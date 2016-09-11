Local roundup: Warriors down MN West to improve to 2-1

WILLMAR — Carl Borleis passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more—all in the first half—as the Ridgewater football team defeated Minnesota West 27-12 on Saturday at Hodapp Field.

The Cardinals, now 2-1 overall, scored three first-quarter scores and added another in the second. Neither team scored after halftime.

Borleis ran 20 yards for the game's first touchdown, the connected with Aaron Sims on a nine-yard scoring pass just moments later.

Borleis ran in a third first-quarter TD from a yard out to make it 20-0 Ridgewater.

After Minnesota West got on the board in the second quarter, Ridgewater countered with Borleis' 14-yard scoring pass to T'ummie Sankey.

Ridgewater's defense was stifling. Minnesota West managed just 31 rushing yards on 37 carries and their quarterbacks were a combined 9 of 21 for 64 yards and the Warriors' Alex Villarreal picked off a pass.

Ridgewater plays the third of three-straight home games against the North Dakota State College of Science at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Hodapp Field.

Ridgewater 27, MN West 12

Minnesota West.................0 12 0 0 — 12

Ridgewater.................20 7 0 0 — 27

R — Carl Borleis 20 run (Borleis kick)

R — Aaron Sims 9 pass from Borleis (Borleis kick)

R — Borleis 1 run (kick failed)

M — Anthony Love 1 run (kick blocked)

R — T'ummie Sankey 14 pass from Borleis (Borleis kick)

M — Tyler Kurrasch 16 interception return (run failed)

Minnesota West

First downs: 9 ... Rushing: 37-31 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 9-21-64-1 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: 5-34

Rushing: J'Lonte Cook 11-37 ... Passing: Francisco Rodriguez 8-14-62-1, Aaron Moore 1-7-2-0 ... Receiving: Terrell Price 4-30 ... Punting: Kevin Carter 9-216 (24.0) ... Interceptions: Farod Anderson 1, Shuron Jackson 1, Tyler Kurrasch 1 ... Fumble recoveries: None ... Tackles (solo-assist): Andrew Sorenson 6-6, Kenny Reid 4-4, Trey Murdock 6-0, Kurrasch 1-5 ... QB sacks: Sorenson 2, Reid 3.5, Cole Read 0.5

Ridgewater

First downs: 14 ... Rushing: 34-22 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 15-35-211-3 ... Fumbles lost: 0 ... Penalties: 8-73

Rushing: T'ummie Sankey 12-34 ... Passing: Carl Borleis 14-31-205-2, Dane Massey 1-4-6-0 ... Receiving: Richard Fraser 4-75, Sankey 5-46 ... Punting: Borleis 5-172 (34.4) ... Interceptions: Alex Villarreal 1 ... Fumble recoveries: Shawn Paul 1 ... Tackles (solo-assist): Hayden Johnson 2-5, Joshua Allen 2-5, Austin Abbas 1-6, Landon Moon 3-3, Paul 2-4 ... QB sacks: Allen 1.5, Abbas 0.5, Moon 2, Paul 1, Antonio Carmichael 1

Prep Volleyball

Shakopee Tournament

Willmar volleyball considers themselves among the best teams in the area and they were tested this weekend against the best in the state. The Cardinals went 2-2 in Shakopee where they competed against Bethlehem Academy, Eagan, Mankato East and Rochester Mayo.

The highlight of the weekend was in the first match where the Cardinals took down Bethlehem Academy, the top-ranked team in Class A.

One of the Cardinal losses came to Eagan who is currently ranked No. 7 in the nation.

Despite the two losses, Cardinal Coach Traci Grussing says she's happy with the tournament.

"There's been a lot of improvement since [our last regular season match]," Grussing siad. "Some of the things we've been working on in practice all season I finally saw on the court and it started working. Those were some tough teams and confidence is pretty high right now."

