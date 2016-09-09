Roundup: Card CC girls win Bauman-Rovn Invite

OTSEGO — With three finishers in the top five, the Willmar girls cross country team easily took first place at the 13-team Bauman-Rovn Invitational Thursday.

The Cardinals finished with a score of 56, 20 points better than runner-up Eden Prairie.

Placing second, third and fourth respectively for the Cardinals were Sophie Schmitz (18:45.70), Kayla Rudie (18:46.60) and Jessa Hanson (18:48.54)

Hudeife Mire was the lone Cardinal to place in the top-20 in the boys race, taking 16th in 17 minutes even.

Willmar finished 11th in the team standings with a score of 282. Minnetonka won going away with 34 points.

Bauman-Rovn Invitational

GIRLS

Team scoring

(1) Willmar 56 (2) Eden Prairie 76 (3) Marshall 82 (4) Chanhassen 138 (5) Hopkins 139 (6) Lakeville South 144 (7) Anoka 199 (8) Bloomington Jefferson 206 (9) Robbinsdale Armstrong 213 (10) Minnehaha Academy 260 (11) Chaska 295 (12) Buffalo 303 (13) Elk River 322

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Anastasia Korzenowski, Chan, 18:25.10 (2) Sophie Schmitz, W, 18:45.70 (3) Kayla Rudie, W, 18:46.60 (4) Jessa Hanson, W, 18:48.54 (5) Claire Boersma, Marsh, Claire Boersma, 19:00

Willmar— (2) Schmitz 18:45...(3) Rudie 18:46.60...(4) Jessa Hanson 18:45.54...(24) Elise Duininck 20:17.04...(25) Serena Monson 20:20.84

BOYS

Team scoring

(1) Minnetonka 34 (2) Hopkins 75 (3) Eden Prairie 117 (4) Chanhassen 148 (5) Edina 180 (6) Lakeville South 188 (7) Eastview 208 (8) Buffalo 237 (9) Robbinsdale Armstrong 238 (10) Elk River 256 (11) Willmar 282 (12) Minnehaha Academy 302 (13) Chaska 308 (14) Marshall 315 (15) Bloomington Jefferson 354 (16) Anoka 486

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Seth Eliason, H, 15:39.32 (2) Matt Wilkinson, Minnet, 15:39.53 (3) Zachary Risken, EP, 16:31.52 (4) Adam Wilkinson, Minnet, 16:38.78 (5) Issac Basten, Buff, 16:46.48

Willmar— (16) Hudeife Mire 17:00 (55) Mason Wendt 17:49.71 (73) Cael Carlson 18:05.78 (82) Mateo Marin-Mera 18:14.82 (83) Kyle Knofczynski 18:15.94

TMB Invite

TRACY — Central Minnesota Christian School's Matthew Van Eps won the boys race and Bluejays teammate Colette Duininck placed 11th in the girls race at the Tracy-Milroy-Balaton Invitational on Thursday.

GIRLS

Team scoring

(Top 5 and area teams)

(1) Fairmont 34 (2) Canby/Minneota 97 (3) Redwood Valley 134 (4) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 144 (5) Murray County Central 157 ... (12) BOLD/BLHS 285. Incomplete: Central Minnesota Christian School

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Jenna Pavich, Fair, 20:25.0 (2) Lauren Karnitz, RV, 20:29.0 (3) Morgan Gehl, MCC, 20:41.0 (4) Livia Wallace, Pipestone, 21:21.0 (5) Iliana Ramon, Fair, 21:27.0

BOLD/BLHS — (57) Maleia Ryberg 25:02.0 (64) Molly Hildreth 25:54 (72) Hanna Larson 26:25.0 (73) Shania Senkyr 26:26.0 (79) London Prokosh 27:01.0 (91) Abbigayle Peters 29:49.0

CMCS — (11) Colette Duininck 21:49 (26) Ashley Roelofs 22:51.0

BOYS

Team scoring

(Top 5 and area teams)

(1) Windom 55 (2) Murray County Central 79 (3) Fairmont 87 (4) Redwood Valley 132 (5) tie, Canby/Minneota 139 and Worthington 139 ... (9) BOLD/BLHS 264 (12) MACCRAY/RCW 311. Incomplete: Central Minnesota Christian School

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Matthew Van Eps, CMCS, 17:29.0 (2) Carter Menz, RV, 17:36.0 (3) Anthony Wollum, CM, 17:38.0 (4) John Irwin, Win, 17:41 (5) Logan Knutson, Heron Lake-Okabena, 17:49.0

BOLD/BLHS — (18) Nathan Frank 19:01.0 (45) Byron Frank 20:29.0 (74) Thomas Meyers 21:48.0 (80) Andrew Moorse 22:25.0 (95) John Remer 25:10.0 (101) Luke McDonnell 25:49.0

MACCRAY/RCW — (62) Tony Froland 21:17.0 (67) Justin Schrupp 21:30.0 (68) Brandon Hoberg 21:30.0 (86) Jerimiah Garza 22:54.0 (90) Brandon Larson 23:23.0 (102) Kyle Strandberg 29:15.0

CMCS — (1) Matthew Van Eps 17:29.0 (21) Jesse Daugherty 19:34.0 (89) Jake Abrams 23:11.0 (94) Cameron Vander Puy 24:53.0

Steen is MVP

Raymond's Tyler Steen was named MVP of the Minnesota Baseball Association's Class C State Tournament last weekend.

In addition to having several strong performances in the Rockets' six-win run to their first state championship, Steen hit a grand slam in Raymond's 5-4 win over Lastrup in Monday's championship game.

Graves wins Valley title

Dave Graves shot a 27-hole total of 113 to claim the 2016 Valley Golf Senior Championship on Friday.

Graves bested second-place Bill Iverson by three strokes. Dave Helfinstine was third shooting 118, Dave Burns was fourth with a 125 and Don Twedt was fifth at 126.

In the First Flight, Lynn Rahn placed first, followed by Loren Luschen, Corky Beck and Gary Lingl.

Jerry Negen won the Second Flight, followed by John Radebaugh, Jerry VanDenEinde and Don Kuehl.

Grussing leads St. Anselm

Former Willmar High School volleyball standout Riley Grussing is starting setter for St. Anselm, an NCAA Division II college in New Hampshire. St. Anselm was 2-0 last week. Grussing, a sophomore who is the Cardinals' career set assists leader, averaged 13.6 assists per set and helped St. Anselm to a 2-0 start last week. Her efforts earned Grussing the Northeast Conference Setter of the Week honors.

Winter, Halvorson honored

Willmar soccer players were honored as Central Lakes Conference Performers of the Week.

Senior boys soccer player Francis Winter was named CLC defensive player of the week and junior Kylie Halvorson won the same honor for CLC girls soccer.

In the West Central Conference, Morris/Chokio-Alberta athletes swept the conference's Top Performers honors last week.

The Tigers' Noah Stewart and Savannah Aanerud were the boys and girls cross country winners, Kate Folkman of the Morris/Minnewaska swim team was honored, Katie Cannon was the top tennis performer and Ashley Solvie took volleyball honors.