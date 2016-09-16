Gators improve to 3-1

Emma Dingman swam the 50 free exhibition race for the Gators in a recent meet. (Brooke Kern / Sun Tribune)

The Minnewaska/Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta/Benson/Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Gators took first in 11 of 12 events against a very young Staples-Motley-Verndale Cardinals team on Thursday, Sept. 15. The Gators overpowering the Cardinals 100 to 60 at Minnewaska Area.

The Gators were able to experiment a little within the lineup, according to head coach Linda Hoffmann.

“We were able to switch a few swimmers around to have them swim different events and get a different look,” Hoffmann said. “"Staples is in the rebuilding phase with new coaches and I believe they are heading in the right direction, but knowing how building a program works it will take time.”

The Gators had four new section qualifiers: Morgan Steinke, Kate Folkman, Hannah Hoffmann, and Julia Hoffmann.

Steinke qualified in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:21.67. It was good for second place.

Folkman added another event in the 200IM as did H. Hoffmann. J. Hoffmann qualified in the 50 and 100 freestyle events.

Morris/Minnewaska travels to Holdingford on Tuesday, Sept. 20.