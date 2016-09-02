Willmar gets in win column

WILLMAR — Willmar volleyball handled Fergus Falls easily on Thursday for their first win of the season.

Esther Grussing helped command her team from the center of the court, ending the day with 30 set assists, two aces and nine digs.

Cami Sletta was also dominant, serving seven aces while grabbing 11 kills and 10 digs.

Willmar 3, Fergus Falls 0

Fergus Falls (1-1)............................ 13 22 18

Willmar (1-1).............................. 25 25 25

Fergus Falls

Statistics not provided

Willmar

Serving (aces): Cami Sletta 7, Esther Grussing 2, Hannah Gallagher 1, Caitlin Ogdahl 1, Addie Erickson 2, Staci Banks 2 ... Set assists: Grussing 30, Addie Erickson 3 ... Hitting (kills): Grussing 2, Sletta 11, Wedel 4, Gallagher 9, Sellmann 4, Hannah Kobeinia 1, Abby Volk 3, Emma Rosen 1 ... Blocking (aces): Grussing 2, Sletta 2, Sellmann 1, Kobeinia 2, Rosen 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Grussing 9, Sletta 10, Wedel 6, Gallagher 5

MACCRAY 3, BBE 0

Olivia Ruter had 13 kills, Ellie Thein had 11 kills and PIper Asche had nine as MACCRAY handled BBE in an early afternoon match in Clara City.

Sydney Schwitters had 33 set assists, three ace serves, four kills and 10 digs. Thein had 29 digs and Meghan Listerud had 19.

BBE's Morgan Gronli had nine kills and Tessa Halvorson had 18 set assists and 11 digs.

BBE............................ 25 25 25

MACCRAY..............................15 15 22

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Sydney Schwitters 3, Ellie Thein 4, Danni Burns 1, Meghan Listerud 1 ... Set assists: Schwitters 33 ... Hitting (kills): Schwitters 4, Thein 11, Burns 5, Carly Orwick 8, Olivia Ruter 13, Piper Asche 9 ... Blocking (aces): NA ... Digs (5 or more): Schwitters 10, Thein 29, Burns 5, Ellie Hultgren 12, Orwick 12, Listerud 19

BBE

Serving (aces): Tessa Halvorson 2, Ally Gruber 1, Jordyn Steffensen 2 ... Set assists: Halvorson 18 ... Hitting (kills): Sarah Feely 3, Morgan Gronli 9, Kendra Schmitz 3, Ally Gruber 6, Jenna Fischer 1 ... Blocking (aces): Schmitz 1, Nicole Wesbur 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Halvorson 11, Gronli 5, Gruber 9, Steffensen 5

Sauk Centre 3, ACGC 0

The Falcons struggled against an impressive Sauk Centre team on Thursday where ACGC was swept in three straight sets.

ACGC kept it close against their West Central Conference foes in the first two sets but couldn't get much going in the third and lost the final set 25-15.

ACGC (3-4)............................ 20 18 15

Sauk Centre (4-1).............................. 25 25 25

ACGC

Serving (aces): Kendra Miller 1, Micayla Hobson 1 ... Set assists: Maree Lee 7 ... Hitting (kills): Miller 2, Madison Denton 1, Lee 1, Micayle Hobson 1, Rylie Wilner 6, Tartan Reinke 4 ... Blocking (aces): Miller 2, Denton 3, Lee 1, Hobson 1, Reinke 1... Digs (5 or more): Rayanna McRoberts 5

Sauk Centre

Statistics not provided

Morris/CA 3, Melrose 0

Morris/Chokio-Alberta kept their hot start going with a convincing win over Melrose on Thursday. The Tigers swept the Dutch with a pair of close sets sandwiching an abysmal 25-10 second set.

Brooke Gillespie had a good night, grabbing 23 digs and 15 kills--both team highs. Karly Fehr was also impressive, helping her teammates with 34 set assists.

The Tigers will hope to remain undefeated with a trip to Benson on Tuesday.

