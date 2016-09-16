MACCRAY's Sydney Schwitters sets up a teammate for one of her 23 assists' in the Wolverines' sweep of CMCS Thursday. The two teams are now tied with KMS atop the Camden North standings. Clay Cunningham / Tribune

PRINSBURG— A 21-2 scoring surge that carried over from the first to the second set lifted MACCRAY to a three-game sweep of Central Minnesota Christian School in Camden North volleyball action Thursday.

MACCRAY won 25-18, 25-7, 27-25

Following a Kalley Schwitters kill, CMCS took a 16-15 lead in what had been a back-and-forth opening set. It would be the last lead the Bluejays would have for some time.

Behind aces from Danni Burns and Meghan Listerud, the Wolverines closed on a 10-2 run to win the opener by seven.

The dominance extended into the second set, during which MACCRAY scored the first 11 points and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

Both coaches said the service play was the biggest reason the Wolverines were so dominant in the first two games.

"We've worked a lot this season on (having) an aggressive serve and we were really able to have one tonight," Wolverine Coach Terese Bourne said. "Our game plan was to serve them up and we did that."

"They served really well, which made us pass not so well," CMCS Coach Jill Haan added. "We couldn't get the ball to the hitters like we normally want to."

Listerud had a game-high five aces while Burns and Carly Orwick added three apiece for MACCRAY.

The Bluejays, who hadn't dropped a set during a 4-0 start, battled back from match point twice in the third set, forcing ties at 24 and 25.

But MACCRAY ended things shortly thereafter. Ellie Thein notched her team-best 10th kill to give the Wolverines a 26-25 lead before a CMCS mishit return ended the match.

The Wolverines improved to 8-1 overall and hasn't dropped a set in any of their wins. MACCRAY and CMCS are now in a three-way tie atop the Camden North KMS, which fell in five sets to Canby Thursday night.

MACCRAY competes in the Wabasso Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

MACCRAY 3, CMCS 0

MACCRAY (2-1, 8-1)............................ 25 25 27

CMCS (3-1, 4-1).............................. 18 7 25

MACCRAY

Serving (aces): Sydney Schwitters 1, Danni Burns 3, Meghan Listerud 5, Carly Orwick 3 ... Set assists: Schwitters 23 ... Hitting (kills): Schwitters 4, Ellie Thein 10, Burns 8, Orwick 2, Olivia Ruter 8, Piper Asche 6 ... Blocking (aces): Orwick 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Schwitters 7, Thein 16, Burns 6, Hultgren 12, Orwick 10

Central Minnesota Christian School

Serving (aces): Bailey Scott 2... Set assists: Ellie Greenwaldt 17, Kayla Ulferts 2... Hitting (kills): Kalley Schwitters 15... Blocking (aces): Schwitters 1... Digs (5 or more): Greenwaldt 11, Hannah Nelson 11, Schwitters 7, Kenna Ulferts 5