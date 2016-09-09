Zosel powers Tigers past ACGC

MORRIS — Jacob Zosel was an engine that ACGC couldn't shut down as the Morris/Chokio-Alberta running back amassed 257 yards and scored four straight touchdowns in the Tigers' 33-13 win over the Falcons on Friday at Big Cat Stadium.

The Falcons took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on Jeremy Nelson's 16-yard scoring run, but it was all Zosel and Tigers after that.

Zosel scored on a 47-yard run as MCA took the lead, then punched in scores on runs of 7, 1, and 4 yards.

The Tigers' Toby Sayles scored a fifth-straight TD on an 18-yard run in the fourth quarter.

ACGC got back on the board in the fourth quarter when quarterback Michael Trebil connected with Ryan Amdahl on 27-yard scoring pass.

The Tigers' 347 total yards all came on the ground.

The Falcons' Nelson and Trebil both totalled 47 yards on the ground.

The Tigers take their 2-0 record on the road to Benson at 7 p.m. Friday.

Morris/CA 33, ACGC 13

ACGC (1-1).................6 0 0 7 — 13

Morris/CA (2-0).................14 6 0 13 — 33

A — Jeremy Nelson 16 run (kick failed)

M — Jacob Zosel 47 run (Jared Rohloff pass from Dylan Gillespie)

M — Zosel 7 run (kick failed)

M — Zosel 1 run (kick blocked)

M — Zosel 4 run (kick blocked)

M — Toby Sayles 18 run (Eli Grove kick)

A — Ryan Amdahl 27 pass from Michael Trebil (kick good)

ACGC

First downs: NA ... Rushing: 31-118 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 9-17-104-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: NA

Rushing: Josh Kinzler 1-5, Jaren Kaddatz 6-20, Adam Johnson 2-6, Jeremy Nelson 11-47, Michael Trebil 10-47, Jordan Schumacher 1-(-3) ... Passing: Kaddatz 2-3-35-0, Trebil 7-14-69-0 ... Receiving: Nelson 1-20, Rylan Molinaro 3-33, Ryan Amdahl 2-41 ... Punting: x-x ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: 2

Morris/Chokio-Alberta

First downs: NA ... Rushing: 63-347 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 0-4-0-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 6-45

Rushing: Jacob Zosel 39-257, Ryan Dietz 15-48, Connor Koebernick 5-13, Toby Sayles 2-20, Chase Metzger 2-9 ... Passing: Sayles 0-4-0-0 ... Receiving: None ... Punting: None ... Interceptions: None ... Fumble recoveries: Dietz 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Dietz 5-2, Zosel 5-2, Sayles 3-2, Hunter Gades 2-4, Koebernick 2-3 ... QB sacks: Zosel 2, Tim Travis 1, Paul Hockert 1