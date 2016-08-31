Willmar loses early lead in loss to Marshall

MARSHALL - A first-set collapse had a lingering effect for the Willmar volleyball, which fell 25-22, 25-13, 25-12 to a strong Marshall team in Tuesday's season opener.

The Cardinals held a 22-21 late in the opening set but the Tigers rallied for the final four points. Willmar head coach Traci Grussing said her indecisive team "played kind of scared" and "choked at the end of the first set."

From there, it was all Marshall, as Grussing said the Tigers made adjustments while the Cardinals simply didn't counter them.

The Cardinals' Cami Sletta had seven kills, Esther Grussing had 17 assists and Addie Erickson made 15 digs for Willmar. The Cardinals will look to rebound Thursday when they host Fergus Falls at 7:30 p.m.

Marshall 3, Willmar 0

Willmar (0-1)............................ 22 13 12

Marshall (1-0).............................. 25 25 25

Willmar

Serving (aces): Cami Sletta 2, Heidi Sellman 1, Hannah Gallagher 1 ... Set assists: Esther Grussing 17... Hitting (kills): Sletta 7, Gallagher 4, Sellman 4, Carly Wedel 3, Abby Volk 1, Grussing 1... Blocking (aces): Sellman 1, Wedel 1... Digs (5 or more): Addie Erickson 15, Staci Banks 6, Wedel 5

Marshall

Stats not provided

MCA 3, NLS 0

Jenna Howden had 17 kills and Brooke Gillespie had 13 to lead the Morris/Chokio-Alberta volleyball team to a three-set victory over New London-Spicer on Tuesday in New London.

MCA's Karly Fehr had 38 set assists and Ashley Solvie had 10 kills and served an ace. Gillespie had three ace serves and also 15 digs.

NLS' Brenna Bergh had 11 kills and Erin Tebben had eight kills and was in on six blocks.

The Tigers play host to Melrose at 7:30 p.m. Thursday while the Wildcats travel to play Albany at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Morris/CA............................ 25 26 25

NLS.............................. 20 24 13

Morris/CA

Serving (aces): Brooke Gillespie 3, Ashley Solvie 1, Koral Tollefson 2 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 38 ... Hitting (kills): Gillespie 13, Jenna Howden 17, Ashley Solvie 10, Nicole Solvie 2 ... Blocking (aces): Howden 2, Jenna Larsen 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 15, Fehr 6, Larsen 5, Riley Decker 12

New London-Spicer

Serving (aces): Brennah Bergh 1, Brooke Beuning 2, Kabrie Weber 2 ... Set assists: Beuning 30 ... Hitting (kills): Anika Olson 3, Ashton Engelke 1, Bergh 11, Beuning 2, Erin Tebben 8, Weber 6 ... Blocking (total): Olson 2, Bergh 2, Beuning 2, Tebben 6, Jordan King 1, Weber 4 ... Digs (5 or more): Olson 5, Bergh 5, Beuning 13, Hunter Paffrath 5, Weber 6

Murray County Central 3, Dawson-Boyd 0

Dawson-Boyd opened up its season with a dud at Murray County Central on Tuesday.

The Blackjacks were swept in three sets and didn't have much going for them until the final set. Murray County Central was all over Dawson-Boyd in the first set with a 25-15 win and just compounded that in the second set with a 25-10 win.

The Blackjacks made it close in the third but couldn't get the comeback going and lost 25-22.

Katie Willander was the team's statistical leader in set assists (8) and digs (13). She also added two aces serves.

Dawson-Boyd............................ 15 10 22

MCC.............................. 25 25 25

Dawson-Boyd

Serving (aces): Hannah Stelter 3, Katie Willander 2 ... Set assists: Willander 8, Lydia Aafedt 3, Jenna Wyum 1, Avery Bartunek 1 ... Hitting (kills): Mary Bothun 5, Bartunek 3, Stelter 2, Jalynn Popma 1, Olson 1, Wyum 2 ... Blocking (aces): Bartunek 1, Bothun 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Katie Willander 13, Amelia Olson 10

Murray County Central

Statistics not provided

MACCRAY 3, BLHS 0

Danni Burns had 10 kills, Carly Orwick had nine and Piper Asche eight in the Wolverines' straight-set victory over Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Tuesday.

Sydney Schwitters had 28 set assists, three ace serves and eight digs. Ellie Thein had seven kills, two ace serves, a block and 16 digs.

The Wolverines play an early match against BBE on Thursday, with the varsity set for a 2:15 p.m. start.

MACCRAY............................ 25 25 29

BLHS.............................. 15 12 27

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Sydney Schwitters 3, Ellie Thein 2, Danni Burns 1, Meghan Listerud 1, Carly Orwick 1 ... Set assists: Schwitters 28 ... Hitting (kills): Thein 7, Burns 10, Orwick 9, Olivia Ruter 3, Piper Asche 8 ... Blocking (aces): Orwick 1, Asche 1, Thein 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Schwitters 8, Thein 16, Burns 10, Ellie Hultgren 11, Listerud 16, Orwick 8

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

Serving (aces): Anna Buboltz 1, Alyssa 2, Maddie Ehlers 1 ... Set assists: Ehlers 8 ... Hitting (kills): Peterson 1, Natalie Karl 1, Cassie Hettinger 1, Ehlers 2, Alaina Leske 4, Kaitlyn Kottke 1 ... Blocking (aces): Karl 1, Ehlers 1, Leske 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Keighly Daak 5

ACGC 3, EVW 0

Mare Lee had 22 assists, Rylie Wilner made 10 kills and the Falcons cruised by winless Eden Valley-Watkins.

