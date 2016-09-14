Melrose proves too strong for Gators

Ali Femrite swims the 100 butterfly against Melrose on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood. Femrite took fourth in the race with a time of 1:12.04. Check out a photo gallery from the swim meet at www.morrissuntribune.com/video. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Minnewaska/Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/Benson/Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Gators hosted Melrose Dutchmen in a dual swimming and diving meet on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood. The Gators lost 108 to 74 to a strong Melrose team.

Competing against the best only makes the Gators stronger, said head coach Linda Hoffmann.

“It is good for our team to swim against the best in Central Minnesota second to Sartell in our section,” Hoffmann said. “There are no weak events in Melrose lineup and they swam some of their distance kids in sprints Tuesday. This might be their best team yet,and I have seen 24 years of Melrose teams.”

The Gators took two first place finishes against the Dutchmen.

Sophomore Lacey Entzi took first in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:05.51.

Junior Julia Hoffman was first in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:18.63.

Melrose swimmer Mikayla Von Wahlde set a pool record in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.34. The previous record, held by Kirsten Koetter, was 1:03.23.

The Gators are back in the pool at Minnewaska on Thursday, Sept. 15, hosting Staples/Motley in Glenwood.