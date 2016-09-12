Roundup: BBE tennis is winner over MACCRAY

BELGRADE—BBE earned a rare win on Monday as the Jaguars topped MACCRAY 6-1 in Belgrade.

The Jaguars, coming off two straight losses to New London-Spicer and Sauk Centre, swept singles and won at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

Heather Marcus and Jessica Wellnitz were the only Wolverine winners, topping Sonja Carson and Sarah Schmitz in a very up-and-down match scored 2-6, 6-2, 10-4.

Erin Rooney and Morgan Meyer were impressive at No. 1 and 2 singles as Rooney defeated Missy Marcus 6-3, 6-0 and Meyer defeated Kendra Hammerschmidt 6-0, 6-0.

BBE 6, MACCRAY 1

Singles

(1) Erin Rooney, B, def. Missy Marcus 6-3 6-0 (2) Morgan Meyer, B, def. Kendra Hammerschmidt 6-0 6-0 (3) Mallory Bents, B, def. Allison Shubert 6-1 6-1 (4) Ericka Greiner, B, def. Jade Bedel 6-2 6-4

Doubles

(1) Heather Marcus/Jessica Wellnitz, M, def. Sonja Carson/Sarah Schmitz 2-6 6-2 10-4 (2) Kim Terhaar/Adison Wohlman, B, def. Haley Rhode/Grace Haugen 4-6 7-6 (8-6) 10-7 (3) Amanda Feldman/Kylie Terhaar, B, def. Mckayla Hopp/Kaytlyn Handt 6-3 6-2

LQPV/DB 6, Montevideo 1

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd topped Montevideo on Monday at LQPV High School.

Anna VanRavenswaay and Rachel West were the only winners from Montevideo in No. 1 doubles, winning 6-4, 6-1.

Five of the six LQPV/DB victories were two-set victories.

Singles

(1) Molly Hacker, L, def. Kendra Wanke 7-5 6-1 (2) Courtney Hanson, L, def. Kori Douglas 6-3 6-4 (3) Ashtyn Oie, L, def. Susannah Wamstead 6-2 6-1 (4) Katie Breberg, L, def. Elizabeth Padula 6-2 6-1

Doubles

(1) Anna VanRavenswaay/Rachel West, M, def. Karissa Jahn/Kamryn Siedschlag 6-4 6-1 (2) Anna Hacker/Jessica Sigdahl, L, def. Erica Loose/Andrea Loose 4-6 7-5 6-3 (3) Rachel Halvorson/Addie Oie, L, def. Taylor Knutson/Abbey Gremmels 6-4 7-5

YME 4, Redwood 3

Yellow Medicine East edged out Redwood for the team's first road win of the season on Monday.

The Sting had a strong performance from Anne Clarke at No. 1 singles to set the tone and they also had a big time battle at No. 1 doubles that proved to be the difference.

YME also had wins at No. 4 singles and No. 2 doubles.

Singles

(1) Anne Clarke, Y, def. Jillian Read 6-4 6-0 (2) Janessa Whitaker, R, def. Whitney Tennis 6-3 6-4 (3) Gabby Hovle, R, def. Chelsey Niemeyer 6-4 7-6 (4) Raelin Enstad, Y, def. Annika Gibbs 4-6 7-6 6-3

Doubles

(1) Hannah Lecy/Chelsea Hoernemann, Y, def. Kaitlin Steffl/Lauren Kodet 5-7 6-4 10-6 (2) Rachel Trudel/Emilee Speh, Y, def. Bailey Klause/Ashlyn Doering 7-5 1-6 6-4 (3) Tess Munshower/Amanda Tersteeg, R, def. Macie Sik/Ashley Niemeyer 6-1 6-3

Prep Volleyball

Hancock 3, Brandon-Evansville 1

HANCOCK— Kassandra Algarate had nine kills, nine digs and a pair of ace block to lead Hancock to a 3-1 volleyball win over Brandon-Evansville Monday.

The Owls were pushed to the limit in nearly every set but held on to win 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 25-22.

Ashlyn Mattson added nine assists and 10 digs for Hancock, which improves to 3-1 on the season.

The Owls host Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley tonight at 7:30.

Brandon/Evansville (4-4)............................ 19 24 26 22

Hancock (4-1).............................. 25 26 24 25

Brandon/Evansville

Stats not provided

Hancock

Serving (aces): Sabrina Mattson 2, Kassandra Algarate 1, Ashlyn Mattson 1... Set assists: A. Mattson 9... Hitting (kills): Algarate 9, S. Mattson 2, Ana Chivira 2 Tess Steiner 1, Haley Mattson 1... Blocking (aces): Algarate 2, A. Mattson 2, Chivira 1... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 13, S. Mattson 11, A. Mattson 10, Algarate 9, Chivira 6

Saturday's Results

Cross Country

Cards dominate at Nike Heartland

SIOUX FALLS — Willmar's cross country team had a successful weekend at the Nike Heartland race in Sioux Falls where the girls dominated to take first place and the boys earned a second place finish.

The girls finished with an impressive 38 points in part thanks to third and fourth place finishes by Jessa Hanson and Kayla Rudie respectively. Just missing out of the top five was Sophie Schmitz who finished just five seconds behind Rudie and two seconds behind the fifth place finisher.

The final three Cardinal girls finished in succession as Savannah Anez, Serena Monson and Elise Duininck finished in 13th, 14th and 15th place.

