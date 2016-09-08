Wolverines hope QB switch will lead to big things

A move to quarterback hasn't lessened the playmaking ability of Brady Madsen, center with ball, seen here on a 75-yard punt return touchdown against Park Christian. Clay Cunningham / Tribune

Brady Madsen throws a second-quarter touchdown pass in MACCRAY's 52-12 season opening win against Park Christian on Sept. 1. A converted wideout, Madsen threw three TD passes in his first varsity start. Clay Cunningham / Tribune

MAYNARD—When MACCRAY opened football camp this summer, many likely expected to see senior Brady Madsen lineup as the team's top wideout.

After all, Madsen had excelled in the role a year earlier, hauling in 79 passes for 1,009 yards and seven touchdowns.

But with question marks at the game's most important position, Wolverine coaches had different ideas.

"Looking at what we had coming back and with Brady being our best athlete, we thought quarterback would probably be the best spot for him to be," said MACCRAY head coach Justin Franke, whose 1-0 team takes on Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 7 p.m. today in Hector.

Madsen was in favor of the move.

"I just want to win," he said, "so if that meant staying at receiver or moving to quarterback, that wasn't a big deal for me."

Madsen had experience under center, which made the decision easier. He grew up as a quarterback and played the position up to his junior varsity season before switching to wideout before his sophomore year.

MACCRAY's switch to nine-man a season ago aided his development. Though saying it was an adjustment playing with two fewer guys, Madsen said the more wide-open style is of great benefit for the speed-reliant Wolverines.

Franke plans to make extensive use of his quarterback's quickness, saying his offense will run a lot of bootleg rollouts. That will play to Madsen's ability to make plays with his legs and deliver sharp passes on the run.

He showcased that throwing ability on his first varsity touchdown pass against Park Christian last week. Facing third-and-long on the opening possession, he rolled right and lofted a perfect touch pass to Jackson Grussing for a 14-yard score.

It was the first of three touchdown passes Madsen threw in the Wolverines' 52-12 win. His athleticism was also on display on a terrific punt return, during which he broke out of three tackles and raced free for a 75-yard touchdown.

Though efficient in Week One, Madsen wasn't asked to do a lot with his arm. He threw just 12 passes, completing six for 74 yards, as a run game that gained 285 yards took over in a blowout win.

But when he needed him to make plays early, Franke says his senior quarterback came through, something he expects will continue to happen when the stage gets bigger.

"It's hard to compare a wide receiver to a quarterback, but I think he'll (have the same impact), just making plays, getting the ball downfield and maybe running with it here and there," Franke said.

Madsen says he hasn't set many individual goals for himself, as he simply hopes the Wolverines will have more team success. After jumping out to a 4-1 start last year, they stumbled down the stretch to finish 5-5, their fourth-straight season finishing .500 or worse.

Wanting to at least reach the section title game, Madsen thinks this MACCRAY squad is better equipped to finish strong.

"We have a good team and I feel like we can do a lot of good things," he said. "We just need to work at getting better everyday and see where that takes us."