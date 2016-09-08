Doubles comeback helps Lakers upend Benson

Benson's Katie Samuelson reaches for a shot against Minnewaska's Joelle Thorfinnson at No. 1 singles in a West Central Conference match on Thursday at the Benson High School courts. Tom Larson / Tribune.

BENSON — Carmony Mithun and Hannah Orlowski rebounded to win after a lopsided first-set loss at No.3 doubles and Minnewaska knocked Benson from the ranks of the unbeaten on Thursday.

Mithun and Orlowski dropped the first set 6-1, the recovered to win 6-1, 6-2 for the deciding point in the Lakers' 4-3 victory in a match between two of the West Central Conference's top teams.

Minnewaska improved to 3-0 in the conference while Benson fell to 3-1 in the WCC and 10-1 overall.

The Lakers got impressive wins from their top three singles players. Joelle Thorfinnson defeated Katie Samuelson in straight sets at No.1 singles and Danielle Thorfinnson dropped just two games in a win over Kellie Enderson.

Minnewaska's Myranda Thoen downed Anne Dieter in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 3 singles. Sophia Curriel salvaged a singles point for Benson, coming back from a tiebreaker loss in the first set to defeat Alyssa Thorfinnson.

Benson's Gracie Grussing and Olivia Vergin won a tight match over Anna Vold and Greta Reichmann at No. 1 doubles, and Olivia Hoffman and Grace Ricard nailed down Benson's third point with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Madelynn Reichmann and Aiden Riley at No. 2 doubles.

"It was a close match so think it could be again the next time we play," Benson head coach Don Brehmer said. "Anything could happen."

The Braves play at Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while the Lakers play at New London-Spicer at 4:30 p.m. Monday in New London.

Minnewaska 4, Benson 3

Singles: (1) Joelle Thorfinnson, M, def. Katie Samuelson 6-4 6-1 (2) Danielle Thorfinnson, M, def. Kellie Enderson 6-1 6-1 (3) Myranda Thoen, M, def. Anne Dieter 6-1 6-2 (4) Sophia Curriel, B, def. Alyssa Thorfinnson 6-7 (8-6) 6-3 6-1

Doubles: (1) Gracie Grussing/Olivia Vergin, B, def. Anna Vold/Greta Reichmann 7-6 (7-3) 5-7 7-5 (2) Olivia Hoffman/Grace Ricard, B, def. Madelynn Reichmann/Aiden Riley 6-3 6-4 (3) Carmony Mithun/Hannah Orlowski, M, def. Rose McDonald/Cassie Fugleberg 1-6 6-1 6-2