Cardinal volleyball has state on its mind

WILLMAR — While some are more willing than others to express their ambitions out loud, Willmar volleyball players and coaches all seem to have the same goal entering 2016.

The Cardinals, who open the regular season at 7 p.m. today at Marshall, return a lot of firepower after graduating just one starter from last season's 16-11 squad.

Junior setter Esther Grussing and senior right hitter Cami Sletta lead the charge on offense. Both were All-Central Lakes Conference last season.

While Sletta will be the top option, Cardinal head coach Traci Grussing says hitting depth will be her team's biggest asset this year.

Seniors Heidi Sellman and Hannah Gallagher, junior Hannah Kobienia and sophomore Carly Wedel are expected to make immediate contributions at the position. Last season's starting outside hitter, Grace Marti, is currently working to recover from a broken finger but will also be in the mix when she's healthy.

"I think we have a more balanced attack than we've had in the past," Grussing said. "Anybody could have a good night."

While offense shouldn't be an issue, coaches and players agree that significant improvements need to be made defensively.

Traci Grussing said service receiving was a glaring weakness for the Cardinals last year and thinks that aspect of the game "will make or break us this season."

But if strides are made defensively, the thought seems to be that this team could do something no Cardinal team ever has: qualifying for the state tournament.

To get there, Willmar will likely have to go through a perennially strong Moorhead team, which dropped just one match in the Section 8 tourney a year ago.

Though cognizant of the challenge they face, players believe capturing the program's first section title is something that is well within their reach.

"We talk about making it to state and if we keep getting better, I think we're close," said Sletta, who added that a state appearance would be a "super cool" way to cap her high school career.

"The level of expectation is really high," Esther Grussing said. "We all want the same thing, so we should all go for the same thing."

If conversations of a state trip are being had at Willmar practices, it's a safe bet Traci Grussing isn't the one leading them. But despite her reluctance to broach the subject, she admits her girls are right to believe they could reach the big stage this fall.

"We're definitely going to be one of the top teams at our section," she said. "I don't like to talk about the S-word, but the potential's there."