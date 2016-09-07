Wildcats pick up first win handing Bulldogs their first loss

PAYNESVILLE — New London-Spicer and Paynesville entered Tuesday trending in very different directions but the Wildcats were able to change the season's momentum with a 3-0 win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs were never able to eclipse 19 points in a set as NLS provided a well-balanced performance while on the road.

Brooke Beuning was key to the Wildcat success, earning 40 set assists on the night.

Brennah Bergh and Erin Tebben each hit double digits for kills but the defense came up big for the Wildcats to set up their offense.

Anika Olson, Kabrie Weber, Rachel Vraa and Beuning each were at double digits in digs, with Beuning leading the way at 15.

It's the first loss of the season for Paynesville who will try to get back on track with a Thursday visit from Kimball.

NLS 3, Paynesville 0

NLS (3-4)............................ 25 25 25

Paynesville (7-1).............................. 19 13 16

NLS

Serving (aces): Anika Olson 1, Brooke Beuning 1, Kabrie Weber 2, Rachel Vraa 1 ... Set assists: Beuning 40, Hunter Paffrath 1, Weber 1, Paige Olson 1 ... Hitting (kills): Olson 6, Brennah Bergh 11, Beuning 5, Erin Tebben 10, Jordan King 2, Weber 8, Payton Mages 1 ... Blocking (aces): Olson 1, Beuning 3, Tebben 3, King 1, Weber 3 ... Digs (5 or more): Olson 13, Bergh 6, Beuning 15, Paffrath 8, Weber 11, Vraa 13

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Sydney Riley 1, Richelle Buermann 1 ... Set assists: Sydney Rile 6, Molly Stang 6, Olivia Riley 1, Grace Lang 2 ... Hitting (kills): Sydney Riley 2, Skylar bayer 1, Olivia Riley 1, Jacqulin 3, Katelyn Dingmann 8, Abby Schaefer 1, Megan Beckius 1, Buermann 1, Lang 1 ... Blocking (aces): Bayer 1, Olivia Riley 1, Sarah Schaefer 5, Abby Schaefer 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Sydney Riley 5, Stang 6, Olivia Riley 8, Abby Schaefer 6, Beckius 9, Buermann 26, Lang 7

Litchfield 3, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 1

Litchfield came out slow against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted but really came on strong in sets two through four to walk away with the win.

The Lakers dominated in the opening set 25-14 but the Dragons wouldn't be down long.

They went on to win the next three sets including an overwhelming 25-13 third set. They also held on to a tight one for the final set, 25-23.

Hallie Euerle stuffed the stat sheet with 17 kills, four aces and seven digs.

Litchfield (2-1)............................ 14 25 25 25

HLWW (4-4).............................. 25 17 13 23

Litchfield

Serving (aces): Kyndra Beavers 2, Brynne Wahl 1, Ashley Sangren 1, Macy Huhner 1, Hallie Euerle 4, Kassie King 3 ... Set assists: Beavers 1, Wahl 24, Sangren 9, Jasmin Estrada 3, King 3 ... Hitting (kills): Beavers 2, Wahl 2, Madison Larson 2, Sangren 9, Huhner 7, Estrada 3, Euerle 17 ... Blocking (aces): Larson 2, Estrada 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Beavers 10, Wahl 16, Sangren 10, Huhner 8, Euerle 7, King 19

HLWW

Statistics not provided

Morris/CA 3, Benson 0

Brooke Gillespie had six kills, four ace serves and 10 digs in the Tigers' West Central Conference win on Thursday.

Karly Fehr had 21 set assists and four kills, and Jenna Howden had six kills and an ace block.

Amanda Nissen added a team-high five kills and nine digs for the Braves.

Morris/CA plays host to ACGC on Thursday in Morris.

Morris/CA............................ 25 25 25

Benson.............................. 12 9 9

Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Brooke Gillespie 4, Karly Fehr 2, Ashley Solvie 2, Riley Decker 1, Koral Tollefson 3, Cassidy Fehr 2 ... Set assists: K. Fehr 21 ... Hitting (kills): Gillespie 6, K. Fehr 4, Jenna Howden 6, Ashley Solvie 5, Jenna Larson 3, Nicole Solvie 4, Bailey Marti 1 ... Blocking (aces): Howden 1, A. Solvie 3, N. Solvie 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 10, Decker 8, C. Fehr 6

Benson

Serving (aces): Sophie Ascheman 1 ... Set assists: Courtney McNeill 10, Kaitlyn Knutson 6 ... Hitting (kills): Megan Amundson 3, Danielle Himley 1, Ascheman 2, Knutson 1, Amanda Nissen 5, Presley Gonnerman 3, Victoria Pagel 1, Dana Rud 1 ... Blocking (aces): Pagel 3 ... Digs (5 or more): Amundson 9, Nissen 9

Sauk Centre 3, Montevideo 0

Sauk Centre played a strong match to down Montevideo in a West Central Conference match on Tuesday in Montevideo.

