniversity of Minnesota Morris
    Advertisement
    randomness