Willmar will try to translate that confidence into some regular season success on Tuesday when they host Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Team scores

Willmar: defeated Bethlehem Academy 12-25 25-14 17-15; lost to Eagan 25-12 25-9; defeated Mankato East 25-12 25-19; lost to Mayo 12-25 27-25 15-10

How Willmar Fared

Serving (aces): Esther Grussing 4, Staci Banks 5, Hannah Gallagher 2, Emma Rosen 1, Cami Sletta 6, Heidi Sellman 4 ... Set assists: Grussing 97 ... Hitting (kills): Grussing 4, Banks 3, Gallagher 3, Rosen 7, Sletta 33, Carly Wedel 28, Abby Volk 11, Hannah Kobeinia 1, Sellman 13 ... Blocking (aces): Grussing 4, Gallagher 1, Rosen 1, Sletta 3, Volk 4, Sellmann 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Grussing 23, Addie Erickson 38, Banks 23, Gallagher 8, Rosen 16, Sletta 24, Wedel 11

Montevideo Invite

MACCRAY won all three of its matches this weekend to win the championship of the Montevideo invite.

Litchfield also won three matches but ultimately fell to the Wolverines in the championship match.

Paynesville notched a win against RCW who last all three of its matches.

Sydney Schwitters was the statistical leader for MACCRAY with 85 set assists and 31 digs.

Team scores

Litchfield def. Montevideo 23-25 25-20

MACCRAY def. Litchfield 25-19 25-20

Litchfield def. Wabasso 25-23 25-15

Litchfield def. Lakeview 25-16 25-27

MACCRAY def. RCW 25-12 25-15 25-18

Paynesville def. RCW 25-17 17-25 27-25

Montevideo def. RCW 25-14 25-12

MACCRAY def. Paynesville 25-13 25-13 25-22

How Area Teams Fared

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Sydney Schwitters 4, Ellie Thein 7, Danni Burns 2, Ellie Hultgren 9, Meghan Listerud 4, Carly Orwick 5 ... Set assists: Schwitters 85 ... Hitting (kills): Schwitters 5, Thein 26, Burns 18, Orwick 19, Olivia Ruiter 8, Piper Asche 25 ... Blocking (aces): Orwick 1, Asche 3, Ruiter 4, Schwitters 1, Thein 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Schwitters 31, Thein 34, Burns 26, Hultgren 17, Orwick 40, Listerud 20, Ruiter 8

Litchfield

Serving (aces): Kyndra Beavers 3, Brynne Wahl 3, Hallie Euerle 2, Kassie King 1 ... Set assists: Beavers 2, Wahl 38, Ashley Sangren 26, Macy Huhner 3, Jasmin Estrada 1, Savanna pater 2, Euerle 1, King 2 ... Hitting (kills): Beavers 1, Wahl 12, Madison Larson 3, Huhner 23, Estrada 10, Pater 5, Euerle 27 ... Blocking (aces): Wahl 3, Huhner 1, Euerle 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Beavers 23, Cassidy Resmen 7, Wahl 22, Sangren 11, Huhner 12, Euerle 12, King 27

RCW

Serving (aces): Avery Elfering 4, Steph Zaske 2, Carli Krogman 3, Brittney Marr 1, Brooke Engstrom 1, Brooke Harder1, Emma Rice 1 ... Set assists: Elfering 43, Zaske 1, Marr 1, Engstrom 1, Reanna Flom 4, Lauren Wulf 3 ... Hitting (kills): Elfering 3, Zaske 3, Emily Filzen 11, Krogman 6, Marr 15, Engstrom 1, Harder 4, Flom 2, Felicia Garcia 3, Rice 9 ... Blocking (aces): Elfering 1, Zaske 1, Filzen 6, Marr 4, Flom 3, Rice 5 ... Digs (5 or more): Elfering 5, Zaske 31, Marr 9, Engstrom 7

Southwest Challenge

Yellow Medicine East and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa each had tournaments to forget in Marshall this weekend. YME went 0-5 with their closest match coming against Le Sueur-Henderson where they lost in three sets.

BBE went 1-4 with a win against Owatonna. Morgan Gronli led her team with 35 kills and she added 30 digs to her weekend as well.

Despite the team's difficult weekend, the Sting had some strong individual performances with Makayla Dyrdahl leading the team with 34 digs and 31 kills.

