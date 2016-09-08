Volleyball: Cardinals hold off Sabres

SARTELL — Esther Grussing had 55 assists and Willmar overcame a dismal start to beat Sartell 15-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-29, 16-14 in a five set volleyball thriller on Thursday.

Willmar's Cami Sletta (16), Carly Wedel (11) and Hannah Gallagher (11) all finished with double-digit kills.

For the second-straight match, the Cardinals had a strong service game. They finished with 22 aces as a team. Cami Sletta and Heidi Sellmann led the way with five apiece.

Addie Erickson added 30 digs.

Cardinal head coach Traci Grussing said her team came out tepidly to start the match and that the comeback was sparked by them playing more aggressively.

"After the first set, we got more aggressive," she said. "We hit and we didn't play safe. We just played like an experienced team, like we should have."

The Cardinals return home next Tuesday, when they take on Sauk Rapids-Rice at 7 p.m.

Willmar 3, Sartell 2

Willmar (3-1)............................ 15 25 25 27 16

Sartell (2-1).............................. 25 23 21 29 14

Willmar

Serving (aces): Cami Sletta 5, Heidi Sellmann 5, Addie Erickson 4, Esther Grussing 4, Hannah Gallagher 3, Stacy Banks 1... Set assists: Grussing 55... Hitting (kills): Sletta 16, Carly Wedel 14, Gallagher 11, Sellmann 9, Abby Volk 7, Grussing 4, Kobienia 1, ... Blocking (aces): Volk 2, Wedel 2, Grussing 2, Sellmann 2, Sletta 1, Gallagher 1, Kobienia 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Erickson 30, Sletta 12, Grussing 10, Wedel 9, Gallagher 8, Sellmann 5

Sartell

Stats not provided

Morris/CA 3, ACGC 0

Karly Fehr had 37 assists, Jenna Howden and Ashley Solvie both had double-digit kills and Morris/Chokio-Alberta opened with its third-straight 3-0 win on Thursday.

Howden had 13 kills and Solvie had 10. Solvie added five aces, while Brooke Gillespie and Riley Decker each made 10 digs.

ACGC (3-6)............................ 16 17 11

Morris/CA (4-0).............................. 25 25 25

ACGC

Stat not available

Morris/Chokio-Alberta

Serving (aces): Ashley Solvie 2, Riley Decker 1, Koral Tolifson 1... Set assists: Karly Fehr 37, Jenna Larsen 2... Hitting (kills): Jenna Howden 13, A. Solvie 10, Brooke Gillespie 8, Nicole Solvie 6,Jenna Larson 1... Blocking (aces): A. Solvie 3, Gillespie 2, K. Fehr 1, Howden 1, N.Solvie 1... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 10, Decker 10, K. Fehr 6,Cassidy Fehr 5

Hancock 3, WCA 2

The Owls recovered from dropping the first two sets, opening the season 3-1.

Hancock overcame a particularly brutal start, after losing the opening set 25-9.

Ashlyn Mattson finished with 16 assists and 13 digs. Emma Nelson added 41 digs in teh winning effort.

Hancock (3-1)............................ 9 27 25 25 16

WCA (1-3).............................. 25 29 20 12 14

Hancock

Serving (aces): Ashlyn Mattson 1... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 16... Hitting (kills): Kassandra Algarate 11, Sabrina Matson 3... Blocking (aces): Algarate 2, Ana Chivira 2, A. Mattson 1, Tess Steiner 1, Haley Mattson 1... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 41, S. Mattson 14, A. Matson 13, Algarate 11, H. Mattson 9

West Central

Stat not provided

Montevideo 3, BOLD 1

Montevideo dropped the second set but revved their game up again and defeated BOLD in four sets on the road in Olivia on Thursday.

Ashley McKee led the Thunder Hawks with eight kills. BOLD's Makenna Steffel played a solid match in a losing effort, finishing with 20 kills, four ace serves, 10 set assists and six blocks.

BOLD............................ 16 25 17 21

Montevideo.............................. 25 23 25 25

BOLD

Serving (aces): Makayla Snow 2, Makenna Steffel 4, Taylor Sagedahl 2 ... Set assists: Steffel 10, Snow 19 ... Hitting (kills): Steffel 20, Snow 6, Morgan Schmitz 5 ... Blocking (aces): Steffel 6, Schmitz 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gass 20, Elsa Skeie 18, Taylor Sagedahl 22, Schmitz 11, Steffel 11

Montevideo

Serving (aces): Olivia Hagen 1, Abby Olson 1, Breanna Welling 1, Jessica Tastad 3, Ashley McKee 2 ... Set assists: Sarah Sulflow 14, Kamren Saue 6 ... Hitting (kills): Olson 5, Kami Ochsendorf 1, Tastad 3, McKee 8, Kaylee Glomstad 1 ... Blocking (aces): NA ... Digs (5 or more): NA

HLWW 3, BBE 2

A furious comeback fell short for the Jaguars, who are still looking for their first win.

