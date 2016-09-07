Comets soar to victory over Hancock

Zach Copa breaks through this tackle during Hancock's home opener against Hillcrest on Friday, Sept. 2. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Senior co-captain Tyler Reese makes a move around Hillcrest defender late in the first half of Hancock's season opener on Friday, Sept. 2 in Hancock. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

Hancock quarterback Kaleb Koehl sets up under center Warren Osterman near the Hancock goal line during the first half. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Hancock Owls opened up the 2016 season on Friday, Sept. 2 against Hillcrest Lutheran. Despite a 12-0 start for Hillcrest, the Owls battled with the Comets until the final buzzer, which is when Hillcrest won by a final score of 52-42.

Hillcrest's Sean McGuire threw for 445 yards and six touchdowns. Kyler Newman had over half of those receiving yards at 272 with four TDs.

No stats were available for Hancock.

Hancock travels to Brandon-Evansville on Friday, Sept. 9 for its next game.