Volleyball: CMCS remains unbeaten with win over Sting

PRINSBURG — Twenty-six Ellie Greenwaldt assists and 14 Kalley Schwitters kills helped Central Minnesota Christian School defeat Yellow Medicine East in three games on Tuesday.

The Bluejays stay undefeated with the 25-20, 25-15, 25-21 victory.

Hannah Nelson added 18 kills and five aces for Bluejays, who have thus far dropped just one set in their 4-0 start.

The Bluejays host 6-1 MACCRAY in a Camden North showdown Thursday at 7 p.m.

CMCS 3, YME 0

YME (1-9)............................ 20 15 21

CMCS (4-0).............................. 25 25 25

YME

Stats not provided

Central Minnesota Christian School

Serving (aces): Hannah Nelson 5, Kenna Ulferts 4 ... Set assists: Ellie Greenwaldt 26... Hitting (kills): Kalley Schwitters 14, Tori Orred 5... Blocking (aces): Orred 1, Katie Brown 1... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 18, Bailey Scott 5, Greenwaldt 5

TMB 3, RCW 0

Renville County West had a tough night against a Tracy-Milroy-Balaton team ranked No. 2 in Tuesday's Class A state poll.

Britney Marr led the Jaguars with five kills and Emma Rice had four. Avery Elfering had 10 set assists, two kills and 11 digs, and Steph Zaske had 20 digs.

The Jags play host to Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Renville.

RCW............................ 14 6 15

TMB.............................. 25 25 25

Renville County West

Serving (aces): Avery Elfering 1 ... Set assists: Elfering 10, Emily Filzen 1, Reanna Flom 1 ... Hitting (kills): Elfering 2, Filzen 1, Britney Marr 5, Flom 1, Emma Rice 4 ... Blocking (aces): Filzen 3, Rice 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Elfering 11, Steph Zaske 20, Marr 8, Brooke Engstrom 5, Felicia Garcia 8, Rice 5

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton

Stats not provided

CGB 3, Hancock 0

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley handed Hancock its second loss of the season, this time in straight sets.

The Owls kept things close in each set but couldn't get the extra push in any of them. Emma Nelson led the team with 22 digs.

CGB (2-1)............................ 25 25 25

Hancock (3-2).............................. 20 18 17

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley

Stats not provided

Hancock

Serving (aces): Ana Chivira 1 ... Set assists: Ashlyn Mattson 7 ... Hitting (kills): Kassandra Algarate 6, Sabrina Mattson 1, Haley Mattson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Ashlyn Mattson 2, Kassandra Algarate 1, Ana Chivira 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Emma Nelson 22, Sabrina Mattson 10

MACCRAY 3, Canby 0

Canby hung tough but couldn't overcome a strong Wolverines team on Tuesday in Clara City.

Ellie Thein and Carly Orwick both finished with 12 kills and Piper Asche had eight.

Sydney Schwitters had 31 set assists, three kills and eight digs, and Asche also had four ace blocks.

Canby............................ 22 19 18

MACCRAY.............................. 25 25 25

Canby

Stats not provided

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Sydney Schwitters 1, Ellie Thein 1, Danni Burns 2, Meghan Listerud 2, Carly Orwick 3 ... Set assists: Schwitters 31 ... Hitting (kills): Schwitters 3, Thein 12, Burns 1, Orwick 12, Olivia Ruter 1, Piper Asche 8 ... Blocking (aces): Orwick 1, Asche 4, Thein 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Schwitters 8, Thein 11, Burns 13, Ellie Hultgren 17, Orwick 8, Listerud 8

Melrose 3, BOLD 0

BOLD battled in a 29-27 first set loss but couldn't replicate that effort and lost 3-0 to Melrose.

Taylor Sagedahl was all over the court, earning two aces, six kills, six set assists and 12 digs.

The Warriors will get back after it on Thursday with a home match against Sauk Centre.

BOLD (6-2)............................ 27 15 16

Melrose.............................. 29 25 25

BOLD

Serving (aces): Taylor Sagedahl 2, Emily Gass 1, Elsa Skeie 1, Brenna Weis 1 ... Set assists: Makayla Snow 11, Sagedahl 6 ... Hitting (kills): Morgan Schmitz 7, Sagedahl 6, Skeie 3 ... Blocking (aces): Snow 3, Schmitz 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Skeie 12, Gass 12, Sagedahl 12

Melrose

Stats not provided

Litchfield 3, Kimball 1

Litchfield fought back after a close 25-23 first set loss to ultimately beat Kimball 3-1. It was close all the way throughout as both teams scored at least 20 points in each of the sets.