Melrose............................ 22 10 22

Morris/CA (2-0).............................. 25 25 25

Melrose

Statistics not provided

Morris/CA

Serving (aces): Karly Fehr 1, Ashley Solvie 1, Riley Decker 1, Koral Tolifson 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 34 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillsepie 15, Karly Fehr 3, Jenna Howden 9, Ashley Solvie 10, Jenna Larsen 2, Nicole Solvie 4 ... Blocking (aces): Gillespie 1, Howden 1, Ashley Solvie 5, Nicole Solvie 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 23, Karly Fehr 7, Decker 23, Tolifson 7, Cassidy Fehr 9

Albany 3, New London-Spicer 0

New London-Spicer continued to stumble here in the start of the season, falling to Albany 3-0.

The Wildcats played Albany last weekend in their opening tournament and won then but the same couldn't be said for Thursday.

Albany kept the Wildcats quiet in all but the second set and coasted to an easy victory.

Brooke Beuning played well as the setter, assisting on 26 points and also grabbed five digs.

NLS (2-4)............................ 16 23 19

Albany.............................. 25 25 25

NLS

Serving (aces): Brooke Beuning 1, Hunter Paffrath 1, Kabrie Weber 1 ... Set assists: Beuning 26, Jordan King 1 ... Hitting (kills): Anika Olson 4, Ashton Engelke 1, Brennah Bergh 6, Beuning 1, Erin Tebben 9, Jordan King 1, Weber 7 ... Blocking (aces): Olson 2, Engelke 1, Bergh 1, Beuning 1, Tebben 3, King 2, Weber 7 ... Digs (5 or more): Olson 6, Beuning 5

Albany

Statistics not provided

BOLD 3, Benson 0

Benson hung tough but the Warriors proved too much in a West Central Conference match on Thursday in Olivia.

Makenna Steffel led BOLD with 12 kills and she also had eight set assists, two blocks and served two aces.

Makayla Snow had 11 set assists.

Benson's Amanda Nissen had eight kills, a block and seven digs.

Benson............................ 19 18 18

BOLD.............................. 25 25 25

Benson

Serving (aces): Sophie Ascheman 2, Courtney McNeill 1, Amanda Nissen 1 ... Set assists: Kaitlyn Knutson 7, McNeil 9 ... Hitting (kills): Megan Amundson 3, Danielle Himley 1, Ascheman 3, Nissen 8, Presley Gonnerman 2, Victoria Pagel 1 ... Blocking (aces): Nissen 1, Gonnerman 1, Pagel 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nicole Berens 5, Amundson 9, Ascheman 6, Knutson 7, Nissen 7

BOLD

Serving (aces): Emily Gass 3, Elsa Skeie 3, Makayla Snow 1, Makenna Steffel 2, Morgan Schmitz 1 ... Set assists: Snow 11, Steffel 8, Morgan Fennern 2 ... Hitting (kills): Steffel 12, Taylor Sagedahl 4, Snow 3, Elsa Skeie 3 ... Blocking (aces): Steffel 2, Skeie 1, Snow 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gass 11, Sagedahl 17, Skeie 10

Hancock 3, Ortonville 2

Hancock was in a tight one for their second game of the season, needing all five sets to dispatch with Ortonville at home.

The Owls won the first but Ortonville bounced back to grab sets two and three. Hancock came up clutch, though, downing Ortonville 25-21 in set four and 15-7 in the tiebreaker.

Ortonville............................ 20 25 25 21 7

Hancock.............................. 25 23 16 25 15

Ortonville

Statistics not provided

Hancock

Serving (aces): Kassandra Algarate 1, Ana Chavira 1, Ashlyn Mattson 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 9 ... Hitting (kills): Algarate 4, Sabrina Mattson 2, Tess Steiner 2, Emma Nelson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Steiner 1, Chavira 4, Ashlyn Mattson 1, Haley Mattson 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 15

CMCS 3, BLHS 0

Central Minnesota Christian opened up its season in an overpowering fashion against Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart.

Kalley Schwitters led her team with 12 kills while Ellie Greenwaldt finished the day with 32 set assists.

