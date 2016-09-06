Card boys soccer team shuts out Sabres

WILLMAR — Willmar came up against an aggressive Sartell team for its second Central Lakes Conference matchup on Tuesday.

The Cardinals couldn't get much going in the first half but they came out a completely different team in the second half, putting up four goals in 16 minutes and winning 4-0 on Tuesday.

Willmar's Cole Monson got his team on the board first with his first career varsity goal in the 50th minute.

"He's sort of our version of a sixth man in basketball," head coach Jeff Winter said of Monson who added an assist three minutes later on a Sakawe Shadoor goal.

Fernando Zavala tallied the third goal in the 62nd minute and Shadoor locked the game up with a 66th minute goal.

Jesus Nevarez assisted on all but the second goal.

Winter says he was happy with his team's performance and credits an impressive day from goalkeeper Manny Obregon.

"Six saves may not be a lot but at least half of them were big time saves," Winter said.

One of those saves came right after the second half kickoff, where Obregon went the length of the goal to make a diving stop. Winter later found out that Obregon had dislocated a finger on the play and set it back himself during a stoppage in play.

A couple of minutes later Monson scored.

The Cardinals will be on the road next for a match against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday.

Willmar 4, Sartell 0

Sartell (2-2)................. 0 0 — 0

Willmar (4-0)................... 0 4 — 4

FIRST HALF — No scoring

SECOND HALF — (1) Willmar: Cole Monson (Jesus Nevarez) 50th minute ... (2) Willmar: Sakawe Shadoor (Cole Monson) 53rd minute ... (3) Willmar: Fernando Zavala (Nevarez) 62nd minute ... (4) Willmar: Shadoor (Nevarez) 66th minute

SHOTS ON GOAL — Sartell: 6 ... Willmar: 14

GOALIE SAVES — Sartell: Alex DelCastillo 10 ... Willmar: Manny Obregon 6

DEFENSIVE SAVES — none

Girls Soccer

Sartell 3, Willmar 0

Willmar girls changed up their lineup on Tuesday but their wasn't a big change to the final result.

The Cardinals have yet to score a goal on the season but they saw an improved defensive effort against a senior-heavy Sartell team that grabbed three goals as the home team.

Maia Trombley was the star for Sartell, scoring twice in the first half and putting their team ahead for good.

Willmar................. 0 0 — 0

Sartell................... 2 1 — 3

FIRST HALF — (1) Sartell: Maia Trombley 7th minute ... (2) Sartell: Trombley 33rd minute

SECOND HALF — (3) Sartell: Jaylia Ellis 47th minute

SHOTS ON GOAL — Willmar: 4 ... Sartell: 4

GOALIE SAVES — Willmar: Laura Christianson 4 ... Sartell: Allie Hemmeson 4

DEFENSIVE SAVES — Willmar: Kylie Halverson 1

MELROSE— Willmar came up plenty short in the pool on Tuesday where they lost 106-78 to Melrose.

The Cardinals only finished with three victories on the day including an impressive victory from Erica Schramm who scored a 202.75 from the one-meter diving platform. Her closest competitor was teammate Maddie Stoeberl who finished with 173.80.

Abby McCormack had her first career varsity win in the 100 butterfly, posting a time of 1:09.75.

The highlight of the day for Melrose came when Mikayla Von Wahlde set a 32-year-old pool record in the 100 backstroke. She swam it in 1:00.32, more than two seconds better than the old record.

Girls Swimming

Melrose 106, Willmar 78

200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Melrose 1:58.80 (2) Willmar (Moira Revier, Hannah Arnold, Abby McCormack, Amanda Mathiasen) 2:01.46

200 FREESTYLE — (1) Stefanie Rasmussen, M, 2:06.69 (2) Anna Backes, W, 2:08.11 (5) Josie Miller, W, 2:22.70

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — (1) Gracie Drossel, M, 2:31.21 (2) Kiana Gallinger, W, 2:39.26 (5) Heather Jorschumb, W, 2:51.09

50 FREESTYLE — (1) Savana Bitz, M, 25.79 (2) Moira Revier, W, 27.22 (4) Edyn Saulsbury, W, 27.82 (5) Hannah Arnold, W, 27.87

DIVING — (1) Erica Schramm, W, 202.75 (2) Maddie Stoeberl, W, 173.80 (3) Olivia Welsh, W, 171.70

100 BUTTERFLY — (1) Abby McCormack, W, 1:09.75 (5) Grace Culshaw, W, 1:21.72

100 FREESTYLE — (1) Savana Bitz, M, 56.10 (3) Anna Backes, W, 57.82 (5) Amanda Mathiasen, W, 1:01.32

500 FREESTYLE — (1) Stefanie Rasmussen, M, 5:33.39 (2) Kiana Gallinger, W, 6:02.50 (5) Emily Morris, W, 6:45.22

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Melrose 1:47.58 (2) Willmar (Amanda Mathiasen, Anna Backes, Abby McCormack, Hannah Arnold) 1:49.13 (3) Willmar (Anna Peterson, Edyn Saulsbury, Erica Schramm, Kiana Gallinger) 1:54.52

100 BACKSTROKE — (1) Mikayla Von Wahlde, M, 1:00.32 (3) Moira Revier, W, 1:05.65 (5) Heather Jorschumb, W, 1:14.77

100 BREASTSTROKE — (1) Gracie Drossel, M, 1:15.98 (2) Hannah Arnold, W, 1:17.08 (4) Edyn Saulsbury, W, 1:23.04

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Willmar (Anna Backes, Moira Revier, Abby McCormack, Amanda Mathiasen) 3:59.92 (2) Willmar (Kiana Gallinger, Heather Jorschumb, Anna Peterson, Josie Miller) 4:22.53