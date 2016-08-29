Gators go up against stiff competition

The Morris/Minnewaska Gators swimming and diving team opened up the 2016 season on Friday, Aug. 26 in Willmar. The Gators went against tough teams, including conference contenders Melrose and Sauk Centre, which took the top two spots at the meet. Morris/Minnewaska took eighth out of nine teams, defeating Montevideo by over 70 points.

The Gators placed in the top 10 in eight events.

The 200 medley relay team of Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, and Kate Folkman took ninth in 2:04.38.

Entzi added Morris/Minnewaska’s only two top five finishes of the day in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. Entzi clocked a 2:26.66 in the 200 IM, which was good for third place. In the 100 fly, she took first with a time of 1:05.22.

Entzi was also a part of the 400 freestyle relay team that took ninth in 4:06.92. Other members of the relay were Ali Femrite, Rachel Erickson, and Hannah Hoffmann.

Folkman added her own top 10 finish, tying for 10th in the 50 freestyle event with a time of 27.69. She was also a part of the 10th place 200 freestyle relay team, which also included Michele Stai, Erickson, and J. Hoffmann.

Bailey Schoen took ninth in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.27, and J. Hoffmann took 10th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.17 to round out the finishers in the top 10 Friday evening.

The Gators’ next meet is at Montevideo on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. Next week, Morris/Minnewaska travels to Albany for a meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 before opening up the home season on Tuesday, Sept. 13 against Melrose.

Willmar Invite

TEAM SCORES – (1) Melrose 535 (2) Sauk Centre 318 (3) St. Cloud Tech 312.5 (4) Willmar 284 (5) Bemidji 242 (6) Sauk Rapids 229 (7) Rocori 207 (8) Minnewaska/Morris 134.5 (9) Montevideo 63

INDIVIDUAL (First place and Morris/Minnewaska participants)

200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Sauk Rapids 1:58.87… (9) Morris/Minnewaska (Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Kate Folkman) 2:04.38… (22) M/M (Shannon Dougherty, Elizabeth Murken, Audrey Dorweiler, Anna Grove) 2:21.78… (23) M/M (Bailey Schoen, Morgan Steinke, Meghan Cerney, Elizabeth Langan) 2:22.75… (34) M/M (Natalia Obregon, Claire Reed, Miah Roen, Makenna Hufford) 2:39.65

200 FREESTYLE — (1) Kali Sayovitz, Tech, 1:55.74… (13) Hannah Hoffmann, M/M 2:20.52 (14) Rachel Erickson, M/M 2:21.32 (15) Ali Femrite, M/M 2:23.88… (32) Katie Ohren, M/M 2:45.08

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — (1) Anna Lucas, SR, 2:17.52… (3) Entzi, M/M 2:26.66… (17) J. Hoffmann, M/M 2:40.90… (26) Edmunds, M/M 2:50.66… (35) Steinke, M/M 3:07.17

50 FREESTYLE — (1) Savana Bitz, Mel, 26.01… (T10) Folkman, M/M 27.69… (15) Michele Stai, M/M 28.28… (23) Schoen, M/M 29.50… (55) Reed, M/M 32.60

DIVING — (1) Meredith Matchinsky, Tech, 242.95… (16) Grove, M/M 128.45

100 BUTTERFLY — (1) Entzi, M/M, 1:05.22… (15) Edmunds, M/M 1:14.75… (17) Femrite, M/M 1:15.64… (31) Cerney, M/M 1:32.23

100 FREESTYLE — (1) Bitz, Mel, 56.75… (15) Folkman, M/M 1:02.26 (16) Erickson, M/M 1:02.99… (19) Stai, M/M 1:04.15… (34) Ohren, M/M 1:15.51

500 FREESTYLE — (1) Kali Sayovitz, Tech, 5:15.66… (14) H. Hoffmann, M/M 6:24.46… (26) Anderson, M/M 7:08.89… (29) Roen, M/M 7:13.60

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Melrose 1:45.95… (10) M/M (Stai, Erickson, J. Hoffmann, Folkman) 1:55.40… (14) M/M (Steinke, H. Hoffmann, Murken, Femrite) 1:58.35… (26) M/M (Dorweiler, Cerney, Ohren, Langan) 2:14.41… (29) M/M (Julia Kuehne, Avery Jorgenson, Sara Hoffman, Anna Mello) 2:18.11

100 BACKSTROKE — (1) Mikayla Von Wahlde, Mel, 1:02.04… (9) Schoen, M/M 1:11.27

100 BREASTSTROKE — (1) Ellie Benoit, SR, 1:13.76… (10) J. Hoffmann, M/M 1:19.17 (11) Madison Rosenberger, M/M 1:20.51… (22) Steinke, M/M 1:26.69… (25) Murken, M/M 1:29.30… (31) Langan, M/M 1:35.08

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Melrose 3:50.76… (9) M/M (Femrite, Erickson, H. Hoffmann, Entzi) 4:06.92… (17) M/M (Schoen, Stai, Edmunds, Cerney) 4:31.04… (25) M/M (Ohren, Kuehne, Roen, Anderson) 4:54.24… (32) M/M (Madalynn Jerome, Hufford, Alyssa Klassen, Reed) 5:24.26