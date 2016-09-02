BOLD turns tables on Bulldogs

BOLD's Hayden Tersteeg breaks a tackle in Friday's win over Paynesville. Tersteeg finished the game with 36 yards and a touchdown. Jake Schultz / Tribune

PAYNESVILLE — For the third year in a row, Paynesville opened the season against BOLD and this year's edition kept with the trend of the visiting team coming out on top as the Warriors beat the Bulldogs 25-14 on Friday.

BOLD was all over Paynesville in the first half, outscoring their opponents 18-0 with a trio of touchdowns. Freshman Gavin Vosika set the tone early, breaking through a string of would-be tacklers as he brought the ball down into the red zone in one of his team's first possessions. He was stopped near the 10 yard line but would eventually score from four yards out to give his team the 6-0 lead.

Hayden Tersteeg also got some yards in the second quarter, including a 14 yard touchdown as part of his productive day. He finished with nine carries for 36 yards.

Freshman Jordan Sagedahl proved his worth as the Warrior signal caller, going 6-for-10 for 120 yards including a 26 yard touchdown pass to Lucas Ryan near the end of the first half.

Paynesville came out with new energy in the second half and drove down the field, eventually scoring on a one yard run from quarterback Mitch Weidner.

Vosika wasn't finished though and broke through for a 54 yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He ended the day with 151 yards on 14 carries.

The Bulldogs broke one of their own in the fourth quarter with a 43 yard touchdown run from Gavin Stanger but that was the last of the scoring and BOLD came out on top 25-14.

Paynesville entered the game having won the last two meetings against BOLD, both to open their season.

BOLD will get back at it next Friday at Sauk Centre and Paynesville will have a chance at home redemption against Rockford.

BOLD 25, Paynesville 14

BOLD (1-0)................. 0 0 6 8 — 14

Paynesville (0-1)................. 6 12 7 0 — 25

B — Gavin Vosika 4 run (kick no good)

B — Hayden Tersteeg 14 run (two point conversion failed)

B — Lucas Ryan 26 pass from Jordan Sagedahl (two point conversion failed)

P — Mitch Weidner 1 run (two point conversion failed)

B — Vosika 54 run (kick is good)

P — Gavin Stanger 43 run (Tyler Donabauer run)

BOLD

First downs: 13 ... Rushing: 29-204 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 6-10-120-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 4-15

Rushing: Vosika 14-151, Tersteeg 9-36, Austin Einerson 5-20 ... Passing: Sagedahl 6-10-120-0 ... Receiving: Vosika 2-64, Ryan 2-31, Sam Marks 1-14, Einerson 1-11 ... Punting: Ryan 3-31 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: none ... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A ... QB sacks: N/A

Paynesville

First downs: 20 ... Rushing: 56-255 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 8-21-120-0 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 7-25

Rushing: Stanger 19-121, Weidner 27-92, Tyler Donabauer 6-30, Dustin Hieserich 1-6, Zach Schroeder 1-3, Jake Arnold 1-2, Julian Chavez 1-1 ... Passing: Weidner 8-21-120-0 ... Receiving: Chavez 1-45, Grant Ludwig 4-42, Stanger 2-21 ... Punting: Garrett Leusink 2-48 ... Interceptions: none ... Fumble recoveries: N/A ... Tackles (solo-assist): N/A ... QB sacks: N/A