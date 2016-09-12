Chargers shock Hancock

Brandon-Evansville wasted no time, scoring twice in the first quarter against Hancock on Friday, Sept. 9 in Brandon. The Chargers gained 285 yards on the ground to a convincing 33-8 victory over the Owls.

The only score for Hancock came in the fourth quarter on a Kaleb Koehl four-yard run, then Andrew Shaw ran in for the two-point conversion.

Koehl was efficient for the Owls going 19-31 for 222 yards, 11 of those completions were hauled in by Shaw, who racked up 130 receiving yards. Outside of their combination, the Owls offense couldn’t muster much else fall to 0-2 on the year.

Hancock hosts Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Brandon-Evansville 33, Hancock 8

Hancock 0 0 0 8 0- 8

B-E 13 6 0 14 - 33

Hancock

First downs: NA ... Rushing: 31-118 ... Passing (com-att-yds-int.): 9-17-104-0 ... Fumbles lost: 1 ... Penalties: NA

Rushing: Zach Copa 11-26, Kaleb Koehl 4-21, Josh Birr 1 (-4) ... Passing: Koehl 18-30-219-2... Receiving: Andrew Shaw 11-130, Chandler Gramm 5-59, Tyler Reese 2-30 ... Punting: NA ... Interceptions: NA... Fumble recoveries: Gramm 1... Tackles (solo-assist): Gramm 9-6, Reese 5-11, Shaw 4-2, Koehl 4-1, Cody Greiner 2-5, Taylor Zeltwanger 2-5 ... QB sacks: Reese 1

Brandon-Evansville

No stats reported