BLHS............................ 20 11 17

CMCS.............................. 25 25 25

BLHS

Serving (aces): Maddy Ehlers 2 ... Set assists: Ehlers 10 ... Hitting (kills): Alyssa Petersen 1, Natalie Karl 1, Cassie Hettinger 2, Ehlers 1, Alaina Leske 1, Kaitlyn Kottke 4, Rachel Dean 4 ... Blocking (aces): Dean 3, Ehlers 2, Hettinger 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Ehlers 10, Keighly Daak 14, Morgan Baldry 6

CMCS

Serving (aces): Tori Orred 2, Ellie Greenwaldt 1, Kenna Ulferts 1, Hannah Nelson 1 ... Set assists: Greenwaldt 32 ... Hitting (kills): Kalley Schwitters 12, Kendra Brouwer 9, Kate Brown 7 ... Blocking (aces): Brown 2, Schwitters 1, Orred 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 8, Schwitters 7, Bailey Scott 6

Paynesville 3, YME 2

Paynesville's battle against YME was close from the get-go on Thursday. The Sting grabbed the first set 27-25 before the Bulldogs took the second set 25-18.

They swapped lopsided sets in the third and fourth but the Bulldogs took the tiebreaker 15-9.

Paynesville played a strong defensive game, grabbing 94 team digs. Richelle Buermann and Olivia Riley each had more than 20.

Sydney Riley and Molly Stang each hit double digits for set assists and YME had 37 from Madison HInz.

Paynesville............................ 25 25 14 25 15

YME.............................. 27 18 25 13 9

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Sydney Riley 1, Molly Stang 2, Katelyn Dingmann 2, Abby Schaefer 2, Richelle Buermann 1 ... Set assists: Sydney Riley 20, Molly Stang 15, Olivia Riley 2, Richelle Buermann 2 ... Hitting (kills): Sydney Riley 2, Skylar Bayer 7, Olivia Riley 3, Sarah Schaefer 4, Jacqulin 4, Dingmann 10, Schaefer 5, Buermann 1 ... Blocking (aces): Olivia Riley 1, Schaefer 5, Hoeft 2, Dingmann 3, Schaefer 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Sydney Riley 8, Molly Stang 7, Olivia Riley 26, Schaefer 7, Dingmann 8, Megan Beckius 7, Buermann 24

YME

Serving (aces): Ali Miller 1, Madison Hinz 1, Kaitlyn Mortenson 2, Meeghen Dahlager 1 ... Set assists: Hinz 37 ... Hitting (kills): Hinz 4, Saraya Burgeson 5, Dahlager 8, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 6, Anna McCosh 8, Makayla Dyrdahl 9 ... Blocking (aces): Hinz 1, Dahlager 1, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 1, McCosh 1, Makayla Dyrdahl 3 ... Digs (5 or more): Milller 11, Hinz 7, Mortenson 13, Dahlager 8, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 16, McCosh 7, Makayla Dyrdahl 18

KMS 3, Minnewaska 0

Sam Gjerde had 21 assists, six kills and six digs to help the Saints open the season 2-0.

KMS dominated the first two sets, winning 25-15 and 25-7, then withstood a Minnewaska challenged in set three, winning 25-23.

Tori Everson and Katie Krieger had 15 and 13 digs respectively, and also added a team-high four aces apiece.

Taylor Amundson had 17 digs for Minnewaska, which was playing its season opener.

Minnewaska (0-1)............................ 15 7 23

KMS (2-0).............................. 25 25 25

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): None... Set assists: Taylor Amundson 17... Hitting (kills): Abby Ver Steeg 5, Ellie Danielson 5, Carley Stewart 4, Makenzia Zemke 2, Madisen Hall 1, Taylor Amundson 1... Blocking (aces): Hall 3, Danielson 2, C. Stewart and Hall 1... Digs (5 or more): Ver Steeg 14, C. Stewart 6, Bailey Stewart 6, Amundson 5

KMS

Serving (aces): Tori Everson 4, Katie Krieger 4, Lexi Lamecker 3... Set assists: Sam Gjerde 21, Everson 1... Hitting (kills): Everson 7, Gjerde 6, Molly Jeppesen 6, Alex Walsh 5, Lydia Wagner 3, Lamecker 1... Blocking (aces): Jeppesen 2... Digs (5 or more): Everson 15, Krieger 13, Lamecker 8, Gjerde 6, Halie Nichols 6, Jeppesen 5