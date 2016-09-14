Tennis: Dragons blank GSL

Litchfield encountered little resistance in a Wright County Conference match against Glencoe-Silver Lake on Tuesday.

The Dragons dropped just three games in a 7-0 victory.

Natalie Nelson, Shanny Kinny, Laney Huhner and Taylar Smith dropped just two games in sweeping the singles matches.

Avery Stilwell and Vaida Behnke, Neriah Lara and Alyssa Ross, and Maddy Benson and Morgan Randt lost a combined one game in three doubles matches.

The Dragons play host to Mound Westonka at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Litchfield 7, GSL 0

Singles

(1) Natalie Nelson, L, def. Justine Helmbrecht 6-0 6-0 (2) Shanna Kinny, L, def. Allie Harpel 6-0 6-0 (3) Laney Huhner, L, def. Grace Draeger 6-0 6-0 (4) Taylar Smith, L, def. Maddi Lemke 6-1 6-1

Doubles

(1) Avery Stilwell/Vaida Behnke, L, def. Tess Chap/Kira Matson 6-1 6-0 (2) Neriah Lara/Alyssa Ross, L, def. Sierra Trevesch/Kenzie Davis 6-0 6-0 (3) Maddy Benson/Morgan Randt, L, def. Sacha Willhite/Krissy Major 6-0 6-0

Annandale 5, New London-Spicer 2

New London-Spicer only managed two victories against Annandale on Tuesday. Ruby Parsons was one of the winners at No. 3 singles but she had to battle for it, eventually coming out on top 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7).

The other Wildcat winners were Kylie Thompson and Shea Oman at No. 1 doubles.

Singles

(1) Heidi Stang, A, def. Erin Loterbauer 6-3 6-3 (2) Teegan Hood-Beckmann, A, def. April Groff 6-3 6-2 (3) Ruby Parsons, N, def. Hailey Manninen 3-6 6-2 7-6 (9-7) (4) Jennah Groth, A, def. Ava Hanson 6-3 1-6 7-5

Doubles

(1) Kylie Thompson/Shea Oman, N, def. Sami Borders/Abby Mikel 6-3 6-4 (2) Maddie Helget/Emily Moe, A, def. Michelle Johnson/Emma Spors 6-1 6-1 (3) Carly Knowles/Josie Burd, A, def. Annika Spors/Jenna Proehl 6-0 6-1

Minnewaska 7, Montevideo 0

The Lakers continued their winning ways on Tuesday, losing just one set in a win over Montevideo.

Minnewaska's four singles players all won in straight sets and only the Thunder Hawks' No. 1 doubles team managed to take a set off the Lakers.

Singles

(1) Joelle Thorfinnson, Mw, def. Kendra Wanke 6-0 6-1 (2) Danielle Thorfinnson, Mw, def. Kori Douglas 6-0 6-0 (3) Myranda Thoen, Mw, def. Susannah Wamstead 6-2 6-1 (4) Raelyn Wildman, Mw, def. Elizabeth Padula 6-2 6-1

Doubles

(1) Anna Vold/Greta Reichman, Mw, def. Anna VanRavenswaay/Rachel West 6-4 1-6 6-4 (2) Aiden Riley/Madelynn Reichman, Mw, def. Erica Loose/Andrea Loose 6-3 6-1 (3) Hannah Orlowski/Cammy Mithun, Mw, def. Taylor Knutson/Marissa Rekow 6-3 6-3

Melrose 6, YME 1

A win by Raelin Enstad at No. 4 singles was the only one the Sting could muster Tuesday.

Enstad overcame a 6-2 loss in the opening set, rebounding to beat Kayla Schleper 6-3, 7-6 in the final two.

Singles

(1) Becky Klaphake, M, def. Anne Clark 7-6 6-1 (2) Madison Worms, M, def. Whitney Tennis 6-0 6-0 (3) Allie Toenies, M, Chelsey Niemeyer 3-6 6-0 7-6 (4) Raelin Enstad, YME, def. Kayla Schleper 2-6 6-3 7-6

Doubles

(1) Jessica Kerfeld and Kristen Bussman, M, def. Chelsea Hoerneman and Hannah Lacy 6-1 6-1 (2) Christine Rolfzen and Haiden Rausch, M, def. Rachel Trudel and Emilee Speh 6-2 6-0 (3) Julia Welle and Camryn Brinkman, M, def. Macie Sik and Ashley Niemeyer 6-0 6-1

LQPV/DB 7, MACCRAY 0

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd shut down MACCRAY on Tuesday at home.

All seven of the matches were decided in two sets including No. 3 and 4 singles and No. 3 doubles that went 6-0, 6-0 in favor of LQPV/DB.

The closest match of the day was in No. 1 doubles where Karissa Jahn and Kamryn Siedschlag defeated Heater Marcus and Jessica Wellnitz 7-5 7-5.

Singles

(1) Molly Hacker, L, def. Missy Marcus 6-2 6-0 (2) Courtney Hanson, L, def. Kendra Hammerschmidt 6-1 6-0 (3) Ashtyn Oie, L, def. Allison Shubert 6-0 6-0 (4) Katie Breberg, L, def. Jade Bedel 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Karissa Jahn/Kamryn Siedschlag, L, def. Heather Marcus/Jessica Wellnitz 7-5 7-5 (2) Anna Hacker/Jessica Sigdahl, L, def. Grace haugen/Lizabeth D'latore 6-1 6-0 (3) Addi Oie/Rachel Halvorson, L, def. Makayla Hopp/Kaytlyn handt 6-0 6-0