YME gets defensive

YME quarterback Tom Lindstrom, left, avoids KMS defender Ryan Torkelson and throws a 29-yard touchdown pass on 4th and 4. The Sting beat the Saints 14-0, shutting them out for the second straight year. Clay Cunningham / Tribune

MURDOCK - Austin Friese scored two touchdowns and the Yellow Medicine East defense held Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to 149 total yards in a 14-0 victory on Friday.

YME broke through for a second-quarter touchdown, with Friese hauling in a 29-yard scoring pass from Tom Lindstrom. David Hidalgo added the extra point.

YME's defense made the margin hold. KMS managed 98 yards on the ground and 51 through the air. The Sting also intercepted three passes.

Friese iced the game with his second TD, a one-yard scoring run, in the fourth quarter.

YME won despite not posting gaudy offensive numbers. The Sting netted just 125 yards.

Friese had two catches for 39 yards and he also made two interceptions. One of those interceptions set up his second quarter touchdown reception.

KMS' Brandin Dahl ran for 82 yards. Israel Rodriguez caught two passes and led the Saints with nine total tackles.

KMS plays at Upsala/Swanville at 7 p.m. Friday in Swanville. YME plays Benson at home at 7 p.m. Friday in Granite Falls.

YME 14, KMS 0

YME (1-0).................0 7 0 7 — 14

KMS (0-1).................0 0 0 0 — 0

Y— Austin Friese 29 pass from Tom Lindstrom (David Hidalgo kick)

Y — Friese 1 run (Hidalgo kick)

Yellow Medicine East

First downs: 13 ... Rushing: 36-57 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 4-11-68-1 ... Fumbles lost: 2 ... Penalties: 2-20

Rushing: Cole Hatch 17-32, Tom Lindstrom 4-(-13), Bryce Schmidt 11-35 ... Passing: Linstrom 4-11-68-1 ... Receiving: Austin Friese 2-39 ... Punting: Brandon Schmidt 6-158 ... Interceptions: Friese 2, Cole Hatch 1 ... Fumble recoveries: None

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

First downs: 17 ... Rushing: 33-98 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 6-22-51-3 ... Fumbles lost: None ... Penalties: 2-10

Rushing: Brandin Dahl 20-82, Dylan Rudningen 5-27 ... Passing: Caleb Collins 6-22-51-3 ... Receiving: Dahl 2-14, Israel Rodriguez 2-26 ... Punting: Collins 6-120 ... Interceptions: Brandon Rasmussen 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Rodriguez 1, Wyatt Jones 1 ... Tackles (total): Rodriguez 9, Jones 7, Paul Johnson 5, Dahl 5, Collins 2, Weston Gjerde 2, Rudningen 3 ... QB sacks: Ryan Torkelson 1, Rodriguez 1