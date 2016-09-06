Willmar handles Eagles with ease

WILLMAR — Esther Grussing had 32 assists and Willmar had 14 service aces in a 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 win over St. Cloud Apollo in Central Lakes volleyball action Tuesday.

The Cardinals, who haven't lost to the Eagles since 1999, used big runs to pull ahead in all three sets.

They took control of the opener early. After Apollo scored the opening point, the Cardinals scored the next five and quickly pushed their advantage to 12-4.

Willmar used another 5-0 scoring burst to blow open game two, turning an 8-6 deficit into an 11-8 lead before coasted the rest of the way to grab a two-set advantage.

Down 3-2 early in the third, a Hannah Gallagher kill started a 6-0 run, as Willmar pulled ahead by as many as eight before settling for a five-point win.

Grussing and Heidi Sellmann led the way with strong play at the net. Sellmann had a team-best eight kills and four blocking aces, and she and Grussing looked to be in sync most of the night.

"Heidi is almost always up where she needs to be and Esther does a good job of seeing her," Coach Traci Grussing said. "They were big for us tonight."

Strong service play also proved critical, as Addi Erickson, Cami Sletta and Staci Banks had three aces apiece.

The win moves the Cardinals to 2-0 in conference play and 2-1 overall.

Though saying her team still has considerable improvement to make, particularly in its blocking, Coach Grussing liked most of what she saw Tuesday.

"We played well enough," she said. "Everybody on the team has something they need to work on, but we played with good energy. It's a process."

The Cardinals are at Sartell-St. Stephen Thursday at 7 p.m.

Willmar 3, SC Apollo 0

SC Apollo (0-1)............................ 17 15 20

Willmar (2-1).............................. 25 25 25

St. Cloud Apollo

Stats not provided

Willmar

Serving (aces): Addie Erickson 3, Cami Sletta 3, Staci Banks 3, Heidi Sellmann 2, Caitlin Ogdahl 1, Esther Grussing 1, Hannah Gallagher 1 ... Set assists: Grussing 32... Hitting (kills): Heidi Sellmann 8, Hannah Gallagher 7, Sletta 6, Carly Wedel 6, Hannah Kobeinia 4, Grussing 3, Abby Volk 2, Ogdahl 2, Emma Rosen 2 ... Blocking (aces): Sellmann 4, Grussing 2, Hallagher 2, Ogdahl 1, ... Digs (5 or more): Erickson 18, Grussing 10, Ogdahl 5