Cougars drop doubleheader to Buena Vista

The Cougars made a late-inning comeback effort, but ultimately fell to the Beavers 12-6 in the opener. Minnesota Morris trailed 7-0 in the fifth, but scored five times in the frame to pull within 2. The inning started with a Megan Knickerbocker double to left. After Meghan Pomeroy singled, Emily Nordquist brought home Knickerbocker with a double to center. A Michelle O'Rourke bunt single loaded the bases. A Gina Downie sac fly plated Pomeroy. That was followed by a 2-RBI double from Autumn Mahoney. Lacey Sullivan followed with an RBI single up the middle to make it 7-5.

Buena Vista countered with three in the sixth and two more in the seventh to get the six-run win.

Sullivan led the Cougars with three hits in the team's 12-hit attack. Knickerbocker, O'Rourke, and Nordquist each had two hits.

Buena Vista topped the Cougars in the second game, 8-1.

Minnesota Morris (4-16) is scheduled to have their UMAC opener Saturday, April 8 at home versus UW-Superior at 1 p.m.

UMAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Emily Nordquist, So., Minnesota Morris

Lino Lakes, Minn./Centennial

- Went 6-of-11 (.545) with three RBI at the plate in four games last week

- Recorded two extra-base hits including a triple

- Finished with a .583 on-base percentage and .818 slugging percentage