Wolverines cruises in season opener

MAYNARD — A position change did little to lessen the playmaking ability of MACCRAY's Brady Madsen in week one.

The 1,000 yard-receiver-turned-quarterback threw for three scores and had a terrific 75-yard punt return touchdown, as the Wolverines crushed an overmatched Park Christian 52-12 in a nine-man football season opener Thursday.

A fumbled snap by the punter put the Wolverines in prime scoring position on their opening possession, and they took advantage, as Madsen hit Jackson Grussing for a leaping 14-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone to put MACCRAY up 8-0.

After Park Christian was again forced to on its ensuing drive, Madsen turned what initially looked like a blunder into a highlight-reel play.

After muffing the kick, Madsen ran nearly 10 yards backwards to retrieve the live ball, ran across the field and broke out of the grasp of three Falcon tacklers, racing for the 75-yard score.

"Brady is just a great athlete," Wolverine head coach Justin Franke said. "It's an awesome thing when he gets the ball in his hands."

Madsen finished 6-of-12 with 74 yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers passing. He added a 35-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Rothmeier in the second quarter and a 20-yard pass to Grussing in the third.

He also had an interception on defense.

While the passing game was efficient, the running game keyed the offensive attack, as the Wolverines gained 285 yards on the ground.

Ben Burner led the way, rushing for 141 yards and two touchdowns, including a 55-yarder on the first play of the third quarter. He also converted three two-point tries.

Aside from a few breakdowns, most notably 14 penalties, the Wolverine defense was dominant as well.

MACCRAY looks to stay hot next Friday when they travel to Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

MACCRAY 52, Park Christian 12

Park Christian (0-1)................. 0 6 0 6— 12

MACCRAY (1-0)................. 14 24 14 0— 52

M— Brady Madsen 14 pass to Jackson Grussing,(Ben Burner run)

M— Madsen 75 punt return (run failed)

M— Madsen 35 pass to Tyler Rothmeier (Burner run)

PC— Darien Bogenreif 62 pass to Jared Motschenbacher (run failed)

M— Burner 20 run (Burner run) 2nd

M— Madsen 20 pass to Grussing (Burner run) 2nd

M— Burner 55 run (Nic Pieper run) 3rd

M— Thomas Kirking 10 pass to Braden Hoekstra (run failed) 3rd

PC— Motschenbacher 20 run (run failed)

Park Christian

Stats not provided

MACCRAY

First downs: N/A ... Rushing: 30-285 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 9-18-97-4-0 ... Fumbles lost: NA ... Penalties: 13-N/A

Rushing: Ben Burner 13-141-2, Nic Pieper 2-43, Jacob Zeidema 8-65, Brady Madsen 2-13, Shelby Jamius 2-8, Olie Sandry 3-15... Passing: Brady Madsen 6-12-74-3-0, Thomas Kirking 3-6-23-1-0... Receiving: Jackson Grussing 4-41-2, Tyler Rothmeyer 1-35-1, Branden Hoofstra 2-17-1, Colton Ammerman 1-8, Isaac Houser 1-6... Punting: N/A ... Interceptions: Brady Madsen... Fumble recoveries: N/A... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A... QB sacks: N/A