Kendra Miller and Micayla Hobson added three aces for ACGC, which snapped a two-game losing streak to get back to .500.

ACGC (3-3)............................ 25 25 25

EVW (0-4).............................. 12 12 22

ACGC

Aces: Kendra Miller 3, Micayla Hobson 3, Taryn Reinke 1... Set assists: Mare Lee 22... Hitting (kills): Rylie Wilner 10, Miller 6, Reinke 6, Hobson 2... Blocking (aces): None... Digs (5 or more): Rayanna McRoberts 6

EVW

Stats not provided

Paynesville 3, Osakis 0

Paynesville had a strong performance against Osakis on Tuesday, getting the 3-0 victory with a few hard-fought sets.

The Bulldogs opened up the first set with a 25-22 win and had to battle into extra points in the second set before walking away with a 28-26 win and the momentum. They finished the third set 25-18 and won 3-0.

Molly Stang led the team with 16 set assists and Sydney Riley added 12 as well.

Richelle Buermann served two aces and had a team-high 24 digs.

The Bulldogs will look to keep the momentum going on Thursday at Yellow Medicine East.

Osakis............................ 22 26 18

Paynesville.............................. 25 28 25

Osakis

Statistics not provided

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Katelyn Dingmann 3, Richelle Buermann 2, Sydney Riley 1, Molly Stang 1 ... Set assists: Stang 16, Sydney Riley 12, Olivia Riley 3, Abby Shaefer 2, Megan Beckius 2, Buermann 2 ... Hitting (kills): Skylar Bayer 13, Dingmann 13, Sarah Schaefer 4, Jacqulin 3, Sydney Riley 3, Abby Schaefer 1... Blocking (aces): Schaefer 4, Hoeft 4, Dingmann 2... Digs (5 or more): Olivia Riley 16, Beckius 17, Buermann 24, Schaefer 6, Sydney Riley 6

Maple Lake 3, Litchfield 0

Maple Lake trounced Litchfield at home on Tuesday with three convincing set wins.

Litchfield managed 20 in the second set but the first and third sets were less than stellar.

Brynne Wahl led the team with 10 set assists and six kills. She also had five digs.

The Dragons will try to get back on track against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted next Tuesday.

Litchfield............................ 15 20 14

Maple Lake.............................. 25 25 25

Litchfield

Serving (aces): Macy Huhner 1, Kassie King 1 ... Set assists: Brynne Wahl 10, Ashley Sangren 7, Huhner 2, Hallie Euerle 1, Kyndra Beavers 1 ... Hitting (kills): Wahl 6, Huhner 6, Madison Larson 2, Ashley Sangren 2, Euerle 5, Kylee Jones 1 ... Blocking (aces): Sangren 2, Huhner 1, Madison Larson 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Beavers 9, King 7, Wahl 5

Maple Lake

Statistics not provided

Hancock 3, Hillcrest Lutheran 1

Kassandra Algarate had seven kills and Ashlyn Mattson finished with 15 set assist in the Owls' win over Hillcrest on Tuesday.

The Owls take on Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hancock.

Hancock............................ 25 23 25 25

Hillcrest Lutheran.............................. 15 25 20 5

Hancock

Serving (aces): Ana Chavira 1, Emma Nelson 3 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 15 ... Hitting (kills): Kassandra Algarate 7, Sabrina Mattson 4, Tess Steiner 3, Nelson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Chavira 2, A. Mattson 2, Steiner 1, Bailey DeSmith 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 10

Hillcrest Lutheran

Statistics not provided

RCW 3, Redwood Valley 0

Renville County West put up a strong all-around performance against Redwood Valley on Tuesday. The Jaguars swept Redwood Valley 3-0 and faced the most trouble in the second set where RCW narrowly came out on top 25-23.

The match had impressive outings from all over the court, especially from behind the service line. The Jaguars had three different players with multiple aces including Carli Krogman who had four. Avery Elfering led the team with 18 set assists and also had nine dig and three aces. Steph Zaske was productive as well, tacking on three aces and 19 digs.

RCW has a week off until their next match and they'll try to stay undefeated against KMS on Tuesday.

Redwood Valley............................ 18 23 21

RCW (3-2).............................. 25 25 25

Redwood Falls

Statistics not provided

RCW

Serving (aces): Avery Elfering 3, Steph Zaske 3, Carli Krogman 4, Britney Marr 1, Reanna Flom 4 ... Set assists: Elfering 18, Brooke Harder 1, Flom 2, Emma Rice 1 ... Hitting (kills): Elfering 2, Zaske 1, Emily Filzen 3, Krogman 3, Marr 11, Harder 2, Rice 4, Rebekka Wordes 1 ... Blocking (aces): Filzen 4, Marr 1, Rice 2, Wordes 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Elfering 9, Zaske 19, Marr 5, Brooke Engstrom 6