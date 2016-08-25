Bulldogs, indeed

Paynesville's Sydney Riley sets a ball for a teammate in Thursday's 3-1 win over ACGC in both teams' season opener. Riley led her team with 34 set assists and three service aces. Jake Schultz / Tribune

GROVE CITY— Paynesville's volleyball team opened up its season with a convincing 3-1 road win against ACGC on Thursday.

Paynesville jumped out to an early lead, keeping the Falcons off the board until the Bulldogs had nearly reached double digits. ACGC battled back, though, to even it up later in the first set but they couldn't fully mount the comeback and the Bulldogs took the first set 25-22.

ACGC used a strong second set to even the match at 1-1. That proved to be the height of the game for the Falcons.

Paynesville overpowered the ACGC in the next two sets, beating them 25-19 and 25-16.

Senior setter Sydney Riley was the star of the night, commanding her Bulldogs from the middle of the court. She led her team with 34 set assists and three service aces. She also added nine digs to her statline.

Katelyn Dingmann was in strong form as well, ending the night with 18 kills and three service aces.

Paynesville and ACGC will both get back underway on Saturday at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School but for different reasons. Paynesville will be part of a tournament that involves Eden Valley-Watkins, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity and Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart. ACGC, on the other hand, will take on the home school in a single game that morning.

Paynesville 3, ACGC 1

Paynesville (1-0)............................ 25 21 25 25

ACGC (0-1).............................. 22 25 19 16

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Sydney Riley 3, Katelyn Dingmann 3, Abby Schaefer 2, Richelle Buermann 1 ... Set assists: Sydney Riley 34, Molly Stang 25, Olivia Riley 10, Buermann 9, Abby Schaefer 4, Dingmann 2, Jacqulin Hoeft 1, Megan Beckius 1 ... Hitting (kills): Dingmann 18, Skylar Bayer 5, Hoeft 5, Olivia Riley 3, Buermann 3, Sarah Schaefer 2, Sydney Riley 1, Beckius 1 ... Blocking (aces): Sarah Schaefer 3, Hoeft 3, Skylar Bayer 2, Dingmann 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Buermann 19, Olivia Riley 12, Beckius 9, Sydney Riley 9, Dingmann 6, Molly Stang 5

ACGC

Serving (aces): Maree Lee 1 ... Set assists: Lee 8 ... Hitting (kills): Lee 1, Kendra Miller 5, Madison Denton 2, Addison Bernstein 6, Micayla Hobson 3 ... Blocking (aces): Miller 2, Bernstein 1, Hobson 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Rayanna McRoberts 13