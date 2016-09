Montevideo’s Isaac Douglas scampers in for a touchdown in the T-Hawks’ 13-8 win over Minnewaska on Saturday in Alexandria. Jake Schultz / West Central Tribune

Willmar's Tyler Johnson braces for a hit from a Rocori defender in Friday night's game at Hodapp Field.

In this week’s show, we talk about the happenings of area football teams in week two of the football season.

The Willmar Cardinals started hot against Rocori but special teams blunders and a missing offense in the second half proved to be their downfall.

And we talked about the football matchup of the Minneswaska Lakers and the Montevideo Thunder Hawks.