It was an all-around team effort as nine different players earned kills in the match. Brynne Wahl and Ashley Sangren each helped with double digit set assists as well.

Kimball............................ 25 20 20 23

Litchfield.............................. 23 25 25 25

Kimball

Stats not provided

Litchfield

Serving (aces): Kyndra Beavers 3, Brynne Wahl 2, Ashley Sangren 1, Macy Huhner 3, Hallie Euerle 2 ... Set assists: Beavers 1, Wahl 10, Madison Larson 1, Sangren 11, Huhner 2, Euerle 2, Kassie King 3 ... Hitting (kills): Beavers 1, Wahl 6, Larson 4, Sangren 1, Huhner 4, Jasmin Estrada 5, Savanna Pater 4, Euerle 9, King 2 ... Blocking (aces): Estrada 1, Euerle 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Beavers 12, Wahl 10, Huhner 11, Estrada 5, Euerle 6, King 18

Paynesville 3, Rockford 1

Paynesville dropped the first game but rebounded with three straight wins to take a Central Minnesota Conference match on Tuesday in Paynesville.

Katelyn Dingmann had 13 kills and Sarah Schaefer had 11. Molly Stang had 23 set assists and six ace serves.

Rockford............................ 25 21 19 13

Paynesville.............................. 15 25 25 25

Rockford

Stats not provided

Paynesville

Serving (aces): Sydney Riley 1, Molly Stang 6, Skylar Bayer 1 ... Set assists: Riley 12, Stang 23 ... Hitting (kills): Riley 2, Stang 1, Bayer 5, Olivia Riley 4, Sarah Schaefer 11, Jacqulin Hoeft 2, Katelyn Dingmann 13, Abby Schaefer 5, Megan Beckius 2, Richelle Buermann 2, Grace Lang 1 ... Blocking (aces): Bayer 1, S. Schaefer 4, Hoeft 8 ... Digs (5 or more): S. Riley 6, Stang 9, Bayer 9, O. Riley 17, Beckius 8, Buermann 32

BBE 3, NLS 1

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa dropped set one to New London-Spicer but roared back for back-to-back-to-back close set victories over the Wildcats.

The Jaguars got off to great starts with impressive serves including 10 team service aces.

NLS had Brooke Beuning controlling her side of the court by contributing on 54 percent of her team's points with 44 set assists.

New London-Spicer (3-5)............................ 25 22 19 15

BBE (2-7).............................. 20 25 25 25

NLS

Serving (aces): Hunter Paffrath 1 ... Set assists: Anika Olson 1, Brennah Bergh 1, Broke Beuning 44, Jordan King 2 ... Hitting (kills): Olson 5, Bergh 17, Beuning 2, Erin Tebben 11, King 3, Kabrie Weber 10 ... Blocking (aces): Bergh 1, Beuning 2, Tebben 5, King 1, Weber 3 ... Digs (5 or more): Olson 8, Bergh 13, Beuning 14, Paffrath 11, Weber 20, Rachel Vraa 17

BBE

Serving (aces): Morgan Gronli 2, Tessa Halvorson 2, Sarah Feely 1, Hailey Braegelman 3, Karsee Kampsen 2 ... Set assists: Halvorson 23, Feely 1, Katherine Mastey 3, Braegelman 1, Jordyn Steffensen 1, Kampsen 11, Nicole Wesbur 1 ... Hitting (kills): Gronli 17, Feely 3, Ally Gruber 7, Mastey 5, Steffensen 3 ... Blocking (aces): Feely 4, Gruber 2, Wesbur 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gronli 15, Halvorson 8, Gruber 9, Braegelman 20, Kampsen 9, Wesbur 6

KMS 3, Dawson-Boyd 0

The Saints overcame their first loss of the season while keeping the Jacks winless.

Samantha Gjerde led the way with 24 assists and five aces. Tori Everson had a team-high 11 kills and Katie Krieger had 12 digs.