After falling behind 2-0, BBE won the next two sets 25-20, 25-21, but lost a tight 16-14 in the final on Thursday.

Morgan Gronli had 13 kills with Ally Gruber adding 12. Tessa Halvorson had 25 assists and Karsee Kampsen added 12.

BBE (0-3)............................ 19 22 25 25 14

HLWW (5-4).............................. 25 25 20 21 16

BBE

Serving (aces): Tessa Halvorson 4, Morgan Gronli 3, Ally Gruber 3... Set assists: Halvorson 25, Karsee Kampsen 12... Hitting (kills): Gronli 13, Gruber 12, Sarah Feely 7, Katherine Mastey 6, Jordyn Steffensen 5... Blocking (aces): Gruber 2, Katherine Mastey 2... Digs (5 or more): Gronli 13, Gruber 12, Halvorson 11, Hailey Braegelman 8, Jaden Gossen 8

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Stats not provided

RTR 3, RCW 0

Renville County West lost a tough match in three games against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton on Thursday in Renville.

RCW's Avery Elfering and Emily Filzen both had four kills and Filzen also had four ace blocks.

Elfering also had 14 set assists, two ace serves, a block and eight digs.

The Jaguars play MACCRAY at 10 a.m. and Paynesville at 10:50 a.m. Saturday at the Montevideo Invitational.

RTR............................ 25 25 25

RCW.............................. 10 20 16

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton

Statistics not provided

Renville County West

Serving (aces): Avery Elfering 2, Emma Rice 1 ... Set assists: Elfering 14 ... Hitting (kills): Elfering 4, Emily Filzen 4, Britney Marr 3, Brooke Harder 1, Reanna Flom 2, Rice 4 ... Blocking (aces): Elfering 1, Filzen 4, Marr 1, Rice 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Elfering 8, Steph Zaske 18, Marr 10

Benson 3, Minnewaska 1

Benson not only won their first set of the season but they also won their first match, taking down Minnewaska 3-1.

The Braves kept it close throughout the entire match and used a full-team effort to earn the victory. Three different girls recorded double digit kills and another three had double digit digs.

Benson (1-3)............................ 18 25 25 25

Minnewaska (0-3).............................. 25 23 20 17

Benson

Serving (aces): Megan Amundson 2, Sophie Ascheman 1, Amanda Nissen 3, Presley Gonnerman 1 ... Set assists: Nicole Berens 1, Amundson 1, Ascheman 1, Courtney McNeill 19, Kaitlyn Knutson 12, Gonnerman 1, Victoria Pagel 1 ... Hitting (kills): Amundson 3, Danielle Himley 1, Ascheman 13, McNeill 1, Knutson 1, Nissen 10, Gonnerman 10, Pagel 3, Dana Rud 1 ... Blocking (aces): Amundson 2, Pagel 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Berens 7, Amundson 16, Ascheman 10, McNeill 7, Nissen 11

Minnewaska

Serving (aces): Makernzia Zemke 2, Taylor Amundson 1, Carley Stewart 2, Bailey Stewart 3 ... Set assists: Taylor Amundson 24 ... Hitting (kills): Sierra Lindemann 1, Abby Ver Steeg 12, Zemke 2, Madisen Hall 1, Amundson 5, Ellie Danileson 6, Carley Stewart 4, Emma Thorfinson 2 ... Blocking (aces): Ver Steeg 1, Hall 2, Danileson 4 ... Digs (5 or more): Lindemann 5, Ver Steeg 14, Zemke 5, Amundson 6, Stewart 7, Stewart 17

Canby 3, YME 1

YME showed some fight but couldn't close the deal against Canby on Thursday, dropping the home match 3-1.

The Sting were led by the Dyrdahls, who led the team in many of the statistical categories. Mackenzie worked her way to three kills, an ace and a team-high 20 digs while Makayla earned a team-high 11 kills while tallying 16 digs and a block.

Canby (3-1)............................ 25 18 25 25

YME (1-3).............................. 14 25 21 22

Canby

Statistics not provided

YME

Serving (aces): Madison Hinz 1, Kaitlyn Mortenson 1, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 1, Makayla Dyrdahl 1 ... Set assists: Hinz 31 ... Hitting (kills): Hinz 4, Saraya Burgeson 2, Meeghen Dahlager 8, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 3, Anna McCosh 3, Makayla Dyrdahl 11 ... Blocking (aces): Burgeson 1, Meeghan Dahlager 1, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 1, McCosh 1, Makayla Dyrdahl 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Ali Miller 8, Hinz 8, Mortenson 10, Dahlager 14, Mackenzie Dahlager 14, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 20, Makayla Dyrdahl 16

KMS 3, LQPV 1

Lac qui Parle Valley picked up a solid win in Game One but it was all KMS after that point, with the Saints winning in four games on Thursday in Kerkhoven.