The Thunder Hawks' Jessica Tastad had five kills, served four aces and had three ace blocks, Molly Reeves had six kills and a block, and Abby Olson served five aces and had five digs, and The T-Hawks play next at BOLD at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Sauk Centre............................ 25 25 25

Montevideo.............................. 22 20 19

Sauk Centre

Statistics not provided

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Sydney Bednar 1, Abby Olson 5, Jessica Tastad 4 ... Set assists: Cameron Saue 9, Sarah Sulflow 8 ... Hitting (kills): Olson 2, Molly Reeves 6, Cami Ochsendorf 2, Tastad 6, Ashley McKee 4 ... Blocking (aces): Reeves 1, Ochsendorf 3, Tastad 3, Kaylee Glomstad 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Olivia Hagen 8, Bednar 6, Olson 5, Sulflow 7

Minneota 3, MACCRAY 0

Three competitive sets failed to produce a win for the Wolverines, who dropped their Camden Conference opener.

Sydney Schwitters had a team-high 31 assists and two aces, while also adding 11 digs. Carly Orwick led MACCRAY with 13 kills.

MACCRAY(2-1)............................ 23 20 18

Minneota (2-0).............................. 25 25 25

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Sydney Schwitter 2, Carly Orwick 2, Ellie Thein and Meghan Listerud 1... Set assists: Schwitters 31... Hitting (kills): Orwick 13, Piper Asche 9, Danni Burns 6, Thein 5, Olivia Ruiter 3, Schwitters 1... Blocking (aces): Orwick 1... Digs (5 or more): Ellie Hultgren 16, Thein 15, Orwick 13, Schwitters 11, Listerud 10

Minneota

Stats not provided

YME 3, D-B 1

Mackayla Dyrdahl had 16 kills, four ace blocks and 15 digs as Yellow Medicine East rebounded from a first-set loss to defeat the Blackjacks in a Camden Conference match on Tuesday.

Madison Hinz had seven kills, 30 set assists, two blocks and nine kills.

Dawson-Boyd's Mary Bothun had nine kills and eight digs.

YME............................ 19 25 25 25

Dawson-Boyd.............................. 25 13 8 12

Yellow Medicine East

Serving (aces): Madison Hinz 2, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 4, Abby Jaenisch 1, Makayla Dyrdahl 2 ... Set assists: Hinz 30 ... Hitting (kills): Hinz 7, Saraya Burgeson 4, Meeghen Dahlager 4, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 6, Anna McCosh 3, Mackayla Dyrdahl 16 ... Blocking (aces): Hinz 2, Burgeson 1, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 2, McCosh 4, Makayla Dyrdahl 4 ... Digs (5 or more): Ali Miller 6, Hinz 9, Kaitlyn Mortenson 6, Dahlager 11, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 12, Makayla Dyrdahl 15

Dawson-Boyd

Serving (aces): Hannah Stelter 1, Jalynn Popma 1 ... Set assists: Katie Wilander 11, Lydia Aafedt 8 ... Hitting (kills): Avery Bartunek 4, Mary Bothun 9, Katie Wilander 1, Stelter 5, Popma 2, Jenna Wyum 1, Olivia Stratmoen 1 ... Blocking (aces): Bothun 4 ... Digs (5 or more): Bothun 8, Willander 7, Stelter 7, Popma 7, Amelia Olson 9

BOLD 3, ACGC 1

Mackenna Steffel had 19 kills and 11 assists, and the Warriors opened conference play 2-0.

Makayla Snow added 22 assists and Emily Gass led BOLD with four aces.

Maree Lee had 20 assists, while Rylie Wilner and Taryn Reinke added 11 and 10 kills respectively for the Falcons.

BOLD (2-0)............................ 25 25 22 25

ACGC (3-5).............................. 18 21 25 13

BOLD

Serving (aces): Emily Gass 4, Makayla Snow 2, Taylor Sagedahl 2... Set assists: Snow 22, Makenna Steffel 11... Hitting (kills): Steffel 19, Snow 7... Blocking (aces): Steffel and Snow 1... Digs (5 or more): Gass 5

ACGC

Serving (aces): Three with 1... Set assists: Maree Lee 20, Madison Denton 1... Hitting (kills): Rylie Wilner 11, Taryn Reinke 10, Micayla Hobson 4, Kendra Miller 3, Denton 2... Blocking (aces): N/A... Digs (5 or more): None

Henning 3, Hancock 2

The Owls pushed Henning to the brink, but were unable to close in the marathon match's final set.

Ashlyn Mattson finished with 34 assists. Many of her passes were set up to Kassandra Algarate and Sabrina Mattson, who finished with 14 and 12 kills.

