Gators victorious over Montevideo

The depth of the Morris/Minnewaska Gators swimming and diving team provided a solid victory over Montevideo on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Montevideo. The Gators won 11 out of 12 events during the varsity meet.

The relay team of Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds and Kate Folkman opened up the meet with a first place finish in the 200 medley relay in a time of 2:04.98.

Thunderhawks’ Kyra Fokken won the 200 freestyle event, but the Gators took second, third, and fourth place to outscore Montevideo in the event 9-7 and remain in the lead. Hannah Hoffmann took second in 2:18.14. Rachel Erickson finished third in 2:18.90, and Ali Femrite took fourth in 2:23.12.

Entzi took first in the 200 IM (2:26.22) and 100 butterfly (1:07). She was also on the 400 freestyle relay team that took first place. Other members of the relay included Femrite, H. Hoffmann, and Erickson, and together they clocked a 4:10.71, a lengthy 15 seconds behind second place finishing Montevideo.

Folkman also won individually. She clocked a 1:00.38 in the 100 freestyle and a 27.33 in the 50 freestyle to win both events. She was also a part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team. The four-pack of Michele Stai, Erickson, J. Hoffmann, and Folkman took first in 1:53.69.

H. Hoffmann won the 500-yard freestyle. She finished in a time of 6:16.97.

Benson’s Bailey Schoen proved her varsity worth by taking first in the 100 backstroke. She clocked a 1:11.03. The Gators also took points for a second place finishing Agnes Dieter (1:13.10) and fourth place finishing Shannon Dougherty (1:17.83) in the event.

Anna Grove won the diving event with 155.35 points, and J. Hoffmann won the breaststroke event, finishing in 1:18.85.

"It was a great first dual meet of the season and team effort. As we continue and get further into the season, we need to clean up our breakouts, starts and turns and our times will continue to drop," head coach Linda Hoffmann said. "Each swimmer is a part of the Gator puzzle. Without them, the puzzle is not complete, but with them, we are a solid swim team."

The Tigers host Albany Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Morris at 6 p.m.

Montevideo Invite

Junior Varsity

Team scoring – (1) Morris / Minnewaska 104 (2) Montevideo 63

Individual – Morris /Minnewaska participants

200 MEDLEY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Anna Mello, Lacey Koubsky, Madison Solvie, Madalynn Jerome) 2:07.41… (3) M/M (Natalia Obregon-Ibanez, Claire Reed, Meghan Cerney, Makenna Hufford) 2:39.98… (6) M/M (Danielle Reuss, Avery Jorgenson, Julia Ladner, Alma Jorgenson) x2:53.09 (7)M/M (Grace Mortenson, Mekayla Schroeder, Abbie Barsness, Chloe Mogard) x3:14.57

200 FREE – (1) Miah Roen 2:38.45… (3) Katie Ohren 2:43.76 (4) Leah Thorstad 2:52.77

100 IM – (1) Reed 1:27.70… (3) Jorgenson 1:29.66… (5) Danielle Reuss x1:33.14

50 FREE – (2) Mara DeRung 31.61… (6) Barsness 36.79 (7) Mekayla Schroeder 44.74

DIVING – (1) Kendra Jergenson 60.4 (2) Barsness 51.2 (3) Lily Anderson 48.3

50 FLY – (2) Cerney 39.44… (5) Hufford 45.89 (6) Solvie 51.13

100 FREE – (1) Kuehne 1:08.81 (2) DeRung 1:13.86… (5) Alyssa Klassen 1:21.81 (6) Solvie x1:30.75

200 FREE RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Dorweiler, Kuehne, Reed, Avery Jorgenson) 2:07.33… (4) Morris/Minnewaska (Alma Jorgenson, Hufford, Mello, Solvie) 2:29.67 (5) Morris/Minnewaska (Klassen, Emma Dingman, Jerome, Molly LeTendre) x2:34.94 (6) Morris/Minnewaska (Maria Gallagoes, Gretta Names, Schroeder, L. Anderson) x2:51.97

100 BACK – (1) Obregon-Ibanez 1:28.39… (3) Klassen 1:34.93

100 BREAST – (1) Langen 1:36.08… (4) Reed 1:46.55… (5) Koubsky 1:55.6

400 FREE RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Dougherty, Dorweiler, Roen, C. Anderson) 4:58.86 (2) M/M (Hufford, Obregon-Ibanez, Cerney, Klassen) 5:15.98

Varsity

Team scoring – (1) Morris / Minnewaska 115 (2) Montevideo 67

Individual – Morris /Minnewaska participants

200 MEDLEY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Lacey Entzi, Julia Hoffmann, Erin Edmunds, Kate Folkman) 2:04.98… (4) M/M (Bailey Schoen, Elizabeth Murken, Audrey Dorweiler, Shannon Dougherty) 2:18.30 (5) M/M (Agnes Dieter, Elizabeth Langan, Leah Thorstad, Julia Kuehne) x2:22.00

200 FREE – (2) Hannah Hoffmann 2:18.14 (3) Rachel Erickson 2:18.90 (4) Ali Femrite 2:23.12

200 IM (1) Entzi 2:26.22… (3) J. Hoffmann 2:41.56… (6) Murken 2:55.22

50 FREE – (1) Folkman 27.33… (3) Michele Stai 28.76… (6) Schoen 29.66

DIVING – (1) Anna Grove 155.35

100 FLY – (1) Entzi 1:07… (3) Edmunds 1:16.66 (4) Dorweiler 1:27.18

100 FREE – (1) Folkman 1:00.38… (3) Erickson 1:02.5 (4) Stai 1:03.99

500 FREE – (1) H. Hoffmann 6:16.97… (4) Ali Femrite 6:35.32 (5) Chloe Anderson 7:20.08

200 FREE RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Stai, Erickson, J. Hoffmann, Folkman) 1:53.69… (3) Morris/Minnewaska (Edmunds, H. Hoffmann, Murken, Femrite) 1:59.83… (5) Morris/Minnewaska (Ohren, Thorstad, Langan, DeRung) x2:15.81

100 BACK – (1) Schoen 1:11.03 (2) Dieter 1:13.1… (4) Dougherty 1:17.83

100 BREAST – (1) J. Hoffmann 1:18.85… (3) Edmunds 1:27.36 (4) Murken 1:28.97

400 FREE RELAY – (1) Morris/Minnewaska (Femrite, H. Hoffmann, Erickson, Entzi) 4:10.71… (3) M/M (Schoen, Dieter, Kuehne, Stai) 4:38.43 (4) M/M (Ladner, THorstad, Reuss, Ohren) x5:03.61