On the boys side, Hudeife Mire was the top finisher for the Cardinals, taking sixth with a time of 16:36.17. The event winner was Derick Peters of West Central who finished a full minute ahead of the closest competition.

Mason Wendt also recorded a top-ten finish for the Cardinals, taking ninth with a time of 17:04.30. Five of Willmar's six finished in the top 30.

Nike Heartland

BOYS

Team scoring

(1) Sioux Falls Christian 58 (2) Willmar 77 (3) West Central 79 (4) Sioux Falls O'Gorman 136 (5) Grand Forks Central 142 (6) North Star 155 (7) Rapid City Central 178 (8) Brookings 179 (9) Harrisburg 192 (10) Ethan-Parkston 212 (11) Garretson 290

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Derick Peters, WC, 15:16.27 (2) Alex Auch, Har, 16:17.50 (3) Lance VanZee, SFC, 16:23.81 (4) Braden Peters, WC, 16:27.40 (5) Richie Osborn, GF, 16:27.67

WILLMAR— (6) Hudeife Mire 16:36.17 (9) Mason Wendt 17:04.30 (15) Cael Carlson 17:26.09 (25) Jonas Anez 17:48.01 (27) Mateo Marin-Mera 17:55.28 (28) Kyle Knofczynski 17:58.81 (39) Avery Smith 18:17.13

GIRLS

Team scoring

(1) Willmar 38 (2) Minnetonka 47 (3) Grand Forks Central 65 (4) Sioux Falls O'Gorman 93 (5) North Star 146 (6) Rapid City Central 150 (7) Harrisburg 182

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Karly Ackley, GF, 17:21.69 (2) Sophie Whicher, Min, 17:38.28 (3) Jessa Hanson, Will, 18:25.15 (4) Kayla Rudie, Will, 18:27.56 (5) Alexis Roehl, GF, 18:30.19

WILLMAR— (3) Hanson 18:25.15, (4) Rudie 18:27.56, (6) Sophie Schmitz 18:32.44 (13) Savannah Anez 19:28.83 (14) Serena Monson 19:35.62 (15) Elise Duininck 19:37.87

Prep Tennis

Cards win two

MONTICELLO—Willmar's girls tennis team spent Saturday morning in Monticello where they dominated Becker and Monticello, only dropping one match on the day.

The Cardinals swept through the singles against Becker and only lost in No. 1 doubles.

Willmar crushed Monticello, too, winning all seven contests. They didn't drop any sets in their singles matches against Monticello. Cayle Hovland was the tone-setter at No. 1 singles, winning both of her matches 6-0, 6-0.

The Cardinals, who all wore a No. 11 patch to honor Jacob Wetterling on Saturday, will hit the courts again on Thursday against St. Cloud Apollo.

Willmar 6, Becker 1

Singles

(1) Cayle Hovland, W, def. Taylor Powlicki 6-0 6-0 (2) Elise Bierbaum, W, def. Anna Ritchie 6-3 6-1 (3) Lydia Morrell, W, def. Courtney Nest 6-1 6-1 (4) Jordyn Swoboda, W, def. Abbey Robinson 6-0 6-1

Doubles

(1) Megan Nelson/Hannah Bengtson, B, def. Amanda Zuidema/Kirah Kessler-Gross 6-3 4-6 10-7 (2) Ashley Phral/Chloe Hansen, W, def. Ally Kangas/Payton Bernstrom 6-4 6-1 (3) Kya Egge/MaKenna Hogan, W, def. Emily Kotten/Alayna Lindquist 6-3 7-5

Willmar 7, Monticello 0

Singles

(1) Cayle Hovland, W, def. Lexi Dockendorf 6-0 6-0 (2) Elise Bierbaum, W, def. Chloe Leach 6-0 6-0 (3) Lydia Morrell, W, def. Grace Schillewaert 6-0 6-0 (4) Jordyn Swoboda, W, def. Gina Bourgeois 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Amanda Zuidema/Kirah Kessler-Gross, W, def. Taylor Arthur/Jenna Dockendorf 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 (2) Ashley Phral/Chloe Hansen, W, def. Rae Ann Michel/Hannah LoVold 3-6 6-0 10-6 (3) Karina Rice/Maddy Linbo, W, def. Shelby Kuhn/Hannah Daniels 6-2 6-2

Prep Volleyball

Mankato West Tournament

MANKATO — BOLD battled this weekend for a third place finish in the Mankato West Tournament on Saturday.

They opened the tournament with two straight set victories in pool play before being defeated by Mayer Lutheran in the gold bracket. In the third place match, the Warriors took down New Richmond-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 25-21, 25-17.

Team scores

BOLD: Defeated Minnesota Valley Lutheran 25-13 25-12; defeated Austin 25-13 26-24; lost to Mayer Lutheran 25-13 25-14; defeated New Richmond-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 25-21 25-17

How BOLD Fared

Serving (aces): Emily Gass 6, Makenna Steffel 4, Taylor Sagedahl 4 ... Set assists: Makayla Snow 32, Steffel 17 ... Hitting (kills): Steffel 22, Snow 21, Sagedahl 13, Morgan Fennern 5, Morgan Schmitz 7, Allyson Wittman 4 ... Blocking (aces): Snow 6, Steffel 5, Sagedahl 3, Schmitz 2, Wittman 1, Fennern 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gass 51, Snow 27, Steffel 27, Sagedahl 46, Brenna Weis 18