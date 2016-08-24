Willmar tennis opens season with sweep

LITCHFIELD—Willmar's girls tennis team didn't let an injury to their No. 1 singles player slow them down in their season opener on Wednesday.

The Cardinals swept the competition, shutting out BBE before beating Litchfield and Rogers, both by 4-3 scores, at the Litchfield Quadrangular.

Cayle Hovland only played in the first match against BBE but she beat the Jaguars' top singles player Erin Rooney 6-2, 6-2. But an injury kept her out of the other two matches.

When the Cardinals moved on to play Litchfield and Rogers, everyone moved up in the order, making eighth-grader Elise Bierbaum the new No. 1. She lost against Litchfield's Natalie Nelson but went on to beat Kaylie Conlin of Rogers to finish her day at 2-1.

Litchfield couldn't quite top Willmar but had convincing wins throughout the rest of the day at their home event. They shut out BBE and also handed Rogers a 5-2 loss.

Nelson looked great at the No. 1 spot, beating all three of her opponents. Shanna Kinny was also impressive at No. 2 singles where she went undefeated on the day.

Freshman Vaida Behnke and eighth grader Avery Stillwell proved age is just a number and went 3-0 from the No. 1 doubles position.

BBE couldn't get anything going all day, dropping every set they played on Wednesday.

Litchfield Quad

Team scores

Willmar 7, BBE 0

Willmar 4, Litchfield 3

Willmar 4, Rogers 3

Litchfield 7, BBE 0

Litchfield 5, Rogers 2

Rogers 7, BBE 0

How BBE fared

Singles

(1) Erin Rooney 0-3 (2) Morgan Meyer 0-3 (3) Adison Wohlman 0-3 (4) Mallory Bents 0-3

Doubles

(1) Sonja Carson and Sarah Schmitz 0-3 (2) Kim Terhaar and Ericka Greiner 0-3 (3) Kylie Terhaar and Amanda Feldman 0-3

How Willmar fared

Singles

(1) Cayle Hovland 1-0; Elise Bierbaum 1-1 (2) Bierbaum 1-0; Jordyn Swoboda 0-2 (3) Swoboda 1-0; Lydia Morrell 2-0 (4) Morrel 1-0; Chloe Hansen 2-0

Doubles

(1) Ashley Phral and Karina Rice 1-0; Maddi Linbo and Phral 0-2 (2) Kirah Kessler-Gross and McKenna Hogan 1-0; Avery Hovland and Amanda Zuidema 1-1 (3) Maddy Spencer and Erin Rekedal 1-0; Olivia Corniel and McKenna Hogan 2-0

How Litchfield fared

Singles

(1) Natalie Nelson 3-0 (2) Shanna Kinny 3-0 (3) Laney Huhner 1-2 (4) Neriah Lara 2-1

Doubles

(1) Vaida Behnke and Avery Stilwell 3-0 (2) Morgan Rant and Taylor Smith 1-2 (3) Maddie Grates and Maddy Benson 1-1; Taylor Draeger and Benson 1-0