Dawson-Boyd's stats were not provided.

Dawson-Boyd (0-9)............................ 10 18 18

KMS (8-1).............................. 25 25 25

Dawson-Boyd

Stats not provided

KMS

Serving (aces): Samantha Gjerde 5, Katie Krieger 3, Lexi Lamecker 1... Set assists: Gjerde 24, Lamecker 1, Tori Everson 1... Hitting (kills): Everson 11, Molly Jeppesen 7, Gjerde 6, Alex Walsh 5, Lamecker 1... Blocking (aces): Jeppesen 1... Digs (5 or more): Krieger 12, Everson 10, Lamecker 7, Halie Nichols 6

Sauk Centre 3, Benson 0

Benson played a strong match against the perennially powerfully Mainstreeters but couldn't get a set in a West Central Conference match on Tuesday.

Benson's Amanda Nissen had six kills and Sophie Ascheman had five kills. Kaitlyn Knutson had eight set assists and Courtney McNeill had seven.

Sauk Centre............................ 25 25 25

Benson.............................. 15 22 15

Sauk Centre

Stats not provided

Benson

Serving (aces): Nicole Berens 1, Megan Amundson 1, Amanda Nissen 1 ... Set assists: Kaitlyn Knutson 8, Courtney McNeill 7 ... Hitting (kills): Nissen 6, Berens 1, Amundson 2, Danielle Himley 1, Sophie Ascheman 5, Presley Gonnerman 2, Victoria Pagel 1, Dana Rud 1 ... Blocking (aces): Himley 1, Nissen 1, Gonnerman 1, Pagel 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nissen 11, Knutson 6, Berens 9

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 3, BLHS 0

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop had an impressive showing against Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart, dropping the Mustangs 3-0.

BLHS only came closest in the second set where they lost 25-23.

BLHS (2-5)............................ 16 23 14

GFW (2-2).............................. 25 25 25

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart

Serving (aces): Anna Buboltz 2, Maddy Ehlers 2, Alaina Leske 1 ... Set assists: Buboltz 1, Ehlers 9 ... Hitting (kills): Jacxl Fernandez 2, Natalie Karl 2, Cassie Hettinger 1, Maddy Ehlers 1, Alaina Leske 3, Rachel Dean 4 ... Blocking (aces): none ... Digs (5 or more): Keighly Daak 5

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop

Statistics not provided

Morris/CA 3, Montevideo 0

Morris/Chokio-Alberta kept its hot start to the season going with a 3-0 victory over Montevideo.

The Tigers, recently selected as the No. 5 team in Class AA, had its closest set in the first and gradually distanced themselves from the Thunder Hawks as the night wore on.

Karly Fehr earned 31 set assists for her team while five different girls recorded kills.

The Tigers will carry their undefeated record into a Thursday match at home against Minnewaska.

Morris/CA (5-0)............................ 25 25 25

Montevideo.............................. 20 17 11

Morris/CA

Serving (aces): Riley Decker 3, Bailey Marty 1 ... Set assists: Karly Fehr 31 ... Hitting (kills): Brooke Gillespie 11, Jenna Howden 13, Ashley Solvie 6, Jenna Larsen 1, Nicole Solvie 4... Blocking (aces): Howden 2, Ashley Solvie 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Gillespie 13, Karly Fehr 5, Decker 14, Koral Tolifson 5

Montevideo

Stats not provided

Minnewaska 3, ACGC 2

The Lakers avoided collapse to hand the Falcons their fourth-consecutive loss.

Taryn Reinke made 16 kills and Maree Lee had 34 assists for the Falcons, who forced a fifth set after dropping the first two.

The Lakers, who didn't provide stats, won rebounded to win the fifth set 15-13.

ACGC (3-7)............................ 29 21 25 25 13

Minnewaska (2-5).............................. 31 25 16 20 15

ACGC

Serving (aces): Madison Denton 2, Maree Lee 1, Taryn Reinke 1... Set assists: Lee 34... Hitting (kills): Reinke 16, Kendra Miller 9, Rylie Wilner 5, Micayla Hobson 4, Denton 4, Addison Bernstein 1, Alex Hovey 1, Brenna Anderson 1... Blocking (aces): N/A... Digs (5 or more): N/A

Minnewaska

Stats not provided