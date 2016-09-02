Backes wins twice but Cards lose at Brainerd

BRAINERD— Willmar traveled to Brainerd on Thursday to compete in a dual that ultimately ended in the host's favor 113-71.

The Cardinals had strong performances from a variety of swimmers including Anna Backes who won the 100 and 200 freestyle and was part of the 400 freestyle relay team that took first with a time of 4:01.05.

Moira Revier was the anchor on that team and she also had a decent day, finishing second in the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Brainerd 113, Willmar 71 200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Brainerd 1:57.40 (3) Willmar (Qiana Jones, Abby Berskow, Grace Culshaw, Erica Schramm) 2:20.10 200 FREESTYLE — (1) Anna Backes, W, 2:09.64 (5) Josie Miller, W, 2:21.08 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — (1) Julia Wallace, B, 2:24.30 (3) Hannah Arnold, W, 2:34.18 (5) Kiana Gallinger, W, 2:41.09 50 FREESTYLE — (1) Katie Streiff, B, 26.30 (2) Moira Revier, W, 26.85 (3) Amanda Mathiasen, W, 27.21 DIVING — (1) Anna Herath, B, 191.65 (2) Olivia Welsh, W, 188.45 (5) Maddie Stoeberl, W, 173.50 100 BUTTERFLY — (1) Tarin Skinner, B, 1:09.82 (3) Abby McCormack 1:10.42 (5) Grace Culshaw, W, 1:23.57 100 FREESTYLE — (1) Anna Backes, W, 58.40 (3) Amanda Mathiasen, W, 1:00.90 500 FREESTYLE — (1) Kiana Gallinger, W, 5:57.20 (5) Ava Brogren, W, 6:42.04 200 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Brainerd 1:47.50 (2) Willmar (Amanda Mathiasen, Anna Backes, Abby McCormack, Hannah Arnold) 1:48.11 100 BACKSTROKE — (1) Julia Wallace, B, 1:04.07 (2) Moira Revier, W, 1:06.06 (5) Heather Jorschumb, W, 1:13.76 100 BREASTSTROKE — (1) Katie Streiff, B, 1:15.56 (3) Hannah Arnold, W, 1:17.59 (4) Ava Brogren 1:23.58 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Willmar (Abby McCormack, Anna Backes, Kiana Gallinger, Moira Revier) 4:01.05 (2) Willmar (Anna Peterson, Josie Miller, Qiana Jones, Heather Jorschumb) 4:31.56

