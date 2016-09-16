Weather Forecast

Close

    Gators improve to 3-1

    By Brooke Kern Today at 2:28 p.m.
    Emma Dingman swam the 50 free exhibition race for the Gators in a recent meet. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

    The Minnewaska/Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/Benson/Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Gators took first in 11 of 12 events against a very young Staples-Motley-Verndale Cardinals team on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Gators overpowering the Cardinals 100 to 60 at Minnewaska Area.

    The Gators were able to experiment a little within the lineup, according to head coach Linda Hoffmann.

    “We were able to switch a few swimmers around to have them swim different events and get a different look,” Hoffmann said. “"Staples is in the rebuilding phase with new coaches and I believe they are heading in the right direction, but knowing how building a program works it will take time.”

    The Gators had four new section qualifiers: Morgan Steinke, Kate Folkman, Hannah Hoffmann, and Julia Hoffmann.

    Steinke qualified in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:21.67. It was good for second place.

    Folkman added another event in the 200IM as did H. Hoffmann. J. Hoffmann qualified in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.

    Morris/Minnewaska travels to Holdingford on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

    Explore related topics:sportsprepGirl's Swimming and Diving
    Brooke Kern

    All photo inquiries to bkern@morrissuntribune.com or photos@morrissuntribune.com.

    Make sure to keep updated on all things sports on our social media pages.

    Facebook: Morris Sun Tribune

    Twitter: @SunTribSports

    IG: @SunTribSports

    bkern@morrissuntribune.com
    Advertisement
    randomness