Mattson also finished with a team-best 33 digs.

Hancock (2-1)............................ 25 22 24 30 14

Henning (2-0).............................. 21 25 26 28 16

Hancock

Serving (aces): Sabrina Mattson 4, Kassandra Algarate 3, Ana Chavira 2, Ashlyn Mattson 1... Set assists: A. Mattson 34, Haley Matson 2... Hitting (kills): Alagarte 14, Mattson 12, Tess Steiner 5, Emma Nelson 3, A. Mattson 3, H. Mattson 2... Blocking (aces): Steiner 2, Chavira and Alagarte 1... Digs (5 or more): Mattson 33, Nelson 29, Alagarte 20

Henning

Stats not provided

Melrose 3, Minnewaska 0

The Lakers played a tough match against the Dutch but lost in three on Tuesday in Melrose.

Minnewaska's Ellie Danielson had six kills and Abby VerSteeg had five. Taylor Amundson had 15 set assists.

Minnewaska............................ 22 19 23

Melrose.............................. 25 25 25

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Abby VerSteeg 3, Taylor Amundson 1, Carley Stewart 1 ... Set assists: Amundson 15 ... Hitting (kills): VerSteeg 5, Madisen Hall 1, Ellie Danielson 6, Stewart 3 ... Blocking (aces): Hall 1, Amundson 1, Stewart 1 ... Digs (5 or more): VerSteeg 17, Makenzia Zemke 5, Stewart 6, Bailey Stewart 12

Melrose

Statistics not provided

KMS 3, RCW 2

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg rallied late to take the victory against Renville County West. KMS grabbed the first set with a narrow 26-24 victory but waited until the fourth to really turn it on again when they crushed RCW 25-13 and parleyed that into a 15-11 fifth set win.

Defense was big for the Jaguars who had five different players with double digit digs including Steph Zaske who finished the night with 44.

Sam Gjerde did plenty of the heavy lifting for KMS, finishing with 36 set assists and 11 digs. Tori Everson was the beneficiary of Gjerde's work, as she ended with 17 kills. Lexi Lamecker and Tori Everson were important defensively as well with 30 and 20 digs respectively.

It's the first loss of the season for RCW who will take on Russel-Tyler-Ruthton on Thursday at home.

RCW (2-1)............................ 24 25 25 13 11

KMS.............................. 26 22 21 25 15

RCW

Serving (aces): Avery Elfering 3, Steph Zaske 1, Carli Krogman 1, Emma Rice 1... Set assists: Elfering 28, Krogman 1, Brittney Marr 1, Reanna Flom 1 ... Hitting (kills): Elfering 3, Zaske 1, Emily Filzen 8, Krogman 5, Marr 8, Flom 3, Rice 7 ... Blocking (aces): Filzen 5, Marr 1, Flom 2, Rice 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Elfering 14, Zaske 44, Krogman 8, Marr 21, Brooke Engstrom 13, Felicia Garcia 14, Rice 8

KMS

Serving (aces): Katie Krieger 1, Sam Gjerde 6, Tori Everson 2, Halie Nichols 1 ... Set assists: Lexi Lamecker 3, Gjerde 36 ... Hitting (kills): Alex Walsh 7, Lamecker 1, Lydia Wagner 5, Molly Jeppesen 11, Gjerde 4, Tori Everson 18 ... Blocking (aces): Walsh 1, Jeppesen 2, Gjerde 1, Everson 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Krieger 17, Lamecker 30, Gjerde 11, Everson 20, Nichols 9

CMCS 3, LQPV 1

The Bluejays rode a dominant third set to cruise by their Camden North foe.

CMCS recovered from a 26-24 loss in the second set by winning the third 25-11.

Kalley Schwitters had 22 kills, Ellie Greenwaldt had 34 assists and Hannah Nelson made 17 digs to lead the way for the 2-0 'Jays.

Kelsea Lund had 23 digs while Karly Siedschlag added 21 assists in defeat for the Eagles.

LQPV (0-2)............................ 19 26 11 22

CMCS (2-0).............................. 25 24 25 25

LQPV

Serving (aces): Taniah Tosel 2, Haley Wollschlager 1... Set assists: Karly Siedschlag 21, Larsen 3... Hitting (kills): Kylee Larsen 11, Tosel 4, Three with 2... Blocking (aces): Lindsay Kranz 3, Three with 1... Digs (5 or more): Kelsea Lund 23, Wollschlager 16, Larsen and MaKayla Wildung 10

CMCS

Serving (aces): Ellie Greenwaldt 2, Tori Orred 2, Bailey Scott 2... Set assists: Greenwaldt 34... Hitting (kills): Kalley Schwitters 22, Katie Brown 6, Orred 6... Blocking (aces): Brown 3... Digs (5 or more): Hannah Nelson 17, Kenna Ulferts 12