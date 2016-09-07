Gators down Huskies at home

Julia Hoffmann leads the 200 IM during the Morris/Minnewaska home opener against Albany on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Morris. Hoffmann won the event with a time of 2:42.41. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Minnewaska/Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/Benson/Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Gators defeated the Albany Huskies 102 to 83 in girl's swimming and diving at the RFC on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Morris.

The Gators took first in the 200 Medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 Individual Medley, 100 free, 500 free, 50 free, 200 free relay, and 100 breaststroke.

Julia Hoffmann had wins in the 200 IM with a time of 2:42.41 and the 100 breaststroke with a 1:19.43. She was also on the first place finishing 200 medley relay team with Lacey Entzi, Erin Edmunds and Kate Folkman. Together they clocked in at 2:05.66.

Hoffmann and Folkman were also on the first place 200 free relay team with Michele Stai and Rachel Erickson that had a time of 1:53.60.

Folkman's first place time in the 100 free was 1:00.20. She also took the 50 free event with a time of 26.74.

Entzi had a 2:07.59 in the 200 free and a 5:43.28 in the 500 for first in both.

The Gators host Melrose at the Minnewaska pool on Tuesday, Sept. 13