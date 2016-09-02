Cards take a tumble

WILLMAR — The Willmar girls had their first home match of the season but the result was the same as their regular season opener: a 5-0 loss, this time to St. Cloud Apollo on Thursday at Kennedy Field.

The Eagles dominated possession for the first half hour of the game and grabbed a 1-0 lead on a shot by from Karli Hiltner that bounced off the post and in past Willmar goalkeeper Laura Christianson in the 21st minute.

In the final 10 minutes of the first half, though, the Cardinals showed some life by getting a flurry of shots on goal and sending a few just wide. Willmar appeared ready to break through but time ran out before they could put one in.

The Cardinals tried to keep the momentum going in the second half but Apollo's defense wouldn't break and Willmar was kept off the board.

Ashley Koepp made it 2-0 when she was left alone in front of net and knocked into the back of the net.

Christianson made a couple of nice diving saves and the Cardinals reversed momentum to bring the ball down the length of the field but once again came up just short of scoring.

Apollo's Grace Virtue scored the third goal of the game in the 68th minute and the Eagles just poured it on from there.

One minute later, Calli Lynch got by the defense and scored, only to do it again four minutes later with a left-footed shot from just inside the box.

It's Willmar's second 5-0 loss of the early season and the Cardinals will try to right the track on Tuesday at Sartell-St. Stephen.

St. Cloud Apollo 5, Willmar 0

St. Cloud Apollo................. 1 4 — 5

Willmar................... 0 0 — 0

FIRST HALF — (1) Karli Hiltner 21st minute

SECOND HALF — (2) Ashley Koepp 53rd minute (3) Grace Virtue 68th minute (4) Calli Lynch 69th minute (5) Lynch 73rd minute

SHOTS ON GOAL — St. Cloud Apollo: 10 ... Willmar: 9

GOALIE SAVES — St. Cloud Apollo: Anna Carlson 9 ... Willmar: Laura Christianson 4

DEFENSIVE SAVES — none