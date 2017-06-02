Three to be inducted into Cougar Hall of Fame

Todd Hanson – Basketball (1993-97)

Todd Hanson '97 was a stat-sheet stuffer during his four years on the Cougar men's basketball team in the mid-1990s.

It is not often that a player can both score and put his teammates in a position to score and Hanson was adept at both. A freshman on the 1993-94 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship squad, Hanson is Minnesota Morris's all-time leading scorer with 1,904 career points and its all-time leader in assists with 460. He also holds the program record for most free throws made with 438.

After graduating from UMM with a degree in Economics and Management, Hanson received an NCAA Post-Graduate Scholarship and went on to the University of Minnesota Law School and later to the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management.

Hanson now resides in the greater Los Angeles area where he is a director at Houlihan Lokey, a global investment bank.

Anna Townsend Tool – Volleyball (1995-98), Basketball (1995-99)

A versatile member of both the Cougar volleyball and basketball teams of the late-1990s, Anna Townsend Tool '99 has her name all over the Cougar record books in both sports.

The Esko native is in the Cougar volleyball record books in an astounding 14 different categories. She is in the top six in five single match categories, including a tie for second with 29 kills in a match. She is third all-time in both block assists and hitting percentage for a single season. For a career, Tool is top 12 in seven different categories, including first all-time with a .285 kill percentage.

On the basketball court, Tool ranks second all-time in career scoring (1,556 points), seventh in career rebounding (805), and fifth in career assists (329).

After graduating from UMM with a degree in Elementary Education, Tool earned a Master's degree from South Dakota State in 2001 and spent 11 years coaching college volleyball. The past seven years she has been working as a senior sales associate for a medical software company. Tool is the president of the Dassel-Cokato Youth Basketball Association and is heavily involved in coaching youth basketball and volleyball. She and her husband Ryan have three children.

Steve Van Hee – Golf (1962-65)

A member of one of the first Cougars men's golf teams, Steve Van Hee '65 was the top performer on the two-time Pioneer Conference championship squads in 1964 and 1965. In those years, Van Hee earned medalist honors by shooting scores of 76 and 74, respectively.

Van Hee received medalist honors all three seasons while golfing for the Cougars. He took two events in 1963 and added two more in 1964. He finished his career with one of the best seasons in Cougar history in 1965. He claimed medalist honors three times and qualified for the NAIA national tournament were he finished 31st out of 180 golfers. Van Hee was given UMM's first Honor Athlete of the Year award in 1965 based on academic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, and outstanding athletic ability.

After his time at UMM where he received a degree in Biology, Van Hee attended Pacific University College of Optometry in Oregon. After service in the Army, he practiced optometry for 35 years before retiring in 2002. He has been married to his wife, Rita, for 48 years and has three children and seven grandchildren. Still an avid golfer, Van Hee enjoys playing over 150 rounds a year.

Hanson, Townsend Tool, and Van Hee will be honored along with the UMMAA Distinguished Alumni Award recipients Dennis Gimmestad '73 and Teresa Luckow Peterson '91 at the Distinguished Alumni Award and Cougar Hall of Fame Homecoming Banquet Friday, September 29, as part of Morris's 2017 Homecoming celebration.