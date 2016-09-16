KMS loses Camden match, standout setter

KMS setter Sam Gjerde goes to bump a ball in the second set of a five set loss to Canby on Thursday at KMS High School. Gjerde tallied 40 set assists but suffered a knee injury in the fourth set. Jake Schultz / Tribune

KMS hitter Tori Everson returns a serve in the first set of the Fighting Saints' five-set home loss to Canby on Thursday. Jake Schultz / Tribune

KERKHOVEN — KMS volleyball lost a five-set match to Canby on Thursday night in Kerkhoven but they may have lost much more with a knee injury to standout setter Sam Gjerde.

Gjerde went down in a marathon fourth set that went in Canby's favor, 30-28.

The Fighting Saints won the first and third sets but couldn't grab the deciding set after Gjerde's injury.

Despite missing the fifth set, Gjerde still managed 40 set assists, 15 digs and three service aces.

Tori Everson had a team-high 25 kills but the Fighting Saints dropped their second match of the season and first in the Camden North, dropping them into a tie for first place with MACCRAY and Central Minnesota Christian School.

KMS will take on Kimball on Monday before a big matchup against CMCS on Tuesday.

Canby 3, KMS 2

Canby (8-2)............................ 16 25 20 30 15

KMS (8-2).............................. 25 19 25 28 8

Canby

Stats not provided

KMS

Serving (aces): Katie Krieger 1, Lexi Lamecker 2, Molly Jeppsen 2, Sam Gjerde 3, Tori Everson 1, Halie Nichols 1 ... Set assists: Krieger 1, Lamecker 7, Gjerde 40, Haylee Johnson 1 ... Hitting (kills): Alex Walsh 8, Lamecker 1, Lydia Wagner 5, Jeppesen 9, Gjerde 5, Everson 25 ... Blocking (aces): Lamecker 1, Jeppesen 1, Everson 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Krieger 13, Lamecker 23, Jeppesen 6, Gjerde 15, Everson 15, Nichols 11