KMS' Molly Jeppeson had 12 kills, Tori Everson had 11 and Sam Gjerde finished with eight kills, 30 set assists and three ace serves.

LQPV's Kylee Larsen had 11 kills and Karly Siedschlag had 21 set assists.

LQPV............................ 25 11 17 16

KMS.............................. 23 25 25 25

Lac Qui Parle Valley

Serving (aces): Kelsea 2, Kylee Larsen 2, Lindsay Kranz 1, Taniah Tosel 1, Karly Siedschlag 1 ... Set assists: Siedschlag 21 ... Hitting (kills): Larsen 11, Haley Wollschlager 6, Taniah Tosel 2, Lindsay Kranz 1, Katlyn Gades 1 ... Blocking (aces): Gades 3, Kranz 1, Tosel 1, Larsen 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Lund 20, Larsen 10, Siedschlag 6

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg

Serving (aces): Lexi Lamecker 1, Molly Jeppesen 3, Sam Gjerde 3, Hallie Nichols 1 ... Set assists: Gjerde 30 ... Hitting (kills): Alex Walsh 9, Lamecker 1, Lydia Wagner 1, Jeppeson 12, Gjerde 8, Tori Everson 11 ... Blocking (aces): Walsh 1, Wagner 1, Jeppeson 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Katie Krieger 18, Lamecker 5, Jeppeson 5, Gjerde 10, Everson 6

Litchfield 3, Mound-Westonka 0

A 25-8 second-set blowout keyed a Dragon sweep.

Macy Huhner had 10 kills, with Jasmin Estrada adding seven for Litchfield, which had 33 as a team.

Litchfield (3-1)............................ 25 25 25

Mound-Westonka (2-2).............................. 22 8 21

Litchfield

Serving (aces): Brynne Wahl 8, Kyndra Beavers 4, Kassie King 2, Macy Huhner 1... Set assists: Wahl 14, Ashley Sangren 11, Beavers 3, Huhner 1, Savanna Pater 1... Hitting (kills): Huhner 10, Jasmin Estrada 7, Wahl 5, Sangren 3, Hallie Euerle 3, Beavers 2, Pater 2, Madison Larson 1... Blocking (aces): Three with 1... Digs (5 or more): Beavers 14, Kassie King 12, Huhner 11, Wahl 8, Sangren 8

Mound-Westonka

Stats not provided

Kimball 3, Paynesville 2

Paynesville dropped its second straight match on Thursday after opening its season at 7-0. The Bulldogs grabbed the first set but Kimball roared back to take sets two and three and it was a strong battle from there until the end.

Paynesville tied it up with a 25-21 fourth set win but came just short in the final set to move to 7-2 on the season.

The Bulldogs will try to get back on track on Saturday in the Montevideo Tournament.

Kimball (2-0)............................ 23 25 26 21 15

Paynesville (7-2).............................. 25 14 23 25 13

Kimball

Stats not provided

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Sydney Riley 1, Molly Stang 2, Katelyn Dingmann 3, Abby Schaefer 1, Richelle Buermann 1 ... Set assists: Sydney Riley 22, Stang 12, Olivia Riley 1, Jacqulin Hoeft 2, Abby Schaefer 1, Buermann 1 ... Hitting (kills): Sydney Riley 1, Skylar Bayer 6, Olivia Riley 4, Sarah Schaefer 9, Hoeft 5, Dingmann 9, Abby Schaefer 5, Buermann 1, Grace Lang 1 ... Blocking (aces): Bayer 1, Schaefer 2, Hoeft 3, Dingmann 1, Abby Schaefer 1... Digs (5 or more): Sydney Riley 7, Olivia Riley 18, Dingmann 8, Megan Beckius 12, Buermann 11

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 3,

New Ulm Cathedral 2

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart won a tightly contested match against New Ulm Cathedral on Thursday thanks to a well-rounded effort and moved to .500. Four different girls earned set assists for the Mustangs and Alaina Leske led her team with 12 kills.

The Mustangs will play on Tuesday at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop.

BLHS (4-4)............................. 20 26 22 25 15

New Ulm Cathedral (3-2).............................. 25 24 25 13 12

BLHS

Serving (aces): Cassie Hettinger 4, Maddy Ehlers 6, Alaina Leske 4, Madelene Basilici 4 ... Set assists: Anna Buboltz 2, Natalie Karl 3, Ehlers 23, Rachel Dean 1 ... Hitting (kills): Jacxl Fernandez 11, Cassie Hettinger 6, Ehlers 2, Alaina Leske 12, Dean 3 ... Blocking (aces): none ... Digs (5 or more): Fernandez 3, Hettinger 1, Keighly Daak 8

New Ulm Cathedral

Stats not provided