Team scores

YME: Lost to Champlin Park 25-12 25-12; lost to New Prague 25-22 25-13; lost to Perham 25-20 25-19; lost to Heron Lake-Okabena 26-24 25-19; lost to Le Sueur-Henderson 25-19 13-25 15-6

BBE: Lost to Kasson 25-20 25-22; lost to Eastview 25-23 25-11; lost to Northfield 25-19 25-15; lost to Marshall 22-25 25-16 15-10; defeated Owatonna 25-19 25-16

How Area Teams Fared

BBE

Serving (aces): Ally Gruber 4, Hailey Braegelman 3, Jenna Fischer 1, Karsee Kampsen 1, Morgan Gronli 6, Sarah Feely 4, Tessa Halvorson 5 ... Set assists: Braegelman 3, Kampsen 39, Kendra Schmitz 1, Gronli 2, Nicole Wesbur 2, Sarah Feely 2, Tessa Halvorson 43 ... Hitting (kills): Gruber 20, Braegelman 1, Jordyn Steffensen 10, Katherine Mastey 15, Schmitz 1, Gronli 35, Wesbur 1, Feely 12 ... Blocking (aces): Gruber 9, Steffensen 2, Mastey 5, Schmiz 4, Gronli 1, Wesbur 1, Feely 5 ... Digs (5 or more): Gruber 34, Braegelman 42, Steffensen 11, Kampsen 13, Schmitz 6, Gronli 30, Halvorson 24

YME

Serving (aces): Ali Miller 1, Madison Hinz 2, Kaitlyn Mortenson 3, Meeghen Dahlager 2, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 1, Abby Jaenisch 2, Makayla Dyrdahl 3 ... Set assists: Hinz 61, Dahlager 1, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 1, Makayla Dyrdahl 3 ... Hitting (kills): Miller 2, Hinz 6, Saraya Burgeson 7, Dahlager 13, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 16, Anna McCosh 8, Sam Anderson 3, Makayla Dyrdahl 31 ... Blocking (aces): Hinz 1, Dahlager 2, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 4, McCosh 4, Sam Anderson 1, Makayla Dyrdahl 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Miller 16, Hinz 8, Dahlager 12, Mackenzie Dyrdahl 22, Abby Jaenisch 7, Makayla Dyrdahl 34

Wheaton Invite

WHEATON — The Minnewaska volleyball team won one of three matches at the Wheaton Invitational on Saturday.

The Lakers defeated Ashby but lost to West Central and Park Central.

Team scores

Minnewaska: Defeated Ashby 25-14 25-16; lost to West Central 22-25 25-21 15-12; lost to Park Central 25-21 25-15 21-25

How Minnewaska Fared

Serving (aces): Sierra Lindemann 2, Abby VerSteeg 2, Makenzie Zemke 1, Kelsey Johnson 1, Madisen Hall 2, Taylor Amundson 5, Carley Stewart 1 ... Set assists: Amundson 49 ... Hitting (kills): Lindemann 1, VerSteeg 13, Zemke 2, Hall 1, Ellie Danielson 15, C. Stewart 17, Bailey Stewart 1, Amundson 3 ... Blocking (aces): Zemke 1, Hall 3, Amundson 2, Danielson 8 ... Digs (15 or more): Lindemann 15, VerSteeg 46, B. Stewart 44

Browerville Invite

BROWERVILLE— KMS won three of four matches to take second place at the Browerville Invite on Saturday.

The Saints needed three sets to get by New York Mills in the first match but beat Royalton and Henning in straight sets to earn a spot in the championship game where they lost 25-13, 25-23 to Verndale.

Sam Gjerde did plenty of work from the center of the court, nabbing 77 set assists and 10 service aces over the course of the tournament. Tori Everson led the team with 43 kills.

Team scores

KMS: defeated New York Mills 25-15 18-25 15-12; defeated Royalton 25-15 25-22; defeated Henning 25-21 25-16; lost to Verndale 25-13 25-16

How KMS Fared

Serving (aces): Lexi Lamecker 1, Molly Jeppesen 3, Sam Gjerde 10, Tori Everson 4, Halie Nichols 3 ... Set assists: Alex Walsh 1, Lamecker 6, Jeppesen 1, Gjerde 77 ... Hitting (kills): Walsh 12, Lamecker 2, Lydia Wagner 14, Jeppesen 19, Gjerde 8, Everson 43 ... Blocking (aces): Walsh 2, Jeppesen 4, Gjerde 1, Everson 2 ... Digs (15 or more): Katie Krieger 26, Lamecker 37, Jeppesen 7, Gjerde 20, Everson 26, Nichols 22